Tuesday, March 30 high school sports roundup: Riverbend's Snyder no-hits North Stafford

Collin Snyder struck out 13 and held North Stafford without a hit in Riverbend’s 4-0 Commonwealth District baseball victory Tuesday night.

Snyder allowed only two base runners and had one of the Bears’ four hits. Billy Fluharty went 2 for 4 for Riverbend (3–3, 1–0), which visits Brooke Point Friday.

R H E North Stafford 000 000 0 — 0 0 1 Riverbend 310 000 0 — 4 4 0

CASEY FLETCHER, Charles Zappa (1), A.J. Labrusciano (5) and Jonathan Schroeder. COLLIN SNYDER and Sam Townshend.

MASSAPONAX 7 MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Carter Cashin pitched a complete game and Kaiden Rosebaum hit a three-run home run in the Panthers' Commonwealth District win.

Rosenbaum and Christian Grzyb each went 3 for 3 for Massaponax. Grzyb had two doubles.

R H E Mountain View 000 001 0 — 1 7 3 Massaponax 101 302 1 — 7 11 3

MICHAEL ARCE, Webster (4), Rue (5) and Johnson. CARTER CASHIN and Christian Grzyb.

BROOKE POINT 11, JAMES MONROE 0

Jaden Isidro allowed no hits and struck out eight to get the win on the mound, and finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and walk to help Brooke Point get a nondistrict home win.

Luke Sterner provided 3-for-3 effort with three RBIs and a run scored, and Zach Horn went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Black–Hawks (3-1). Dylan Young and Robert Chapman each scored twice.

Brooke Point hosts Riverbend on Friday.

R H E James Monroe 000 00 — 0 3 5 Brooke Point 216 2x — 11 10 0

W. PAYNE, T. Ford (4) and D. Frost. JADEN ISIDRO, Luke Sterner (4) and Chris Cline.

SOFTBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Held scoreless for six innings, Massaponax erupted for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and edged Mountain View 3–2 in a Commonwealth District softball game Tuesday.

Rachel Wood had an RBI triple for the Panthers, and Kaylie Billig went 2 for 3. Maddie Bachman had two hits for the Wildcats.

R H E Mountain View 010 010 0 — 2 6 1 Massaponax 000 000 3 — 3 7 1

LAYNE FRITZ and Maddie Bachman. EMILY COLLINS and Laney Deane.

FLUVANNA 5, SPOTSYLVANIA 4

Nyla Brown hit a solo home run and Mylia Knight finished 2 for 2 for visiting Spotsylvania ,which tied the score in the top of the seventh only to see Fluvanna win it in the bottom of the frame.

Kieley Raulerson also had a hit for the Knights (2–2), who visit Courtland on Wednesday.

R H E Spotsylvania 300 000 1 — 4 4 1 Fluvanna 011 200 1 — 5 8 2

Caroline Carter, MORGAN MASLOCK (4) and Kyleigh Mummert. K. Fitzgerald, S. Wash (7) and C. Via.

KING GEORGE 13, CAROLINE 3

Haylee Callahan struck out 10 batters and scored a two run homerun, in addition to three runs.

Paige Headley, Kendall Morgan, Linsey Spillman, and Brooke Rolocut also had two hit for the Foxes. Madison Taylor went 1 for 2 for the Cavaliers.

King George (1–1, 1–0) hosts James Monroe on Wednesday.

Caroline (0–4, 0–2) will host Culpeper on Thursday.

R H E Caroline 100 11 — 3 4 5 King George 520 33 — 13 11 1

GRACE SHANNON and Codi Dudley. HAYLEE CALLAHAN and Ava Fleming.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CAROLINE 5, KING WILLIAM 1

Kayla Montgomery had three goals and an assist in Caroline’s win.

Gracelyn Edwards and Sammy Gaitan also scored for the Cavaliers (1–1), which hosts Culpeper Thursday. Audrey Edwards, Kaitlyn Klock, Olivia Powers and Reanna Ahnen added assists.

RIVERBEND 3, NORTH STAFFORD 1

The Bears earn the Commonwealth District victory on the road over the Wolverines.

Raquel Johnson led the Bears with two goals and one assist, Lena Gibson contributed one goal, and Kylie Meskunas and Barb Nance each earned an assist for Riverbend.

COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 3

The Cougars and Cyclones end the match in a draw for the first tie of the season for either team.

Amber Ignudo, Suria Abud, and Macy Shropshire each had a goal. Madison Shearly, Delaney Holloran, and Rachael Low each contrributed an assist for the Cougars.

The Cyclones were led by Anne-Marie Pritchett who scored two goals and Dakota Brown who contributed one goal.

Courtland (1-1-1) will host Spotsylvania on Wednesday.

