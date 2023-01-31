Tuesday, Jan. 31 high school sports roundup

BOYS' BASKETBALL

King George 77, Chancellor 58: Nehemiah Frye led all scorers with 27 points, including nine in the second quarter to help King George take an 11-point halftime lead en route to a Battlefield District win.

Mehkai White added 19 pointer for the Foxes, who host King George on Thrusday.

Larell Edwards led Chancellor with 19 pointer.

King George 19 21 14 25 — 77 Chancellor 19 10 16 13 — 58

King George: Nehemiah Frye 27, Da'Mon Duffin 10, Mehkai White 19, Ethan Chase 7, Jay Patteson 0, Daniel Boyd 4, Ashton Jones 0, Jamari Sharpe 0, Mason Nicoletti 0, Colson Clay 6, Joe Billingsley 6. Totals: 30 9-9 77.

Chancellor: Charles Brown 7, Lucas Hufner 0, Wally Abed 3, Ja'Den McKoy 11, Jordan Wilkerson 0, Kevin Wright 0, Vincente Camarca 0, Seth Hunter 2, Camden Dodson 10, Larell Edwards 19, Joseph Maldonado 0, Christian Nickerson 6. Totals: 20 12-14 58.

Three-pointers: KG 8 (White 3, Duffin 2, Clay 2, Chase). Chancellor 6 (Edwards 2, Brown, Abed, McKoy, Dodson).

Massaponax 54, Brooke Point 47: Collin Bowles and Seth Myers each scored 15 points, and Antonio Washington added nine points and nine rebounds to help Massaponax secure a Commonwealth District home win.

Dalen Ainsworth dished out four assists, while Jonathan Zicari and Myers led the defensive effort taking two charges each for the Panthers, who host Stafford on Friday.

Brooke Point 11 5 16 15 — 47 Massaponax 13 13 7 21 — 54

Brooke Point: Demitrus Purnell 5, Wesley Forde 6, Christopher Fobbs 4, Seth Sanusi 10, Gavin Schweiter 5, Rayn Apietu 12, Yanis Youbi 5. Totals: 19 7-12 47.

Massaponax (15-3, 8-2): Antonio Washington 9, Jonathan Zicari 6, Ben Myers 15, Dalen Ainsworth 3, Jaylen Wilson 6, Collin Bowles 15, Jaydon Brock 0, Dezzie Ainsworth 0. Totals: 17 13-21 54.

Three-pointers: BP 2 (Forde 2). Massaponax 7 (Bowles 3, Zicari 2, Myers, Wilson).

Stafford 48, North Stafford 32: Tyler Turner led the Indians with 15 points on the road to help earn the Commonwealth District victory over the Wolverines.

Jamison Noil earned 12 points and Jackson Wallace scored 11 points in the victory.

Julius Downing led North Stafford with eight points and Curtis Holton added six points.

Stafford 9 8 14 17 — 48 North Stafford 12 7 7 6 — 32

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 11, Jasante Thomas 2, Jamison Noil 12, Ralph Poku 2, Tyler Turner 15, Skilayr Atkinson 6, Carson Kennedy 0, Kimron Francis 0. Totals: 17 6-8 48.

North Stafford: Julius Downing 8, Yayah Conteh 2, Jeremiah Shelley 5, Andrew Morris 6, Curtis Holton 6, Donte Hyman 5, Jude Afriyie 0. Totals: 13 2-2 32.

Three-pointers: Stafford 2 (Wallace 2). North Stafford 4 (Downing 2, Shelly 1, Hyman 1).

Caroline 57, Courtland 48: Gabe Campbell scored eight of his 15 points in the final quarter and Jalen Haney buried two 3-pointers in the frame to help Caroline rally for a Battlefield District home win.

Campbell went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the period, while totaling 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals for the Cavaliers, who visit Culpeper on Thursday. Carson Lyons added six rebounds and five assists.

Aaron Brooks led Courtland with 20 points.

