Jeron Morris went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Adam Pitts pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the Caroline baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Lakeland in a Class 3 state quarterfinal game on Tuesday night.

Pitts and Morris delivered back-to-back two-run doubles in a five-run fourth, blowing open a close game and sending the host Cavaliers (15-10) on their way to the first state tournament win in program history.

Pitts scattered six hits on the mound, striking out five and walking two.

Caroline will face Region 3C champion Cave Spring (19-5-1) in the Class 3 state semifinals at Riverbend High School on Friday at 10 a.m.

R H E

Lakeland 000 000 0 — 0 6 2

Caroline 110 500 x — 7 9 1

CASH HARRINGTON, Landon Patton (4) and Peyton Brinkley. ADAM PITTS, Adam Tatham (7) and Jackson Thomas.

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 8, Deep Creek 1: Kate Braden had a triple, double and three RBIs, and Morgan Maslock struck out five and added a double and an RBI at the plate to help visiting Spotsylvania get a Class 4 quarterfinal win.

Mylia Knight supplied a triple and two RBIs, Nyla Brown added a double and an RBI, and Kenzie Mummert contributed a triple for the Knights (18-8), who will host the winner between Halifax County and James Wood in Friday’s semifinals, at 1 p.m.

R H E

Spotsylvania 003 023 0 — 8 11 0

Deep Creeak 001 000 0 — 1 4 2 MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft. SEALS, Goebel (7) and Geobel, n/a (7).

Louisa 2, Tuscarora 1: Savannah Bragg’s walkoff RBI double capped the Lions’ two-run, seventh-inning rally to win a Class 4 state quarterfinal. Louisa will face Hanover in Friday’s semifinals at Spotsylvania.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Jamestown 5, Courtland 0: Jamestown’s Max Cooper scored three times to help end the Cougars’ season ended in the VHSL Class 4 state quarterfinals.

The Cougars captured the Region 4B title with an overtime win over Chancellor last week, but it wasn’t so close this time. Jamestown came out strong and dominated the early going, but several near-misses and nice saves by goalkeeper Morgan Lehocky kept it in reach, and the Cougars went to the half trailing 2-0.

But the Eagles came out just as strong after the break, scoring three more goals to finish convincingly and head to Friday’s state semifinals. Peyton Smith and Camden Anderson-Tayman also scored for Jamestown.

Chancellor also lost its Class 4 state semifinal, 4-0 at Smithfield.

Westmoreland 4, Riverheads 0: Eric Romero scored twice, while Jona Valencia and Frankie Medina each scored once to help visiting Westmoreland get a win in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The Eagles (14-3-1) will take on the winner between Giles and Lebanon in Friday’s semifinals, at 1 p.m., at Salem High School.