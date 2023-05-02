Courtland got goals from Kyle Grant and Jason Lotito to come away with a 2-1 victory over Chancellor in a match with significant implications in Battlefield District boys’ soccer tournament seeding.

The Cougars went up 1-0 when Junior Yadiel Padilla threaded a ball into the box, where Kyle Grant was there to finish. They doubled their lead in the 44th minute, with Lotito converting off a corner.

Chancellor’s lone goal came when Erick Navarro Zelaya scored off a rebound with 15 minutes to play. The Chargers earned a corner inside the final minute, the resulting shot caromed off the football crossbar for a goal kick.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 8, Caroline 0: Ryan Carriaga scored twice and Calvin Sanders provided two assists to help King George get a Battlefield District win.

Also scoring for the Foxes (11-0-1, 9-0-1) were Bilal Driouich, Calvin Sanders, Nathan Kale, Bradley Cruz, Dillon Carriaga and Isaac Husson. Kale, Driouich, Husson, Dillon Carriaga and Leo Rodriguez provided single assists.

Max Lipinski made three saves to get the shutout for King George, which hosts Chancellor on Thursday.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Courtland 6, Chancellor 0: Amber Ignudo scored three goals, and Alex Hewson and Macy Shropshire each provided three assists to help homestanding Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Takiyah Raynor scored twice and Judy Bahena once for the Cougars (8-2-1, 7-1-1), who visit Caroline on Thursday.

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 2: Brooke Point bounced back from an earlier loss to Colonial Forge, but a late own goal proved to be the difference for the visiting Eagles in a Commonwealth District win.

Terron Tipple opened the scoring for the Black–Hawks (9-3, 7-3) before Colonial Forge took a 2-1 lead. Later, Dulce Salces headed home a free kick Lauren Sanders to tie the game for Brooke Point, which hosts North Stafford on Thursday.

Mountain View 2, North Stafford 0: Tamia Nelson scored once and assisted on Hannah Russ' goal in the Wildcats' Commonwealth District win. Hannah Leininger also had an assist for Mountain View (9-4).

BASEBALL

Riverbend 17, Stafford 2: Ryan Higgins struck out nine in a complete game and added two hits as the Bears clinched the Commonwealth District's regular-season title.

Aiden Zovak had four hits and four RBIs, and Colin Snyder added four hits, including a triple. Billy Fluharty homered, drove in two runs and stole two bases for Riverbend.

R H E Riverbend 110 900 6 — 17 15 0 Stafford 001 010 0 — 2 4 4

RYAN HIGGINS and Anthony Picariello. CHARLIE RICHWINE, Max Hedges (4), Hampton Bourne (4), Jake Lagasse (6), Mason Malloy (7) and Aidan Palmer.

North Stafford 8, Mountain View 7: Pearson Ward went 3 for 4 with a run scored, while Chase Krause and Nathaniel McCauley-Lang had two hits, a run scored and and RBI to help North Stafford get a Commonwealth District win.

Robert Chapman led Mountain View with two doubles and four RBIs. Hayden Rue added a hit, two walks, three runs scored and a RBI.

R H E North Stafford 200 400 2 — 8 10 0 Mountain View 202 010 2 — 7 6 3

GRAHAM WARD, Casey Fletcher (4) and Nathaniel McCauley-Lang. O. CORCORAN, Matthew McCauley (4) and Robert Chapman.

Courtland 13, Chancellor 0: Tyler Jackson had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Carlos Santos added two hits, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to help Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Luke Miller (three RBIs), Tanner Lam (two RBIs) and Jackson Garland (RBI) had two hits each for the Cougars. James Colvin added a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Nate Jackson scored three runs and stole two bases. Garland also struck out seven in four innings on the mound.

Carter Childes had Chancellor's lone hit.

R H E Chancellor 000 00 — 0 1 1 Courtland (10)30 0x — 13 14 0

CAM DODSON, Nate Carter (1) and Shawn Dillard. JACKSON GARLAND, Gannon Beltz (5) and Brendan Ruckle.

SOFTBALL

Colonial Beach 9, Northumberland 3: Cora Bowler was 2 for 4 with a triple and two run scored to help Colonial Beach earn a Northern Neck District win.