Courtland 13 12 12 11 — 48 Caroline 6 14 16 21 — 57

Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 0, Jaylen Brooks 14, Aaron Brooks 20, Brooks Shawaryn 8, Aaron Dabney 2, Saveyon Deas 0, Joshua Hartsfield 1, Michael Pendleton 2, Roderick Magee 1. Totals: 19 3-5 48.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 15, Carson Lyons 6, Jay Freeman 10, Malek Beasley 0, Christian Tingen 5, Dennel Douglas 3, Exzavier Smith 0, Jalen Haney 18. Totals: 16 17-23 57.

Three-pointers: Courtland 7 (A. Brooks 3, J. Brooks 2, Shawaryn 2). Caroline 8 (Haney 5, Lyons, Freeman, Tingen).

James Monroe 56, Culpeper 50: The Yellow Jackets were without four starters on the road and was able to defeat the Blue Devils with Tyson Taylor leading all scorers with 14 points in the victory.

Grant Kornegay scored eight points and Ke'shaun Wallace added six as James Monroe shot 69% from the floor.

Nathan Amos led Culpeper with 14 points.

James Monroe will at Spotsylvania on Friday.

James Monroe 14 11 18 13 — 56 Culpeper 19 7 14 10 — 50

James Monroe (7-12): Tyson Taylor 14, Dezaun Robinson 12, Grant Kornegay 8, Ke’shaun Wallace 6, Nate Copeland 5, Michael Edwards 4, Marquise Thornley 4, Noah Randell 3, Tykori Pettus 0. Totals 13 18-26 79.

Culpeper (6-13): Nathan Amos 13, Devaughn Cooper 9, Jaden Johnson 9, Matthew Amos 7, Adam Gassler 6, Devin Scott 2, Austin Warren 2, JQ Williams 2, Elijah Simpson 0. Totals 14 16-34 50.

Three-pointers: James Monroe 4 (Robinson, Wallace, Copeland, Randell). Culpeper 2 (N. Amos, Cooper).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Christian 44, Fredericksburg Christian 16: Emma Minnick led Fredericksburg Christian with nine rebounds and six blocks in girls basketball action on Tuesday night. The Eagles host Fredericksburg Victory on Thursday.

Trinity 11 19 9 5 — 44 FCS 7 2 4 3 — 16

Trinity Christian: A. Iskander 8, S. Allen 4, C. Kadalka 13, G. Bourz 7, H. Rexroth 11, L. Cliff 1, A. Peters 0, M. Jennings 0. Totals: 16 7-16.

Fredericksburg Christian: Amri Donado 2, Bekah Geldart 0, Clair Steele 2, Chloe Borisuk 0, Rylie Johnson 4, Sara Marble 0, Layna Thomas 3, Layton Trible 0, Emma Minnick 0, Becca Medina 0, Kate Blalock 5, Sarah Storke 0. Totals: 7 1-8 26.

Three-pointers: TC 5 (Kadalka 3, Iskander 2). FCS 1 (Blalock).

North Stafford 51, Stafford 28: Tori Barnes led the Wolverines with 15 points to help earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Indians.

Kalaia Handy led Stafford with 13 points and Kori Butler earned 10 points in the loss.

Daysha Salgado scored 13 points and added eight rebounds for the Wolverines and Kiera Todd added nine points.

North Stafford will travel to Mountain View on Tuesday.

North Stafford 10 11 20 10 — 51 Stafford 8 6 3 11 — 28

North Stafford (7-7): Tori Barnes 15, Elyssa Lee 2, Naomi Glass 4, Kiera Todd 9, Daysha Salgado 13, Mari Palomo 2, Maddie Ramos 2, Terrice Demps 4. Totals: 20 7-10 51.

Stafford: Caitlyin Burgess 0, Anali Reyna 5, Kalaia Handy 13, Kori Butler 10, Brianna Mascorro 0. Totals 11 4-8 21.

Three-pointers: North Stafford 4 (Todd 3, Barnes 1). Stafford 2 (Butler 2).

Massaponax 67, Brooke Point 18: Takeria Ramey led the Panthers with 17 points and six rebounds to help earn the victory on the road against the Black-Hawks.

LaKaiya Butcher scored 16 points and added three assists and Kyra Price scored eight points to help earn the Commonwealth District victory.

Rinyah Jarret led Brooke Point with four points in the home loss.

Massaponax with travel to Stafford on Friday.

