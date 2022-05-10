Tuesday, May 10 high school sports roundup: North Stafford rallies past Mountain View in boys' soccer

Ian Edwards' goal in the final minutes capped North Stafford's rally from a 3-0 deficit to beat Mountain View 4-3 in a Commonwealth District boys' soccer game Tuesday night.

Elyass Fekrat converted a penalty kick for the Wolverines (6-2-3) and Sami Bounasa scored twice, assisted by Edres Fekrat and Edwards.

BOYS' SOCCER

KING GEORGE 2, EASTERN VIEW 0

Dillon Carriaga and Eilal Driouich scored for the Foxes in their Battlefield District victory.

Driouich and Ryan Carriaga had assists, and Max Lipinski made seven saves as King George (15-0, 13-0) recorded its sixth consecutive shutout.

COURTLAND 3, CULPEPER 1

Sean Moore scored twice and Yadi Padilla had a goal and an assist in the Cougars' Battlefield District win.

Chris Salazar and Mark Romo-Rocha also had assists for Courtland, which visits Eastern View Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Lauren Forgas scored two goals and Hailey Baltzelle and Hailey Kindred contributed one each in the Wildcats' Commonwealth District win.

Cadee Hegarty contributed two assists and Annalese Becker also tallied two saves for Mountain View (7–5–2), which will host Riverbend on Friday.

COURTLAND 2, CULPEPER 0

Delaney Holloran and Macy Shropshire each scored to led the Cougars in securing a Battlefield District win.

Sydney Nevitt and Kaitlin Wells each contributed one assist. Jorgia Winn recorded four saves to secure the shutout.

Courtland (13-1-1, 12-0-1) will host Eastern View at home on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 4, BROOKE POINT 1

Ava Kergate earned three goals and Kayla Windsor one, and Maci Landel contributed two assists for the Eagles in their Commonwealth District win.

Colonial Forge will host Riverbend on Wednesday.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

MOUNTAIN VIEW 20, NORTH STAFFORD 3

Mary Wahlin scored four goals, one assist and Ava Windham scored three goals and one assist to lead the Wildcats to a victory in the Commonwealth District matchup against the Wolverines.

Emma Stalteri, Gabby Bartels, and Hannah Navarro each score three goals each as well.

Olivia Wahlen, Kat Druiett , Julie Snow, and Emma Ingalsbe also contributed one goal each to secure the win.

Ashely Puitell scored two and Maddie Ramos scored one for the North Stafford.

BASEBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 4, NORTH STAFFORD 2

T.J. Johnson went two for four and had one RBI to lead the Wildcats to defeat the Wolverines to secure a Commonwealth District win.

Jordan Ramsey also went one for three and contributed an RBI as well.

R H E Mountain View 000 011 2 — 4 9 5 North Stafford 000 200 0 — 2 2 2

BRADEN HAMILTON and T.J. Johnson. A.J. LABRUSCIANO and Lucas Schroder.

RIVERBEND 5, STAFFORD 2

Aiden Zovak went two for two with one RBI and Devin Washington went two for four with one RBI to lead the Bears to a Commonwealth District victory on Friday.

Billy Fluharty also went two for three for the Bears.

Richard Rice went two for three for the Indians.

Riverbend (12-6,8-3) will play at home against Mountain View on Friday.

R H E Stafford 200 000 0 — 2 3 2 Riverbend 130 001 x — 5 10 1

NOAH ONTIVEROS and n/a. RYAN HIGGINS and Sam Townshend.

SPOTSYLVANIA 10, JAMES MONROE 4

The Knights earn the Battlefield District victory behind a complete game on the mound from Nolan Alford who recorded four strikeouts.

Austin Boggs and Bryan Young earned three hits and two RBI’s each at the plate for the Knights.

Jayden Shepherd and Ray Reynolds earned two RBI’s in the victory.

Joe Hardy had three hits and two RBI’s for the Yellow Jackets, one of them being a solo home run.

Spotsylvania (6-11) will travel to King George on Thursday.

R H E Spotsylvania 200 000 0 — 2 3 2 James Monroe 130 001 x — 5 10 1

NOLAN ALFORD and Dakota Eastwood. JOE HARDY, John Carmody and Donovan Frost.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

MASSAPONAX 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Michelle Choi 8-1; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Rachel Regling 8-0; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Adelle Bloom 8-0; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Brianna Wahl 8-4; Joy Wei (Ma) d. Madison Brewer 9-7; Jade Manriguez (Ma) d. Avery Lieser 8-3.

Doubles: Burner/Hyldahl (Ma) d. Choi/Regling 8-4; Ailish Connell/Parrish (Ma) d. Bloom/Wahl; Wei/Manriguez (Ma) d. Brewer/Lieser 8-4.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Singles: Kaitlyn Williams (MV) d. Alyssa Fenton 8-4; Saige Thibodeux 8-5; Katelynn Calvert (NS) d. Gretchen Nichols, 8-3; Noelia Cervalles (NS) d. Dawn Forrest 8-2; Jasmine Muturi (MV) d. Evelyn Bracado 8-0; Megan Sderholm (MV) d. ANdrea Liza Vargas 8-3.

Doubles: Williams/Singh (MV) d. Fenton/Thibodeux 8-6; K. Calvert/Muturi (MV) d. Nichols/ Cervalles 8-3; Megan Calvert/Forrest (MV) d. Moana Romulos/Erika Zillner 8-4.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 19, NORTH STAFFORD 9

Allie Cuellar, Amanda Ashe, and Madi Bachman each scored homeruns to help the Wildcats defeat the Wolverines on Tuesday.

Ashe and Cuellar added two RBIs. Madi Bachman went three for four and had four RBIs. Lexi Kantor contributed three RBIs.

Abby Morris scored the lone homerun for the Wolverines and also had three RBIs. Phoebe Hughes went three for four and had 4 RBIs.

Ali Dosser went two for three and had two RBIs.

North Stafford (7-6) will travel to take on Brooke Point on Friday.

R H E Mountain View 000 050 12 — 19 17 4 North Stafford 141 100 2 — 9 9 5

LAYNE FRITZ and Madi Bachman. ABBY MORRIS and Pheobe Hughes.