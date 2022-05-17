Tuesday, May 17th high school sports roundup: Mountain View girls' lacrosse win first district championship

Mountain View topped Colonial Forge 15–10 Tuesday and earned the Commonwealth District final for the first time in program history.

Olivia Wahlin led the Wildcats with five goals and one assist. Ava Windham contributed four goals, Mary Wahlin added three goals and Emma Stalteri scored two goals.

Emily Arvensen totaled nine saves for the Wildcats.

Chloe Ronsholdt scored four goals to lead the Eagles. Faith Piser had two goals and one assist, while Vanessa Ronsholdt tallied two goals and Avery Ronsholdt scored one for Colonial Forge.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, BROOKE POINT 0

Liz Harley knocked in four runs on a triple and a single to help homestanding Mountain View get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Madison Bachman was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Lana Franklin went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Wildcats, who host North Stafford in the semifinals on Thursday, at 4 p.m.

Anna Moore had a double for Brooke Point.

R H E Brooke Point 000 0 0 — 0 4 4 Mountain View 222 4 x — 10 8 1

MAYAH CROSON, Lacey King (3) and Madelyn Chambers. LAYNE FRITZ and Madison Bachman.

NORTH STAFFORD 10, MASSAPONAX 0

Alyssia Zarate finished 4 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, and Abby Morris had three hits, including a double, and knocked in the run to seal North Stafford’s Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Phoebe Hughes batted 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and Jenna Sullivan was also 3 for 4 adding one RBI for the Wolverines (9-6), who visit Mountain View in Thursday’s semifinals.

R H E Massaponax 000 000 — 0 3 0 North Stafford 320 212 — 10 17 0

KAYLIE BILLIG and Laney Dean. KAYLIE DeCHICCHIS and Phoebe Hughes.

NORTHUMBERLAND 13, COLONIAL BEACH 7

Madison Scherer went two for three with one RBI and one walk, but it was not enough for the Drifters to defeat Northumberland.

Miranda Papanicolas also went one for four with two runs and two RBIs for the Drifters.

Colonial Beach (6-6) will host Rappahannock on Friday.

R H E Northumberland 202 302 4 — 13 18 2 Colonial Beach 020 200 3 — 7 7 5

L. SAUNDERS and C. Reynolds. MADISON BROWN, Madison Scherer (7) and Miranda Papanicolas.

STAFFORD 6, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Jordan Yule lead the Indians with three hits and pitched a shutout, allowing only three hits and striking out nine hitters to defeat the Eagles on Tuesday night.

Paige Eagleton had two hits for Stafford. Alyssa Bosket and Lynne Williams also contributed one hit each. Bosket also totaled three RBIs.

Makayla Taylor had two hits for the Eagles.

Stafford moves on the semifinals and will travel to take on Riverbend on Thursday.

BASEBALL

STAFFORD 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

The Indians advanced to the Commonwealth District semifinals by defeating the Wildcats.

Cameron Roberts drove in two runs on a single in the sixth inning, Kaz Jordan earned two hits, and Justin Jenkins earned the save on the mound.

Hayden Rue earned a double at the plate for the Wildcats and Brayden Hamilton pitched a complete game allowing only five hits.

R H E Stafford 001 002 0 — 3 5 1 Mountain View 010 010 0 — 2 4 1

Noah Ontiveros, CHARLIE RICHWINE (5), Justin Jenkins (6) and Ethan Shelton. BRAYDEN HAMILTON, and T.J. Johnson.

COURTLAND 7, CAROLINE 3

Matthew Caiafa led the Cougars with two double to earn the victory over Caroline.

Jackson Garland pitched a complete game.

The Cavaliers were led by Jordan Chapman with two hits and three RBIs.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 17, ORANGE 1

Lili Watkins recorded six saves and Sarah Rigual scored four goals and one assists to help lead the Yellow Jacket to victory over Orange.

Addie Oakes, Grace Maynard and Sally Beringer all scored three goals a piece. Oakes also recorded an assist.

Celie Constantine had two goals and three assists and Katie Fidler and Angelina Baldwin contributed on goal each. Fidler also had one assist.

BOYS' LACROSSE

JAMES MONROE 15, ORANGE 10

Jack Wack score six goals to help the Yellow Jackets defeat Orange.

Luke DuMont and Matthew Franklin added three goals each.

J.T. Sherman, Evan Craig, and Ryelan White also contributed one goal each.

Emmanuael Butler had one assist.

The Yellow Jackets will visit Brentsville on Thursday for the Regional quarterfinal.

