Tuesday, May 24 high school sports roundup: Panthers sweep regional relays

Massaponax swept the 3,200 relays on Tuesday’s opening day of competition at the Region 5D track and field championships at Harrisonburg.

Alex Johnson, Caden Brooks, Qu’ran Tatum and Terry Travis were timed in 8:17.40 for the Panther boys, who edged Riverbend (8:17.60) at the line.

Massaponax’s girls (Alexis Rose, Lola Garvie, Anny Alvarez and Olivia Priddy) also won a close race in 9:58.01, nipping Mountain View (9:59.16).

North Stafford’s Kailynn Tyson placed second (17–5.25), Massaponax’s Elianna Smith fourth (15–8.5) and Riverbend’s Katlyen Ochs sixth (15–6.5) in the girls’ long jump.

The meet concludes on Wednesday.

TRACK AND FIELD

REGION 4B

Chancellor's Jaquan Johnson and Brycen Edwards won individual events on Tuesday's first day at the Region 4B championships in Mechanicsville.

Johnson claimed the boys' long jump (21-9), edging runner-up Chanan Mathis of Courtland (214). The Cougars' Kwame Whitaker was fourth (20-8).

Edwards topped the discus field (145-2), with Courtland's Josiah Hrcka second (142-3) and Spotsylvania's Monte McMorris third (136-0).

Courtland's Makaiyla Baker won the girls' shot put (35-8).

The meet continues Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

MERIDIAN 5, JAMES MONROE 2

Olivia Adams and Rebecca Sniffin each won their singles matches in three sets for James Monroe, but Meridian was able to earn the Region 3B semifinal win.

Singles: Emerson Mellon (Me) d. Bella McDermott 6-2, 6-2; Emma Ward (Me) d. Gia McDermott 6-2, 6-1; Katherine Hall (Me) d. Sophia Coulon 6-1, 6-4; Olivia Adams (JM) d. Jia Park 6-1, 2-6, 7-5; Lilja Anderson (Me) d. Addi Gleason 4-6, 6-0, 6-3; Rebecca Sniffin (JM) d. Ellen Bruce 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles: Mellon/Ward (Me) def B. McDermott/Adams 6-2, 6-0.