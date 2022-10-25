Tuesday, Oct. 25 high school sports roundup: Colonial Forge outlasts Massaponax for Commonwealth volleyball title

Colonial Forge won the Commonwealth District volleyball championship Tuesday night, outlasting host Massaponax in a five-set thriller that went down the final point.

In an intense battle in front of an enthusiastic crowd, the Eagles won the final set 16-14 after the teams split the first four.

Field Hockey

FA 7, FCS 1: Charlotte Dreany had three goals and three assists to lead Fredericksburg Academy over Fredericksburg Christian School.

Taylor Moss also scored three times, and Hope Amberger once. Each also had an assist, as did Brooke Sims. The Falcons (6-3-1) host Foxcroft Thursday.

Commonwealth final: The Commonwealth District field hockey final originally scheduled for Monday now will be played on Wednesday. Colonial Forge will visit Stafford at 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s results

Golf

Colonial Forge sophomore golfer Makayla Grubb was the runner-up in Monday’s VHSL Girls’ Open Championship.

Grubb shot a 1-under-par 71 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton to finish one stroke behind medalist Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle. She birdies three holes on the front nine (Nos. 1, 3 and 6) and had two bogies on the back nine (Nos. 10 and 11).

MacCleery had birdies on No. 12, 13 and 16.

Colonial Forge’s Mia Skaggs tied for 25th with a round of 82.

Volleyball

King George 3, Culpeper 0: Bri Ellis had four aces, 17 kills, three blocks, and seven digs as the Foxes won 25-10, 25-8, 25-15. Mia Cintron added eight aces and 15 assists for top-seeded King George (21-2), which will host James Monroe in Wednesday’s Battlefield District semifinals.

MAKEUPS

Football: Stafford’s twice-postponed football game at Massaponax is now scheduled to be played Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.