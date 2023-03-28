GIRLS' TENNIS

Eastern View 9, Spotsylvania 0

Singles: Miranda McCoy (EV) d. Sidney Wright 8-0; Elle Castro (EV) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8-3; Brooke Galvin (EV) d. Abby Rose 8-3; Emily Wortman (EV) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8-0; Evie Bittle (EV) d. Savannah Orrock 8-3; Marley Kidd (EV) d. Sofia Milliner-Angel 8-0.

Doubles: McCoy/Wortman (EV) d. Wright/Nelson 8-0; Castro/Galvin (EV) d. Rose/Fredenberger 8-2; Bittle/Kidd (EV) d. Orrock/Milliner-Angel 8-2.

Riverbend 8, Massaponax 1

Singles: Kendall Chang (Rb) d. Grace Burner. 10-2; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Josie Brewster, 10-2; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) def. Shelby Brewer, 10-4; Maddie Mills (Rb) d. Avery Rau, 10-1; Reilly Obrien (Rb) d. Avery Steis, 10-1; Madeline Ross (Ma) d. Valentina Phan, 6-10.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Burner/Brewster 8-2; Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Brewer/Rau, 8-3; Mills/Phan (Rb) d. Steis/Ross 8-6

BOYS' TENNIS

Colonial Forge 9, North Stafford 0

Singles: Bryce Putney (CF) d. Dylan Strickler 10-1; Sam Orton (CF) d. Noah Scheiman 10-1; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Julius Downing 10-2; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Quinn Roderick 10-3; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Trenton Senaronh 10-1; Carson Crawford (CF) d. William White 10-0.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Strickler/Downing 10-4; Kaczmar/Kim (CF) d. Hunter Bringle/Riderick 10-1; Brickl/Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Jacob Martin/Kaylen Akpay 10-0.

Courtland 8, Culpeper 1

Singles: Keldibek Kozhoev (Co) d. Landon Stewart 8-0; Fred Klein (Co) d. Gavin Seely 8-0; Jack Hayden (Co) d. Kayden Lawston 8-6; Landon Perdue (Co) d. Blake Shaffer 8-8 Tie breaker 7-3; Eli Harrington (Cu) d Jackson Kourouklis 8-4; Alex Kourouklis (Co) d. Cooper Bailey 8-2.

Doubles: Hayden/Perdue (Co) d. Stewart/Lawston 8-1; Cameron Crabtree/Ethan Furr (Co) d. Seely/Harrington 9-7; Franco Abud/Robby Butterfield (Co) d. Shaffer/Bailey 8-5.

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 3: Nyla Brown led the Knights with two hits and three RBI's to help secure the district victory at home over the Cyclones.

Kate Braden went 1 for 3 with one RBI, Mylia Knight went 1 for 2 with one RBI, and Zoey Price hit the game-ending single to score a run.

Emma Comer went 2 for 3 and Jordan Werth went 1 for 3 in the loss for Eastern View.

Spotsylvania (2-1, 1-0) will host Courtland on Thursday.

R H E Eastern View 010 2 0 — 3 4 2 Spotsylvania 124 0 6 — 13 9 1

CAILIN RENDELL, Kelsi Leavell (3), Taylor Sain (5), and Sara Hopper. MORGAN MASLOCK and Calleigh Craft.

Mountain View 13, Chancellor 2: Madison Bachman led the Wildcats' with three hits and four RBIs to help secure the road victory over the Chargers.

Liz Harley went 1 for two with two RBIs and one run and Lexi Kantor added two RBIs on one hit for Mountain View.

Madi Rae Dillard had one hit and one RBI for Chancellor and Megan Rapillo added one RBI.

R H E Mountain View 010 405 3 – 13 12 1 Chancellor 000 010 1 – 2 4 4

SAVANNAH BALLOU, N. Stewart (5), and Madison Bachman. MEGAN RAPILLO, Madi Rae Dillard (4), Lydia Brockelbank (7), and Jasey Williams.

BOYS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, Stafford 1: Daniel Gonzales scored with an assist from Aaron Alexander to help the Black-Hawks earn the district victory over the Indians.

Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz and Parker Hall each scored a goal in the win, Sidney Sanchez added an assist, and Andrew Caley added nine saves.

Daniel Alvarez scored the lone goal for Stafford.

Brooke Point will host Massaponax on Wednesday.

King George 6, Mechanicsville 1: Dillon Carriaga led the Foxes with three goals to help secure a non-district victory over the Mustangs.

Bilal Driouich scored two goals, Ryan Carriaga added one, and Jackson Sample, Calvin Sanders, and Daniel Boyd each added an assist.

King George (4-0, 2-0) will host James Monroe on Thursday.

Courtland 2, Culpeper 1 (OT): Adrian Velez scored the game-winning goal on a free kick in overtime to help secure the district win over the visiting Blue Devils.

Kyle Grant scored the first goal of the game for Courtland and Jose Bier contributed the assist.

