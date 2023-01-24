Tuesday, Jan. 24th high school sports round up:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Riverbend 69, Brooke Point 18: Aryauna Brent and Nia Henley each scored 15 points and Charlotte Mullinax had 14 in the Bears' Commonwealth District win. Henley added seven assists for Riverbend (12-2, 6-1), which visits first-place Massaponax Thursday.
|Brooke Point
|5
|2
|9
|2
|—
|18
|Riverbend
|26
|13
|14
|16
|—
|69
Brooke Point: Anesha Duhaylongsod 0, Alyssa Upshaw 0, Kaycee Osoho-Rosa 3, Ahaya Hillmon 0, Danayja Cranford 4, Camilla Forbes 0, Rinyah Jarrett 0. Sanaa Luseni 4, Chloe Williams 0, Antonette Senusi 7, Skylar Watson 0. Totals: 8 1-5 18.
Riverbend: Shavia Davis 2, Riley Baker-Schiel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 14, Aryauna Brent 15, Jazzlyn Fernandez 2, Maniyah Alston 3, Bailey Carter 5, Olivia Long 2, Nia Henley 15, Lydia Tanner 2, Hannah Alexander 9. Totals: 26 13-18 69.
Three-pointers: Brooke Point 1 (Osoho-Rosa); Riverbend 4 (Mullinax 2, Brent, Henley).
Seton 79, FCS 28: Amri Donado led the Eagles with 15 points and two steals but fell short at home against Seton.
Lucy Pennefather led Seton with 28 points and Balla Chow added 17 points.
Fredericksburg Christian will be in action against the Victory Thursday.
|Seton
|24
|14
|21
|20
|—
|79
|FCS
|6
|6
|11
|5
|—
|28
Seton: Lilly Vanderwoude 9, Jackie Hugo 2, Lucy Pennefather 28, Balla Chow 17, Mary Pennefather 14, Theresa Lalli 5, Lily Healy 4. Totals: 33 3-4 79.
FCS: Amri Donado 15, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 0, Rachel Williams 0, Rylie Johnson 5, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 7, Layton Tribe 1, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 0. Totals: 10 4-7 28.
Three-pointers: Seton 10 (Chow 4, M. Pennefather 4, Lalli 1, Vanderwoude 1). FCS 4 (Donado 2, Thomas 1, Johnson 1).
Mountain View 42, Stafford 23: Laniya wright scored nine points and Taleah Gaither earned eight points in the home victory against the Indians.
Kalaia Handy scored 14 points for Stafford in the district loss.
Mountain View will travel to Gar-Field on Thursday.
|Stafford
|5
|1
|6
|11
|—
|23
|Mountain View
|15
|13
|9
|5
|—
|42
Stafford: Anali Reyna 3, Brianna Mascorro 4, Kalaia Handy 14, Kori Butler 2, Caitlyn Burgess 0, Quanya Wiley 0, Ava Moulton 0, Jocelyn Rudacille 0. Totals: 8 6-15 23.
Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 9, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 5, Liz Harley 6, Janelle Sargent 4, Christin Steward 0, Hannah Neiss 1, Tiara Bigelow 0, Taleah Gaither 8, Alysia Kelly 3, Lizzy Fleming 2, Molly Ferland 4, Tamia Nelson 0. Totals: 16 5-16 42.
Three-pointers: Stafford 1 (Reyna 1). Mountain View 5 (Wright 3, Betanco 1, Kelly 1).
Massaponax 49, North Stafford 27: Kiersten Bowler had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals as visiting Massaponax bounced back from a slow first quarter to pull away for a Commonwealth District win.
Takeira Ramey added 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Saniya Hymes grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers, who host Riverbend on Thursday.
|Massaponax
|9
|13
|16
|11
|—
|49
|North Stafford
|11
|5
|6
|5
|—
|27
Massaponax (12-3, 8-0): Takeira Ramey 11, LaKaiya Butcher 6, Kyra Price 6, Jada Johnson 0, Kiersten Bowler 13, Gabby Athy 5, Faith Butler 0, Emariel Parker 0. Totals: 21 1-5 49.
North Stafford: Tori Barnes 3, J'maia Joseph 6, Naomi Glass 8, Destinee Salgado 9, Daysha Salgado 1, Elyssa Lee 0, Kiera Todd 0, Mari Palomo 0, Maddie Ramos 0, Mya Neal 0, Terrice Demps 0. Totals: 10 5-8 27.
Three-pointer: Massaponax 6 (Bowler 3, Ramey 2, Athy). NS 2 (Barnes, De. Salgado).
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Massaponax 60, North Stafford 54: Massaponax built an 11-point halftime lead, then held of a second-half surge from North Stafford to get a Commonwealth District win.
Ben Myers finished with a game-high 30 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter to help seal it for the Panthers.
Curtis Holton led North Stafford with 13 points as four players reach double-figure scoring.
|Massaponax
|18
|12
|15
|15
|—
|60
|North Stafford
|10
|9
|19
|16
|—
|54
Massaponax: Antonio Washington 7, Jonathan Zicari 7, Ben Myers 30, Dalen Ainsworth 2, Jaylen Wilson 0, Collin Bowles 3, Jaydon Brock 4, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 19 14-20 60.