Miranda Papanicolas had a hit, two runs scored and an RBI, and Journey Padgett added a hit and an RBI for the Drifters (5-4), who visit Lancaster on Thursday.

R H E Northumberland 201 000 0 — 3 6 1 Colonial Beach 103 005 x — 9 6 3

LAYTON SAUNDERS and Emmalee King. ALEXIS GAGE and Miranda Papanicolas.

Mountain View 4, North Stafford 1: Lexi Kantor doubled, tripled and drove in a run and Savannah Ballou pitched a two-hitter as the Wildcats (12-4, 7-3) tightened the Commonwealth District title chase.

Kaylie DeCicchis struck out 10 in a losing effort for the Wolverines (11-3, 8-3).

R H E North Stafford 000 001 0 — 1 2 1 Mountain View 004 000 x — 4 6 2

KAYLIE DeCicchis and Phoebe. Hughes. S. BALLOU and Madi Bachman.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Foxcroft 9, FA 6: Hope Amberger scored three goals and Emma Clements made 18 saves for Fredericksburg Academy in a losing cause. Taylor Moss, Charlotte Dreany and Ella Byrd also scored for the Falcons.

BOYS TENNIS

Colonial Forge 8, Brooke Point 1

Singles: Jacob Scott (BP) d. Bryce Putney 10-8; Sam Orton (CF) d. Luke Jasso 10-7; Keegan Kaczmar (CF) d. Dieter Kufuor 10-1; Sunjae Kim (CF) d. Langston Spencer Hamm 10-6; Charlie Brickl (CF) d. Luke Thomas 10-5; Hector Colon-Santiago (CF) d. Chase Alexander 10-8.

Doubles: Putney/Orton (CF) d. Scott/Kufuor 10-7; Kaczmar/Brickl (CF) d. Jasso/Spencer Hamm 11-10 (7-1); Kim/Carson Crawford (CF) d. Alexander/Lucas Cedeno Villegas 11-10 (9-7).

Mountain View 7, North Stafford, 2

Singles: William Hudson (MV) d. Noah Scheimen 10-3; Nolawi Solomon (MV) d. Dylan Strickler 10-5; Logan Zollner (MV) d. Griffin Harrel 10-2; Quinn Roderick (NS) d. Jacob Grena in forfeit; John Grathwol (MV) d. Omari Downey 10-7; Lucas Huber (MV) d. Trenton Senavanh 10-1.

Doubles: N. Soloman/L. Zollner (MV) d. D. Strickler/G. Harrel 10-2; J. Grathwol/L. Huber(MV) d. K. Akpen/ Q. Roderick 10-5; O. Downey/T. Senavanh (NS) d. C. Huber/M. Phillips 10-5.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Massaponax 6, James Monroe 3

Singles: Grace Burner (Ma) d. Gia McDermott 8-6; Piper Kingsley (JM) d. Josie Brewster 8-1; Shelby Brewer (Ma) d. Rebecca Sniffin 8-5; Sophia Coulon (JM) d. Avery Rau 8-0; Sofia Tosi (JM) d. Avery Steis 8-1; Marylin Ross (Ma) d. Vickie Lang 8-0.

Doubles: Burner/Brewster (Ma) d. McDermott/Kingsley 10-6; Brewer/Rau (Ma) d. Sniffin/Coulon 10-4; Steis/Ross (Ma) d. Tosi/Lang 11-9.

Next match: The Panthers (8-5) host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

Monday's results

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 23, Brooke Point 2: Avery Hartenstein had a goal and six assists and Maddy Tlapa, Roxi Stone and Sophie Crane each scored three times in the Eagles' Commonwealth District victory.

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Ella Bergo, Virginia Johnakin and Rayne Williams added two goals apiece for the Eagles, who close their regular sesaon at Massaponax Wednesday. Bailey Dias, Chloe Ronsholdt, Ava Moder, Aniya Killings and Addi Bergo also scored.

SOFTBALL

Massaponax 7, Albemarle 6: Laney Deane and Erin Howdershelt homered and Sophia Stephen had two hits and three RBIs in the Panthers' nondistrict home victory.

R H E Albemarle 005 000 1 — 6 4 1 Massaponax 202 120 x — 7 8 5

E. ARMSTRONG and S. Swenson. KATLIE BILLIG, Sophia Stephen (6) and Sarah Wallace, Laney Deane (6).