COLONIAL FORGE 12, STAFFORD 0

The Eagles earn the Commonwealth District shut out over the visiting Indians.

Ava Kertgate, Maci Landel, and Jenna Roers contributed multiple goals in the win.

Taryn CHance, Aria De SIlva, Kayl;a Windsor, and Ava Hecker added a goal for the Eagles.

Goalies Alexa Adams and Kris Aguste both contributed to the shutout victory.

Colonial Forge (2-0) will host Woodbridge on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

STAFFORD 6, MOUNTAIN VIEW 3

Singles: Limea Rouse (St) d. K. Williams 8-4; Lauren (St) d. S. Singh 8-6; Sophie Loncar (St) d. K. Calvert 8-1; J. Mutari (MV) d. Hannah Tse 8-4; Anna Wheatley (St) d. M. Calvert 8-5; M. Soderholm (MV) d. Megan Calvert 8-4.

Doubles: L. Rouse/Bella Rouse (St) d. William/ Singh 8-4; Doty/Loncar (St) d. K. Calvert/M. Calvert 10-8; Mutari/Soderholm (MV) d. Tse/Wheatley 9-7.

Next match: Stafford hosts Brooke Point on Wednesday.

MASSAPONAX 9, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Singles: Grace Burner (M) d. Alyssa Fenton 8–3; Brooke Hyldahl(M) d. Sarge Thibodeaux 8–1; Josie Brewster (M) d. Gretchen Nicols 8–1; Miranda Parrish (M) d Noelia Cervallos 8–1; Natalia Sipko (M) d. Evelyn Bragado 8–0; Shelby Brewer (M) d Sarah Farr 8–1.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (M) d. Fenton/Thibodaux 8–0; Joy Wei/Avery Rau (M) d Nicols/Cervallos 8–5; Jade Manriquez/Marilyn Ross (M) d. Bragado/Erika Zillner 8–4.

Next match: Massaponax (3–1, 2–0) hosts Riverbend Thursday.

LOUISA 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 1

Singles: Sarah Schulte (L) d. Kayleigh Nelson 8–0; Abbie Hopkins (L) d. Abby Rose 8–1; Leann Jolie Kari (Sp) d. Josie Walker 8–2; Katelynn Jones (L) d. Kyrstin Fredenberger 8–2; Ashlynn Harding (L) d. Sandy Medley 8–3; Lucy Campbell (L) d. Emelia Mabie 8–3.

Doubles: Schulte/Hopkins (L) d. Nelson/Rose 8–0; Jones/Harding (L) d. Kari/Fredenberger 8–2; n/a.

COURTLAND 7, EASTERN VIEW 2

Singles: Miranda McCoy d. Meredith Stapleton (Co) 8-0; Mac Watkins (Co) d. Elle Castro 8-4; Adele Granger (Co) d. Anistey Ayers 8-3; Madison Shea (Co) d. Evie Bittle 8-1; Natalie Holt (Co) d. Taylor Moormen 8-1; Chloe Davis (Co) d. Sydney Feeney 8-1.

Doubles: McCoy/Castro d. Watkins/Shea (Co) 8-5; Stapleton/Granger (Co) d. Ayers/Bittle 8-2; Holt/Davis (Co) d. Moormen/Feeney 8-1.

Next match: Courtland (2-1, 2-0) at James Monroe Monday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 8, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Singles: William Hudson (MV) d. Sam Emerson 8–1; Ollie Lambert (St) d,. Jacob Grena 8–1; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Hunter Morgan 8–4; Xandier Benman (St) d. Elijah Hernandez 8–3; Robert Calvert (St) d. Logan Zollner 8–1; Tim Oravec (St) d. Edgar Rivera 8–3.

Doubles: Calvert/Benman (St) d. Hudson/Grena 8–5; Fletcher/Lambert (St) d. Hernandez/Rivera 8–1; Aashray Samn/Owen Richwine (St) d. Carter Huber/Braulio Lobo 8–2.

RIVERBEND 5, BROOKE POINT 4

Singles: Jack Wexler (Rb) d. Micheal Foley 8-1; Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Jacob Scott 8-1; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Charles Long 8-6; Trey Williams (BP) d. Quentin Palmeri 8-2; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Gavin White 8-4; Joshua Bartlett (Rb) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 8-5.

Doubles: Wexler/Long (Rb) d. Foley/Williams 8-2; Catullo/White (Rb) d. Scott/Lucas Cedeno Villegas 8-5; Bergin/Breslin (BP) d. Bartlett/Palmeri 8-2.

GOLF

FCS 203, QUANTICO 247

Joey Priebe earned medalist honors with a 45 to lead Fredericksburg Christian to a win at Medal of Honor Golf Course.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Dylan Holyfield (48), Luca Salafia (51) and Kate Blalock (59).