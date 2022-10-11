Tuesday, Oct. 11 high school sports roundup

Field hockey

Colonial Forge 4, Brooke Point 0: Alexa Adams scored twice and Kendall Loescher and Evie Detar once in the Eagles’ Commonwealth District victory. Morgan Mesterhazy, Emma Parè, C’ynna Cannon and Lexie Kindel had assists for Colonial Forge (8-7, 7-4), which hosts Massaponax on Thursday.

Stafford 5, Riverbend 1: Madison Patton, Camryn DeLeva, Braelynn Greenlaw, Paris Stafford and Lauren Buckle each scored once for Stafford in a Commonwealth District win.

Coco Wallace supplied two assists, while Lauren Buckle and Skylar Duffy added one each for the Indians.

Olivia Long scored for Riverbend.

Monday’s results

Volleyball

King George 3, Eastern View 0: Briana Ellis had 15 kills, three aces, three blocks and five digs; and Mia Cintron added 23 assists and three aces to help King George get a Battlefield District win.

Other leaders for the Foxes (16-2) included Brooke Heim with two aces, three kills and three digs; Rebecca Heim with eight kills and seven digs; Madison Carlile with 11 assists and four digs; Candela Murias with six digs and three aces; and Morgan Bellmar with eight digs.

King George hosts Mountain View on Wednesday.

Massaponax 3, Courtland 1: Maddie Wells doled out 30 assists and led the defense with 15 digs, and Regan Shanahan was a key cog for the Panthers with 14 kills and 13 digs in a 25-19, 25-16, 29-31, 25-21 nondistrict home win.

Kiam Barnett added nine kills, and Carlie Clements totaled nine kills and 11 digs for Massaponax (18-2), which visits Colonial Forge on Thursday.

In the district, the Panthers sit at 11-0 and Eagles 10-1, their only loss coming in the teams’ first meeting.

For the Cougars, Maddie Smith had 11 kills and two blocks and Iyana Seargeant added seven kills and 12 digs. Chloe Rose amassed 18 assists, 16 digs and five aces.

Courtland hosts Culpeper on Tuesday.

Chancellor 3, Caroline 1: Jocelyn Elgeti racked up 32 assists and added two aces to help lead Chancellor to a 25-23, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17 Battlefield District win.

Tiana Stubbs totaled 20 kills and Erika Arroyo chipped in 17 digs for the Chargers (4-15), who visit Culpeper on Wednesday.

Leaders for Caroline included Audrey Edwards with seven kills and seven digs, Riley Forehand with 15 assists and nine digs, Alyson Parkinson with 14 digs and three aces, Aleyah Beveridge with 13 digs and Gracelyn Edwards with five kills and nine digs.

The Cavaliers visit James Monroe on Thursday.