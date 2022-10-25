 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday, Oct. 25 high school sports roundup

  • 0

Colonial Forge sophomore golfer Makayla Grubb was the runner-up in Monday's VHSL Girls' Open Championship.

Grubb shot a 1-under-par 71 at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Clifton to finish one stroke behind medalist Elsie MacCleery of Western Albemarle. She birdies three holes on the front nine (Nos. 1, 3 and 6) and had two bogies on the back nine (Nos. 10 and 11).

MacCleery had birdies on No. 12, 13 and 16.

Colonial Forge's Mia Skaggs tied for 25th with a round of 82.

Monday's results

VOLLEYBALL

King George 3, Culpeper 0:  Bri Ellis had four aces, 17 kills, three blocks, and seven digs as the Foxes won 25-10, 25-8, 25-15. Mia Cintron added eight aces and 15 assists for top-seeded King George (21-2), which will host James Monroe in Wednesday's Battlefield District semifinals.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert