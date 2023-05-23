Stafford's No. 3 doubles team of Aubrey Melson and Vincent Candela won a tiebreaker to help the Indians earn a narrow 5-4 Region 5D quarterfinal boys' tennis victory at Harrisonburg Tuesday.

Jahrome Fletcher won his singles and doubles matches for Stafford, which advanced to Thursday's semifinals.

Singles: Corey Beshoor (H) d. Aashray Somu 6-0, 6-0; Juwan Steines (H) d. Xander Beamon 6-3, 6-0; Owen Tompkins (H) d. Robert Calvert 6-4, 6-3; Jahrome Fletcher (St) d. Louis Gibson 6-4, 6-1; Justin Murray (St) d. Felix Young 6-2, 6-2; Noah Cisnaros (St) d. Drew Langford 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.

Doubles: Beshoor-Sines (H) d. Somu-Beamon 6-1, 6-2; Calvert/Fletcher (St) d. Tompkins/Gibson 7-5, 6-2; Aubrey Melson/Vincent Candela (St) d. Young/Langford 1-6, 6-2 (10-7).

GIRLS' TENNIS

Albemarle 6, Massaponax 0: The host Patriots advanced to Thursday's Region 5D semifinal at Riverside.

Singles: Veda Gupta (A) d. Grace Burner 6-1, 6-4; Amy Wang (A) d. Josie Brewster 3-6, 6-0 (10-7); Caroline Funk (A) d. Shelby Brewer 6-1, 6-4; Mazy Moody (A) d. Avery Rau 6-0, 6-0; Rami Bader (A) d. Avery Steis 6-4, 6-1; Maggie Tewoles (A) d. Marilyn Ross 3-6, 6-0 (10-7).

BOYS' SOCCER

Chancellor 8, Dinwiddie 0: Erick Navarro Zelaya led the Chargers with four goals and one assist in a Region 4B first round win over the Generals. Also scoring for the Chargers were Adulio Gutierrez, Handerson Juarez Franco, Erik Arevalo, and Nicolas Oliveros each scored one goal each.

Aidan Buhmann had two assists, while Noah Lohr, Will Grados, Corey Greenleaf, and Jefferson Chicas Hernandez each had an assist for Chancellor (11-6-1), which visit Mechanicsville in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Monday's results

BOYS' LACROSSE

Brooke Point 7, Albemarle 6: Dylan Frost scored six goals, including the game-winner with four minutes left, as the Black-Hawks notched a Region 5D quarterfinal road victory. Adriel Quansah made 13 saves in goal and J.D. Page also scored for Brooke Point (11-5), who visit Riverside in Wednesday's semifinals.

BOYS' TENNIS

Briar Woods 5, Riverbend 3: The Bears suffered their first loss in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Singles: Chase Catullo (Rb) d. Keegan Tung 6-4, 6-4; Deven Jani (Rb) d. Srivanth Readdy 4-6, 6-4 (10-5); Haun Tung (BW) d. Joshua Bartlet 6-1, 6-1; Ardon Nesiroju (BW) d. Charlie Long 6-0, 6-1; Justin Murray (BW) d. Dhruv Bejugam 6-1, 6-1; Luke Degallery (Rb) d. N. Cisneros 7-6, 4-6, (10-6).

Doubles: Tung/Tung (BW) d. Catullo/Jani 7-5, 6-2; Readdy/Nesiroju (BW) d. Bartlet/Long 6-1, 6-2.