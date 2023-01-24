Tuesday, Jan. 24th high school sports round up:

Three-Point Baskets: FCS 5 (Caesar 3, Delao 1, Smith 1). Seton 4 (VanderWoudie 2, VanderWoudie 2).

Westmoreland 60, Northumberland 37: Vaughn Harris had 15 of his 19 points in the second half as homestanding Westmoreland blew past Northumberland after the break for a Northern Neck District win.

Northumberland 4 10 11 12 — 37 Westmoreland 5 8 17 30 — 60

Northumberland (5-6, 2-3): Marcus Bromley Jr. 4, Tyreek Lundy 9, Amanti Starks 1, Milton Laws Jr. 0, Cintez Gibson Jr. 7, Khayleb Williams 0, Markiel Cockrell 3, Darnell Rice Jr. 0, Jaden Crocket 2, CJ Williams Jr. 11. Totals: 12 10-19 37.

Westmoreland (10-5, 6-1): Vaughn Harris 19, Jayden Tolson 2, Darrien Fauntleroy 6, Jordan Tolson 2, Jordan Saunders 8, Ahmon Ashton 0, David Churchill 4, Zomari Sutton 2, Trevay Jackson 3, KJ Ellis 14, Terrance Davis 0, Jaylen Burrell 0, Jeremiah Redmond 0, J'Shawn Tate 0. Totals: 24 11-22 60.

Three-pointers: Westmoreland 3 (Williams 2, Cockrell). Westmoreland 1 (Jackson).

Brooke Point 50, Riverbend 48: Yanis Youbi led the Black-Hawks with 20 points to help secure the district victory at home over the Bears.

Bryson Long led the Bears with 17 and Dominic Smith added 10 points in the loss.

Brooke Point: Yanis Youbi 20, Gavin Schweiter 10, Wesley Forde 6, Demitrus Purnell 5, Jaylen Roman 5, Kevin Tamale 2, T.J. WIlkerson 1, Seth Sanusi 1. Totals: 17 11-17 50.

Riverbend: Bryson Long 17, Dominic Smith 10, E.J. WIlbourne 9, Elijah Williams 8, Jonas Taylor 2, Vernon Williams 2. Totals: 17 5-9 48.

Three-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Forde 2, Roman 1). Riverbend 4 (Smith 3, Long 1).