Tuesday's results

BASEBALL

Courtland 4, Culpeper 0: Jackson Garland struck out 15 in a two-hit shutout as Courtland earned a 4-0 Battlefield District baseball victory over visiting Culpeper on Tuesday.

Carlos Santos, Kellen Bock and Brenden Ruckle each collected one hit for Courtland.

BOYS' SOCCER

King George 5, Eastern View 0: Ryan Carriaga scored twice and Calvin Sanders doled out two assists to help visiting King George get a Battlefield District win.

Ryley Michael, Nathan Kale and Sanders scored once each, and Dillon Carriaga and Bilal Driouich added assists for the Foxes (13-0-1, 11-0-1).

Goalie Max Lipinski recorded four saves for King George, which entertains Spotsylvania on Thursday.

Chancellor 6, Caroline 0: Handerson Juarez Franco scored twice and Keenan Parker had a goal and an assist in the Chargers' Battlefield District victory. Erick Navarro Zelaya, Aidan Buhmann and Brandon Portillo also scored, and Adulio Gutierrez, Andrew Christman and Doriel Vasquez had assists for Chancellor (9-5-1), which hosts James Monroe Thursday. Mario Escobar made six saves for Caroline.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Caroline 1, Chancellor 1: Kaly Alvarado scored for Caroline and goalie Angie Machado made six saves to help Caroline earn a Battlefield District tie.

Lindsey Loar scored for Chancellor.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Colonial Forge 26, Brooke Point 2: Vanessa Ronsholdt, Sophie Crane, Chloe Ronsholdt and Ava Moder each tallied three goals to help homestanding Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Maddy Tlapa, Avery Hartenstein and Roxi Stone each scored twice, with Rayne Williams, Addi Bergo, Ella Bergo, Virginia Johnakin, Sam Orr, Jordan Schiffrin, Courtney Williams and Natalie Stone each scoring once for the Eagles.

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Tlapa, Hartenstein and Williams added assists for Colonial Forge, which hosts Tuesday's North Stafford/Stafford winner in Thursday's semifinals.

Riverbend 16, Massaponax 4: Ava Treakle had five goals and four assists, and Caroline Doley also tallied five goals to help Riverbend get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal home win.

Ryleigh McNally scored three goals, Ayla Jantz two and Sara Murnane one for the Bears. Kyndra Peyton picked up five assists and Murnane one, while goalie Aubree Bullock made nine saves for Riverbend, which will visit top-seeded Mountain View in Thursday's semifinals.

Stafford 16, North Stafford 11: EV McConnell amassed four goals and seven assists, and Jordan Fitzgerald notched five goals and one assists to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Also getting on the scoresheet for the Indians (11-3), who visit Colonial Forge in Thursday's semifinals, were Julia Etu with three goals and two assists, Maddie Patton with two goals and one assist, Elise Krushinski and Allyse Luckett with one goal each, and Spoorthi Sarasana with on assist.

BOYS' LACROSSE

Riverbend 12, North Stafford 7: Parker Brown led the Bears with 3 goals and three assists in a first-round District playoff win against Wolverines.

Logan Eastman followed with five goals, Eastman's second goals of the night was his 100th career goal. Conlan McNally added three goals and one assist, Ed Shoenberger with one goal, and Noah Walker and Fristo Collins with one assist each. The Bears travel to Mountain View on Thursday.

Colonial Forge 16, Massaponax 2: Reef Krug scored five goals and Ryan Bondgren added three as 10 players scored goals to help Colonial Forge get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Ciaran Donovan, Michael Goben, Khyrie Hawkins, Mike Zant, Cael Sandberg, AJ Riley, Scrappy Stringer and Kevin McGowan.

AJ Riley led the way in faceoffs and added three assists, with Krug dishing out two and Thomas Sofis one for Colonial Forge, which will host Brooke Point in the district semifinals on Thursday.

SOFTBALL

Spotsylvania 9, James Monroe 0: Abby Dowdy went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Nyla Brown two hits and an RBI, and Zoe Price pitched a complete-game shutout to help Spotsylvania secure a Battlefield District home win.

Kiley Raulerson also had two hits, with Kate Braden and Mylia Knight each hitting a homer with two RBIs for the Knights (12-5, 9-3), who visit King George on Thursday.

R H E James Monroe 000 000 0 — 0 3 3 Spotsylvania 010 323 x — 9 11 2

CIARA JARMAN and Alyssa Layton. ZOE PRICE and Calleigh Craft.

Monday's results

GIRLS' LACROSSE

James Monroe 8, Eastern View 7: Addie Oakes scored three times and Angelina Baldwin and Sally Beringer twice each in the Yellow Jackets' Battlefield District victory. Lauren Holland also scored, and Francesca Hein had eight saves in goal.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Riverbend 2, North Stafford 0: Brooke Tedesco and Carley Brown scored on assists by Alyson Posey and Kylie Meskunas in the Bears' Commonwealth quarterfinal win. Olivia Gay recorded her third shutout in the last four games, which included a diving penalty kick save.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Brooke Point 3, Massaponax 0: Lauren Sanders scored twice and Emily Lenhard once to help Brooke Point get a Commonwealth District quarterfinal win on Monday. The Black–Hawks visit Mountain View in Wednesday's semifinals.