Massaponax 24 22 11 10 — 67 Brooke Point 7 9 2 0 — 18

Massaponax (14-4, 10-0): Kiersten Bowler 5, Takeira Ramey 17, LaKaiya Butcher 16, Kyra Price 8, Jada Johnson 5, Gabby Athy 4, Saniya Hymes 4, Faith Butler 4, Emariel Parker 4. Totals: 23 16-22 67.

Brooke Point: Danayja Cranford 0, Anesha Duhaylongsod 0. Anaya Hillmon 3, Rinyah Jarret 4, Sanaa Luseni 1, Chloe WIlliams 2, Antoinette Sanusi 2, Camilla Mckinney-Forbes 2, Kaycee Osorio-Roas 4, Skylar Walston 0. Totals: 6 4-6 18.

Three-Pointers: Massaponax 5 (Bowler 1, Ramey 2, Butcher 2). Brooke Point 2 (Hillmon 1, Jarret 1).

Colonial Forge 43, Mountain View 40: The Eagles earn the Commonwealth District victory with Kristen Auguste scoring 24 points the led the way in a back-and-forth matchup.

Taleah Gaither led the Wildcats with 14 points but fell short in the fourth quarter.

Mountain View will travel to Brooke Point on Friday.

Mountain View 6 14 11 9 — 40 Colonial Forge 8 12 13 10 — 43

Mountain View: Laniyah Wright 8, Genesis Betanco 6, Liz Harley 2, Janelle Sargent 1, Tiara Bigelow 1, Taleah Gaither 14, Alysia Kelly 0, Molly Ferland 3, Tamia Nelson 5. Totals: 11 12-29 40.

Colonial Forge: Payton Schwinn 1, Marin Curtin 4, Mia Bates 0, Kristen Auguste 24, Makayla Stover 0, Destiny Mckiver 0, Anjalia Bryant 2, Meghan Ruth 0, Alexandria Adams 0, Carly Brimhall 12. Totals: 13 17-26 43.

Three-pointers: Mountain View 6 (Ferland 1, Gaither 1, Betanco 2, Wright 2).

Monday's results

BOYS' BASKETBALL

King George 60, Riverbend 58: Nehemiah Frue scored 23 points and Ethan Chase notched six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Foxes (15-3) to a non-district victory. E.J. Wilborne led the Bears (6-13) with 14.

Riverbend 21 11 11 15 — 58 King George 16 20 9 15 — 60

Riverbend (6-13): Elijah Williams 7, E.J. Wilborne 14, Tyriek Ford 6, Dom Smith 8, JoJo Thomas 2, Lavon Johnson 4, Pearce McKnight 2, Jonas Taylor 3, Bryon Long 12, Vernon Williams 0. Totals: 24 4-9 58.

King George (15-3): Nehemiah Frye 23, Da'Mon Duffin 10, Mekhai White 9, Ethan Chase 10, Daniel Boyd 8, Colson Clay 0, Joe Billingsley 0. Totals: 22 7-15 60.

Three-pointers: Riverbend 4 (Wilborne 2, Smith, Taylor); King George 4 (Frye 2, Duffin 2).

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Mountain View 61, John Champe 45: Taleah Gaither scored 10 of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats (11-6) led wire to wire.

Mountain View 23 13 13 12 — 60 John Champe 11 14 3 18 — 45

Mountain View (11-6): Laniyah Wright 8, Zahra Lagouit 0, Genesis Betanco 6, Liz Harley 12, Janelle Sargent 2, Christin Steward 3, Hannah Neiss 2, Tiara Bigelow 6, Taleah Gaither 16, Lizzy Fleming 0, Molly Ferland 5, Tamia Nelson 1. Totals: 23 11-21 61.

John Champe (1-15): Delaney 6 Neal, Caroleena Bryant 16, Aundrea Rivas 12, Anika Badatala 7, Laila Morgan 5, Natellie Kim 0, Saidah Raphel 0, Martina Haro 0. Totals: 13 16-31 45

Three-pointers: Mountain View 4 (Betanco 2, Steward, Gaither); John Champe 5 (Neal 2, Bryant, Badatala, Morgan).