North Stafford: Julius Downing 8, Yayah Conteh 11, Jeremiah Shelly 0, Andrew Morris 11, Charles Jusu 0, Curtis Holton 13, Donte Hyman 11. Totals: 21 4-8 54.
Three-pointer: Massaponax 8 (Myers 5, Zicari, Bowles, De. Ainsworth). NS 8 (Holton 3, Downing 2, Conteh, Morris, Hyman).
Stafford 53, Mountain View 48: Jamison Noil scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to help visiting Stafford erase a 11-point halftime deficit in a Commonwealth District win on Tuesday night.
Xavier Johnson had 14 points and William D’Lugos 13 for Mountain View.
|Stafford
|11
|7
|17
|18
|—
|53
|Mountain View
|15
|14
|8
|10
|—
|48
Stafford: Jackson Wallace 2, Marquis Thomas 0, Mark MacKenzie 0, Jasante Thomas 8, Jamison Noil 22, Kimron Francis 0, Tyler Turner 10, Skilayr Atkinson 8, Jh'anif Coles 3, Carson Kennedy 0, Taysean Jones 0. Totals: 22 8-15 53.
Mountain View: Etienne Somuah 4, William D’Lugos 13, Sherwin Tisson 0, Xavier Johnson 14, Michael Garris 0, Jackson Sigler 3, Camden Knight 0, Pierre Harris 10, Micah Hagander 4, Derrick Brown 0. Totals: 18 5-8 48.
Three-pointers: Stafford 1 (Turner). MV 6 (D’Lugos 3, Johnson 2, Harris).
Spotsylvania 57, Chancellor 55: Amir Savage led the Knights with 13 points and Jay Black added 12 points in the victory over the Chargers.
Camden Dodson led Chancellor with 19 points on the road and Larell Edawrds added 15 points.
Spotsylvania (7-10) will host Culpeper on Friday.
|Chancellor
|9
|7
|16
|23
|—
|55
|Spotsylvania
|13
|12
|18
|14
|—
|57
Chancellor: Charles Brown 0, Lucas Hufner 1, Wally Abed 7, Xavier Haggie 4, Ja'Den Mckoy3, Jordan Nickerson 0, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 4, Camden Dodson 19, Larell Edwards 15, Christian Nickerson 2. Totals: 23 7-13 55.
Spotsylvania (7-10): Isaiah Patterson 6, Micah Patterson 10, Amir Savage 13, Jasiah Foxx 0, Xander Lloyd 2, TJ Grisby 3, Jay Black 12, Jefferson Paz 11. Totals: 19 17-33 57.
Three-pointers: Chancellor 2 (Abed 1, Dodson 1). Spotsylvania 2 (Grisby 1, M. Patterson 1).
FCS 51, Seton 47: Luke Chilton led the Eagles with 16 points and nine rebounds to help defeat Seton at home.
Noah Caesar added 17 points and Jack Delao scored 13 points in the victory.
FCS will travel to Veritas Collegiate Academy on Thursday.
|Seton
|13
|14
|9
|11
|—
|47
|FCS
|12
|10
|13
|16
|—
|51
FCS (9-5): Noah Caesar 17, Cameron Deveau 0, Marlon Vales 0, Christan Smith 5, Drake Morris 0, Jack Delao 13, Luke Chilton 16.
Seton: Nguyen 8, Nguyen 18, VanderWoudie 11, VanderWoudie 8, Compton 2.
Three-Point Baskets: FCS 5 (Caesar 3, Delao 1, Smith 1). Seton 4 (VanderWoudie 2, VanderWoudie 2).
Westmoreland 60, Northumberland 37: Vaughn Harris had 15 of his 19 points in the second half as homestanding Westmoreland blew past Northumberland after the break for a Northern Neck District win.
|Northumberland
|4
|10
|11
|12
|—
|37
|Westmoreland
|5
|8
|17
|30
|—
|60
Northumberland (5-6, 2-3): Marcus Bromley Jr. 4, Tyreek Lundy 9, Amanti Starks 1, Milton Laws Jr. 0, Cintez Gibson Jr. 7, Khayleb Williams 0, Markiel Cockrell 3, Darnell Rice Jr. 0, Jaden Crocket 2, CJ Williams Jr. 11. Totals: 12 10-19 37.
Westmoreland (10-5, 6-1): Vaughn Harris 19, Jayden Tolson 2, Darrien Fauntleroy 6, Jordan Tolson 2, Jordan Saunders 8, Ahmon Ashton 0, David Churchill 4, Zomari Sutton 2, Trevay Jackson 3, KJ Ellis 14, Terrance Davis 0, Jaylen Burrell 0, Jeremiah Redmond 0, J'Shawn Tate 0. Totals: 24 11-22 60.
Three-pointers: Westmoreland 3 (Williams 2, Cockrell). Westmoreland 1 (Jackson).
Brooke Point 50, Riverbend 48: Yanis Youbi led the Black-Hawks with 20 points to help secure the district victory at home over the Bears.
Bryson Long led the Bears with 17 and Dominic Smith added 10 points in the loss.