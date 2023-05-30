Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chancellor advanced to the finals of the Region 4B boys soccer tournament with a 2-1 win over visiting Monacan Tuesday.

The Chargers, who also earned a berth in the state tournament for the ninth straight year, will travel across county Thursday to play for the regional title against Courtland, which won its semifinal against Atlee.

Despite being on the attack most of the first half, Chancellor trailed 1-0 until the final minutes of the half, when Brandon Portillo hit Erick Navarro Zelaya racing down the right side toward the goal at full speed.

Zelaya put the ball into the net to tie the game.

The Chargers ran a similar play in the second half, but this time a defender stepped in front of Zelaya, and he dumped the ball off to Handerson Juarez Franco, who put it into the net to give Chancellor the lead.

The Chiefs kept battling until the end, with several opportunities to tie the game, and the Chargers had a few close plays of their own, but neither team could score again.

— David Kessler

BOYS’ SOCCER

Courtland 3, Atlee 2: Kyle Grant had a goal and an assist, and the Cougars also got goals from Yadiel Padilla and Chris Salazar to get a home win in the Region 4B semifinals on Tuesday evening.

The result also clinches a spot in the Class 4 state tournament.

Jason Lotito also earned an assist for Courtland, which will host Chancellor in Thursday’s region championship.

Westmoreland 5, Rappahannock 0: Johan Valencia scored twice, with Luis Murillo, Curtis Shannon and Frankie Medina each scoring once in the Eagles Region 1A semifinal win.

The result also clinches a spot in the Class 1 state tournament for Westmoreland, which will host Thursday region final against either West Point or Northampton.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Region 3B: Maggie Walker’s Martina Ribera topped James Monroe’s Gia McDermott 6-1, 6-1 Tuesday to win the Region 3B girls’ singles title on the University of Mary Washington courts.

Ribera advanced to next weekend’s VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. She downed Culpeper’s Allyson Williams 6-0, 6-0 and Meridian’s Ana Vukovic 6-2, 6-1 on her way to the final. McDermott defeated Skyline’s Brittany Arp 6-0, 6-2 and Brentsville’s Audrey Jacob 6-4, 6-3.