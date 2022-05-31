Tuesday, May 31 high school sports roundup: King George outlasts Powhatan, reaches state playoffs

Abby Greenwood struck out 14 Powhatan batters as King George rallied for a 4-3 victory Tuesday night in the Region 4B softball semifinals.

Madison Sobota homered for the Foxes, who will visit Hanover in Thursday's regional final and advanced to next week's state tournament.

GIRLS' TENNIS

REGION 3B

Top-seeded Costy Cuman of Culpeper reached the Region 3B girls’ tennis singles final played at Kenmore Park, but fell to No. 2 seed Kirby Westerfield of Maggie Walker in two sets.

Only the region champion advances to the state tournament on June 10–11.

Cuman dropped just three games in the quarterfinals and semifinals as all three rounds took place on Tuesday.

James Monroe’s Bella McDermott and Caroline’s Chandler Gustard each lost in the opening round.

Quarterfinals: Costy Cuman (Culpeper) d. Brittany Arp (Skyline) 6–0, 6–0; Audrey Jacob (Brentsville) d. Bella McDermott (JM) 6–2, 6–4; Emerson Mellon (Meridian) d. Margaret Townsend (Goochland) 6–1, 6–1; Kirby Westerfield (Maggie Walker) d. Chandler Gustard (Caroline) 6–0, 6–0.

Semifinals: Cuman d. Jacob 6–3, 6–0; Westerfield d. Mellon 6–1, 6–0.

Final: Westerfield d. Cuman 6–2, 6–0.

REGION 4B

Eastern View's Miranda McCoy defeated Courtland's McKenzie Watkins 6-1, 6-1 Tuesday in the Region 4B singles semifinals at Dinwiddie. She'll face an opponent from top-seeded Atlee in Wednesday's final at Mechanicsville.

Watkins and Madison Shea lost to Mechanicsville 7-5, 6-4 in the doubles competition. Eastern View's pair defeated Dinwiddie 6-0, 6-1 before falling to Atlee 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Mechanicsville d. Powhatan 6-1,6-2