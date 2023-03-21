Jackson Garland and Kellen Bock led Courtland with two hits each Tuesday to defeat Riverbend at home 3-2 in a nondistrict baseball matchup.

Ryan Higgins had two hits and one RBI and Anthony Picariello contributed two hits in the loss for Riverbend.

R H E

Riverbend 000 001 1 – 2 9 1

Courtland 010 200 X – 3 4 0

JACKSON GARLAND, Tyler Jackson, and Brendan Ruckle. DAWSON WEEMS, Connor Edwards (4), and Sam Townshed.

BOYS’ TENNIS

COLONIAL FORGE 6, STAFFORD 3

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Aashray Somu 10-1; Xander Beamon (St) d. Sam Orton 11-9; Robert Calvert (St) d. Keegan Kaczmar 10-5; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Charlie Brickl 10-3; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Justin Murray 10-7; Carson Crawford (CF) d. Vincent Candela 10-7.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Beamon/Calvert 10-5; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Sumu/Fletcher 10-6; Kim/Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Aubrey Melson/Noah Cisneros 10-4.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 8, COLONIAL FORGE 1

Singles: Linnea Rouse (St) d Kelly Grady 8-0; Avery Hartenstein (CF) d Bella Rouse 8-5; Leigha Montrief (St) d Gloria Choi 8-0; Sydney Hagen (St) d Deena Belete 8-3; Alli Beamon (St) d Rebecca Merfin 8-0; Addi Mihoulides (St) d Gigi Belete 8-0.

Doubles: Rouse/Rouse (St) d Grady/Hartenstein 8-4; Montrief/Hagen (St) d Choi/Belete 8-3; Murray/Malin (St) d Merfin/Belete 8-2.

Monday’s games

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 17, Mechanicsville 6: Nila Brown went 2 for 2 with a three-run home-run and four RBIs in the Knights’ season-opening win.

Kate Braden went 2 for 4 at the plate, and Alexis Roberts went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Knights, who host Atlee Thursday. Mylia Knight added two hits and one RBI and Morgan Maslock added two hits.

R H E

Spotsylvania 383 12 – 17 14 1

Mechanicsvulle 002 40 – 6 10 4 MORGAN MASLOCK, Zoey Price (5) and Calleigh Craft. KAITLIN AMOS, McKinley Duke (2) and Maddie Goad.

Colonial Beach 15, King and Queen 3: Miranda Papanicolas led the Drifters with two hits and three RBIs in the home victory over the Royals.

Kaitlyn Franks went 2 for 2 with a triple, Brooklyn Delane went 2 for 4 with one RBI, and Cora Bowler added four stolen bases in the victory.

R H E

King and Queen 100 20 – 3 4 7

Colonial Beach 463 2x – 15 7 3

ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas. K. VENE, J. Brown (1), and A. FIMEY.

North Stafford 1, Patriot 0: Abby Morris hit a Walk-off single with two outs to help the Wolverines earn the home victory over the Pioneers.

Kaylie Dechicchis pitched a complete game for North Stafford allowing only five hits.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Riverbend 20, Brooke Point 2: Sara Murane led the Bears with four goals and two assists to help defeat the Black-Hawks at home.

Ava Treakle had three goals and four assists, Ayla Jantz and Ryleigh McNally scored three goals and added two assists each, Savannah White contributed two goals and two assists, and Caroline Doley added one goal and one assist for Riverbend.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Brooke Point 22, Riverbend 5: Brooke Point opened its season with Ben Dale earning his first career goal and a Commonwealth District road win.

Dylan Frost scored eight goals and added one assist, JP Page earned three goals, Rex Colliver scored two goals and added three assists, and Noah Frost had four goals and one assist for the Black-Hawks.

Logan Eastman scored two goals to lead Riverbend, with Conlon McNally, Reilly Curran and Parker Brown scoring once each.

Brooke Point (1-0) will travel to Stafford on Thursday.

BASEBALL

King George 8, Stafford 5: Colin Bunch struck out six batters in four innings for the Foxes, with Tyler Truslow working three innings for the save. Connor Smith went 2 for 3 and scored twice for Stafford.

Douglas Freeman 8, Caroline 5: Jackson Thomas led the Cavaliers with one hit and two RBI in the home loss against the Mavericks. John Tatham and Jeron Morris added one hit and one RBI for Caroline.

R H E

Douglas Freeman 211 031 0 – 8 6 2

Caroline 200 003 0 – 5 7 3

W. SELLERS, S. Flippin (6), Lee Sowers (6). WILLIAM CARTER, Baylor Storke (3), Jeron Morris (5), and Jackson Thomas.

BOYS’ SOCCER

King George 8, Caroline 0: Dillon Carriaga scored three times and Ryan Carriaga and Calvin Sanders twice each for the Foxes. Nathan Kale also had a goal. Adam Swanton made five saves for the Cavaliers.

Westmoreland 2, James Monroe 2: Luis Morello and Jona Valencia scored for Westmoreland in a nondistrict tie. The Eagles (0-1-1) entertain Caroline on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

James Monroe 3, Westmoreland 1: Stephanie Landaverde, Hannah Christy and C’Niyah Turner scored for the Yellow Jackets, and Aro Gagnon had two assists.

GOLF

Atlantic Shores 188, FCS 193: Joey Priebe won medalist honors for Fredericksburg Christian with a 41 at Battlefield Club Chesapeake. Drake Morris shot 49, Dylan Holyfield 51 and Kate Blalock 52 for the Eagles.