Tuesday, May 3 high school sports roundup: Ali Dosser hits walk-off home run for Stafford

Ali Dosser hit a two-run walk off home run for North Stafford to secure the Commonwealth District victory 7-6 over the visiting Stafford Indians.

Phoebe Hughes contributed two hits and two RBI’s, Kaitlyn Carter had a solo home run and two RBI’s, and Abby Morris hit two singles and earned one RBI for the Wolverines.

The Indians were led by Kristinia Tolson who had two hits and two RBI’s, Alyssa Bosket had two singles, and Paige Eagleton had a solo home run.

R H E Stafford 300 000 3 — 6 8 1 North Stafford 021 000 4 — 7 11 1

JORDAN YULE, and Layton Gary. KAYLIE DECHIPCHIS, and Phoebe Hughes.

SOFTBALL

MOUNTAIN VIEW 7, COLONIAL FORGE

Allie Cuellar went 3 for 3 with a triple and two runs scored, and Lexi Kantor knocked in two runs as homestanding Mountain View topped Colonial Forge 7–3 Tuesday in a Commonwealth District softball game.

Madison Bachman added a triple, a runs scored and an RBI, and Layne Fritz got the win on the mound and added a hit, a run and a RBI at bat for the Wildcats.

Cynthia Riley finished 2 for 2 with a run scored and a RBI for Colonial Forge.

R H E Colonial Forge 001 002 0 — 3 4 1 Mountain View 210 031 x — 7 8 2

MADDIE SMITH and Caitlyn Oakland. LAYNE FRITZ and Madison Bachman.

KING GEORGE 17, CAROLINE 0

Kendall Morgan finished 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Haylee Callahan and Madison Sobota each homered in visiiting King George’s Battlefield District win.

Callahan, Sobota, Hannah Linder and Abigail Clark each finished with three hits and multiple RBIs and runs scored for the Foxes. Clarke’s hits included a triple.

Kaylei Raymond batted 2 for 2 for for Caroline.

R H E King George 302 1(10) — 17 21 0 Caroline 000 00 — 0 2 1

HAYLEE CALLAHAN and Ava Fleming. GRACE SHANNON, Tabitha Garris (5) and Madison Taylor.

SPOTSYLVANIA 10–3, CULPEPER 0–0

Nyla Brown and Kate Braden led the Knights going 3-4 with three RBI’s each to help defeat the Blue Devils in game one of the double-header.

Emma Hallman went 2-3 with two RBI’s in the victory, Calleigh Craft and Caroline Carter each had one hit and one RBI for Spotsylvania in the first game.

Game two Kylie Mummert had the lone hit for the Knights.

Caroline Carter led with allowing only four hits and zero earned runs on the mound.

Spotsylvania (9-5) will host Eastern View on Thursday.

R H E Spotsylvania 150 13 — 10 11 1 Culpeper 000 00 — 0 2 3

MORGAN MASLOCK, Kylie Mummert and n/a. HAILEY METZGER and Susie Ishamel.

R H E Culpeper 000 00 — 0 4 1 Spotsylvania 120 0x — 3 1 0

SUSIE ISHAMEL, Hailey Metzger (3) and P. Breckler, Susie Ishamel (3). CAROLINE CARTER, and Kylie Mummert.

BASEBALL

STAFFORD 5, NORTH STAFFORD 4

Cameron Roberts homered and Zachary D’Albenzio and Justin Newton each had two hits in the Indians’ Commonwealth District victory.

Graham Ward went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Wolverines.

R H E Stafford 010 210 0 — 5 10 1 North Stafford 000 040 0 — 4 11 1

Noah Ontiveros, CHARLES RICHWINE (5), Justin Jenkins (7) and n/a. A.J. Labrusciano, CHARLIE ZAPPA (5), Keenan Fullwood (7) and Lucas Schroeder.

CULPEPER 6–3, SPOYTSYLVANIA 0–4

Brian Young scored on a walk-off passed ball to give Spotsylvania a 4-3 win in the second game and earn a doubleheader split with visiting Culpeper.

Young also doubled and came around to score in the first inning of that game for the Knights (4-11), while Nolan Alford struck out seven and walked none to get the win.

In the opener, Dillan Vick struck out three and walked none to earn the victory, while Blake Bailey knocked in two runs for the Blue Devils.

Ray Reynolds got two hits in that game for Spotsylvania, which hosts Eastern View on Thursday.

Game 1 R H E Spotsylvania 000 000 — 0 3 2 Culpeper 222 0x — 6 6 3

TJ GRIGSBY and Parker Mitchell. DILLAN VICK and Lucas Bradshaw.

R H E Culpeper 100 20 — 3 8 2 Spotsylvania 102 01 — 4 4 0

Kevin Hobson, Harry Bradshaw, BLAKE BAILEY (5) and Vick. NOLAN ALFORD and Mitchell.