GIRLS' TENNIS

COURTLAND 5, CULPEPER 1

Courtland won five of six singles matches to earn a win in the Battlefield District semifinals.

The Cougars (13-2) advance to host James Monroe in Wednesday’s district final.

Singles: Costy Cuman (Cu) d. Mac Watkins 6-0, 6-3; Meredith Stapleton (Ct) d. Lauren Bates 6-0,6-0; Adele Granger (Ct) d. Ashley Lauritzen 6-2, 6-1; Madison Shea (Ct) d. Allie Williams 6-1, 6-0; Natalie Holt (Ct) d. Riley Amos (walkover); Drew Sherwood (Ct) d. Giulia Pautuan 6-0, 6-0.

RIVERBEND 5, BROOKE POINT 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Victoria Rios, 8-1; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Ellie Scott, 8-5; Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Angel Tran, 8-2; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Amy Kargbo, 8-0; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Maddie Bancroft, 8-0.

MASSAPONAX 5, STAFFORD 0

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Linnea Rouse 8-4; Brooke Hyldahl (Ma) d. Sphia Loncar, 8-2; Josie Brewster (Ma) d. Lauren Doty 8-1; Miranda Parrish (Ma) d. Bella Rouse, 8-2; Natalia Sipko v. Hannah Tse, 7-4 (DNF); Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Anna Wheatley 8-0.

BOYS’ TENNIS

BROOKE POINT 5, RIVERBEND 4

Singles: Jack Wexler (RB) d. Micheal Foley 8-0; Chase Chutullo (RB) d. Jacob Scott, 8-2; Trey Williams (BP) d. Charles Long, 8-4; Tyler Bergin (BP) d. Dhruv Bejuam 8-5; Joshua Bartlett (RB) d. Dieter Kufour 10-8; Cayden Breslin (BP) d. Gavin White 8-2.

Doubles: Wexler/Chatullo (RB) d. Foley/Williams 8-1; Scott/Breslin (BP) d. Long/Bejuam 8-6; Bergin/Kufour (BP) d. Bartlett/White 8-2.

KING GEORGE 6, CHANCELLOR 3

Singles: Lucas Umberger (KG) d. Josh Young 8-3; Max Freitag (KG) d. Silas Lacey 8-1; Evan Gaulard (Ch) d. Chase Lindal 8-6; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Trent Sites 8-6; Stephen Bartyczak (KG) d. Aiden McCloughlin 8-3; Patrick Fallon (Ch) d. Kevin Myers 9-7.

Doubles: Umberger/Lindal (KG) d. Young/Lacey 8-6; Freitag/Buckwalter (KG) d. Sites/Gaulard 8-2; Kenneth Chan/McCloughlin 8-6.

STAFFORD 5, COLONIAL FORGE 4

Singles: Aaron Orton (CF) d. Sam Emerson 8-4; Oliver Lambert (St) d. Bryce Putney 8-4; Sam Orton (CF) d. Jahrome Fletcher 8-6; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Xander Beamon 8-3; Robert Calvert (St) d. James Taah 8-3; Timothy Oravec (St) d. Ethan Wong 8-3;

Doubles: A. Orton/Putney (CF) d. Emerson/Lambert 8-4; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. S. Orton/Wong 8-6; Calvert/Oravec (St) d. Kaczmar/Taah 8-3.

GIRLS' SOCCER

COLONIAL FORGE 3, BROOKE POINT 2

The Eagles earn the victory in the first round of the Commonwealth District tournament over the visiting Black-Hawks.

Colonial Forge scored the game winning goal in the 68th minute off a penalty kick to seal the victory.

Lauren Sanders scored both goals for the Black-Hawks and Angela Gomez earned one assist.

MASSAPONAX 5, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Kaitlyn Venzen score two goals and one assist to help the Panther continue to Commonwealth District finals on Tuesday night.

Avery White and Halie Keller each scored one goal and one assist.

Sarah Frensley also scored for Massaponax.

The Panthers (15-2) will travel to Colonial Forge to battle for the Commonwealth District title on Monday.

EASTERN VIEW 2, COURTLAND 1

Anne-Marie Pritchett and Miranda Sanchez scored one goal a piece to lead the Cyclones to victory over the Cougars on Tuesday night.

Amber Ingnudo scored the lone goal for Courtland but it was not eough to defeat Eastern View.

Jorgia Winn totaled eleven saves for the Cougars.

Courtland (14-2-1) has a first round bye for the first round of Regionals and will host as the top seed on Thursday.