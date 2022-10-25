Tuesday, Oct. 25 high school sports roundup

Colonial Forge sophomore golfer Makayla Grubb was the runner-up in Monday's VHSL Girls' Open Championship.

Grubb shot a 1-under-par 71 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton to finish one stroke behind medalist Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle. She birdies three holes on the front nine (Nos. 1, 3 and 6) and had two bogies on the back nine (Nos. 10 and 11).

MacCleery had birdies on No. 12, 13 and 16.

Colonial Forge's Mia Skaggs tied for 25th with a round of 82.

Monday's results

VOLLEYBALL

King George 3, Culpeper 0: Bri Ellis had four aces, 17 kills, three blocks, and seven digs as the Foxes won 25-10, 25-8, 25-15. Mia Cintron added eight aces and 15 assists for top-seeded King George (21-2), which will host James Monroe in Wednesday's Battlefield District semifinals.