Courtland (1-1) will play Spotsylvania on Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Mountain View 5, Chancellor 0: Tamia Nelson led the charge scoring two goals and adding one assist to help secure the non-district victory for the Wildcats.

Lily Heatherman added one goal and one assist and Alexis Viens and Hannah Leininger each scored a goal in the road victory over the Chargers.

Mountain View (2-0) will travel to Colonial Forge on Friday.

Brooke Point 8, Stafford 0: Lauren Sanders tallied six goals and Emily Lenhard totaled one goal and three assists to help homestanding Brooke Point open Commonwealth District play with a win.

Krisalyn Salvador also scored, with Riley Goger earning two assists and Dulce Salces one for the Black–Hawks (3-0, 1-0), who visit Massaponax on Friday.

Riverbend 2, Massaponax 0: Alyson Posey scored twice with assisted by Kylie Meskunas as Riverbend secured a Commonwealth District win.

Goalie Olivia Gray earned the shutout in front of strong defensive play from Emmy Mastroklos, Sarah Marnien, Kate Freeman and Sydney Campbell for the Bears, who visit Charlottesville on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

Brooke Point 13, Stafford 6: Zach Horn had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored, Daniel Lombardo finished 4 for 5 with a run scored and a RBI to help visiting Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District win.

Luke Sterner was 3 for 5 with a triple, four runs scored and an RBI, with Jack. Grider and Dylan Young also supplying two hits for the Black–Hawks.

Aaiden Palmer finished 3 for 3 with two runs scored for Stafford. Justin Newton scored twice as well.

R H E Brooke Point 350 003 2 — 13 14 2 Stafford 003 000 3 — 6 5 0

DYLAN YOUNG, Daniel Lombardo (5), Jordan Rendon (7) and Christopher Cline. CHARLIE RICHWINE, Hampton Bourne (2), NOAH Ontiveras (4) and Aiden Palmer.

Spotsylvania 7, Eastern View 1: Patrick DePue took a no-hitter into the seventh before allowing a hit and struck out five on the moung, while adding two hits and an RBI at the plate to help Spotsylvania notch a Battlefield District win.

Josh Perez added two doubles and two RBIs for the Knights (1-2, 1-0), who host Courtland on Thursday.

Thomas Babich doubled for Eastern View.

R H E Eastern View 000 000 1 — 1 2 3 Spotsylvania 011 230 0 — 7 8 0

KADEN HUNNICUT, Jack Deal (6) and Branson James. PATRICK DePUE, Nathan Johnson (7) and CT Reed.

Culpeper 10, Courtland 6: Ty Nobbs pitched four innings for the Blue Devils earning the win on the mound to help secure the district victory over the Cougars.

Gavin Alvarado was two for 4 with two RBIs, Adam Gessler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Lucas Bradshaw hit a double that earned him three RBIs for Culpeper.

Monday's results

SOFTBALL

King George 15, Mechanicsville 4: Kendall Morgan went 4 for 5 with four RBIs, Madison Sobota had a triple and five RBIs and Paige Headley scored three times in the Foxes' non-district road win. Abigail Greenwood got the win in relief, striking out seven in 3 2/3 innings.

R H E King George 210 255 — 15 11 4 Mechanicsville 042 010 — 7 9 5

Brooke Radyshewsky, ABBY GREENWOOD (3) and Abigail Clarke. K. Amos, M. Duke (2), K. AMOS (4) and M. Goad.

Stafford 7, Fauquier 5: Kristina Tolsen's two run double sparked a four-run second inning in the Indians' non-district win. Jordan Yule struck out six in four innings of work.

BOYS' SOCCER

Deep Run 2, Colonial Forge 0: Nathan Hall made nine saves for visiting Colonial Forge in a nondistrict game called 25 minutes into the second half due to inclement weather.

Moises Fuentes led the defensive effort, while Frantz Fulcher and Angel Espinal also stood out for the Eagles.

BOYS' LACROSSE

North Stafford 13, Stafford 7: Carter Thompson had four goals and one assist, and Jackson Malone scored twice for Stafford in a Commonwealth District loss.

Russell Lennon also scored, while Andrew Stalteri had two assist and collected 12 ground balls for the Indians. Duke Schneider won 17 faceoffs.

Brooke Point 22, Massaponax 6: Massaponax fell in Commonwealth District action despite four goals from Cooper Callan and three assists from Diego Sanchez. Bryce Kemmey and Joey Elliott each scored once.

Mountain View 11, Colonial Forge 3: Donevin Gonzalez scored three goals and Jesse Ramos, Brady Leischner, Logan McGrath and Shane McGrath two each for the Wildcats. Shane McGrath and Gabriel Wess each had two assists.

Jason Rubio scored twice and Reef Krug once for Colonial Forge. Jack Tenney supplied an assist and AJ Riley won nice faceoffs.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Brentsville 12, James Monroe 8: Sally Beringer scored three times and Addie Oakes had two goals and two assists in a losing effort for the Yellow Jackets. Angelina Baldwin, Lauren Holland and Grace Crow also scored.