GIRLS SOCCER

COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Amber Ignudo had a goal and an assists, and Lauren Thamvanthongkham and Takiyah Raynor also scored to help visiting Courtland get a Battlefield District win.

Goalie Jorgia Winn recorded six saves for the shutout, while Macy Shropshire and Delaney Holloran added in assists for the Cougars (10-1-1, 9-0-1), who host Caroline on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 3, BROOKE POINT 1

Kaitlyn Venzen netted a hat trick to help the Panthers earn the Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Black–Hawks.

Avery White had two assists and Hallie Keller one, while Sara Frensley led the defensive effort for Massaponax (12-1), which hosts Stafford on Friday.

Riley Goger scored the lone goal for Brooke Point in the 46th minute.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, STAFFORD 0

Daysha Salgado registered six saves in goal to help visiting North Stafford earn a Commonwealth District shuout win.

Caitlyn Spencer, Jasmine Williams and J’Maia Joseph each scored a goal, and Gabby Entizne contributed an assist for the Wolverines (4-8), who visit Mountain View on Tuesday.

BOYS SOCCER

KING GEORGE 6, CAROLINE 0

Graham Paterson, Josh Furr, James Drake, Calvin Sanders, Nathan Kale and Ryan Andrews each scored goals to help King George get a Battlefield District home win.

Paterson added three assists, with Andrews, Sanders and Gavin Paterson providing one each for the Foxes (12-0, 10-0), who visit Chancellor on Thursday.

GIRLS TENNIS

BROOKE POINT 7, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Singles: Victoria Rios (BP) d. Kaitlyn Williams 8-1; Ellie Scott (BP) d. Serena Singh 8-0; Cheyenne Smith (BP) d. Katelynn Calbert 8-4; Angel Tran (BP) d. Dawn Forrest 8-3; Oamy Kargbo (BP) d. Jasmine Muturi 8-5; Megan Calvert (MV) d. Olivia Ohlego 8-6.

Doubles: Rios/Smith (BP) d. Williams/Meagan Soderholm 8-1; K. Calvert/Muturi (MV) d. Scott/Tran 8-6; Ohlego/Maddie Bancroft (BP) d. Forrest/M. Calvert 8-3.

RIVERBEND 9, COLONIAL FORGE 0

Singles: Kendal Chang (Rb) d. Michelle Choi (CF) 8-0; Maya Jani (Rb) d. Rachel Regling (CF) 8-5; Isa Bustamante-Velez (Rb) d. Adelle Bloon (CF) 8-0; Madeline Mills (Rb) d. Brianna Wahl (CF) 8-6; Paloma Marcus (Rb) d. Madison Brewer (CF) 8-0; Sophia Long (Rb) d. Avery Lieser (CF) 8-0.

Doubles: Chang/Jani (Rb) d. Choi/Bloon (CF) 8-0; Bustamante-Velez/Reilly O’Brien (Rb) d. Regling/Wahl (CF) 8-5; Marcus/Long (Rb) d. Lieser/Brewer (CF) 8-1.

Next match: Riverbend (13-0) will travel to Stafford on Thursday.

BOYS’ TENNIS

STAFFORD 6, MASSAPONAX 3

Singles: Nolan Brewster (Ma) d. Samuel Emerson 8-0; Oliver Lambert (St) d. Cameron Jennings 8-4; Caleb Me (Ma) d. Jahrome Fletcher 8-6; Xander Beamon (St) d. Adam Lenahan 8-0; Aashray Somu (St) d. Izait Bautista 8-0; Rimothy Oravec (St) d. Marco Bautista 8-2.

Doubles: Brewster/Jennings (Ma) d. Emerson Donald Richwine 8-6; Fletcher/Beamon (St) d. Ma/Lernahan 8-4; Oravec/Robert Calvert (St) d. Bautista/Bautista 8-2.

Next match: The Indians (9-3) visit Riverbend on Thursday.

KING GEORGE 8, JAMES MONROE 0

Singles: Max Freitag (KG) d. Connor Franklin8-2; Chase Linda (KG) d. Palmer VanZandt 8-0; Noah Buckwalter (KG) d. Yash Patil 8-1; Kevin Myers (KG) d. Miles Landeck (JM) 8-3; Andrew Warder (KG) d. Jacob Wigglesworth 8-0; 6. KG by default 8-0.

Doubles: Lucas Umberger/Lindal (KG) d. VanZandt/Landeck 8-0; Stephen Bartyczak/Kenneth Chan (KG) d. Franklin/Patil 8-2; 3. KG by default 8-0.

Next match: The Foxes (8-2 Battlefield District) visits Chancellor on Wednesday.