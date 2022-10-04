Tuesday, Oct. 4 high school sports roundup: Hartley claims medalist honor for Colonial Forge

Colonial Forge’s Matt Hartley won medalist honors at Tuesday’s Region 6B golf tournament and led the Eagles to a state tournament berth.

Hartley shot a 71 at Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge, helping the Eagles (303) finish a close second to Freedom-South Riding (304) in the team standings. Both squads qualified for next Monday’s VHSL Class 6 state championships at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg.

Hartley finished two shots ahead of runner-up Will Sear of Battlefield. Makayla Grubb shot a 74 and A.J. Hartley a 75 for the Eagles.

Team scores: 1. Freedom-South Riding 303; 2. Colonial Forge 304; 3. Battlefield 308; 4. Colgan 341; 5. John Champe 343; 6. Woodbridge 377; 7. Forest Park 391;

8. Potomac 438.

Colonial Forge (303): Matt Hartley 71; Makayla Grubb 74; A.J. Hartley 75; Sam Calder 84; Mia Skaggs 85; Will Calder 103.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLONIAL FORGE 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0

Evie Detar scored off Morgan Mesterhazy’s assist on a corner as the Eagles christened their new turf field with a Commonwealth District victory. Kate Young made five saves.

JAMES MONROE 8, EASTERN VIEW 0

Sarah Rigual scored three goals and earned two assists in the Yellow Jackets’ shutout victory at home.

Kelsey Reviello added two goals and two assists, Addyson Hughes tallied two goals and one assist, Sall Beringer earned one goal, and Ashley Shoffner had an assist.

Goalie Alivia Loveless earned 15 saves for the Cyclones.

STAFFORD 4, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Madison Patton led the Indians with two goals and one assist at home agianst the Wolverines.

Coco Wallace added one goal and one assist, Camryn DeLeva also scored, and Skylar Shaffer and Tori Bove each added an assist.

SUMMIT 2, FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 1 (OT)

Despite 16 saves from goalie Christy Myers and Isabelle DiBlasi’s goal off an assist from Ella Webb, Fredericksburg Christian fell in a shootout.

VOLLEYBALL

JAMES MONROE 3, EASTERN VIEW 0

Jordan Carter contributed seven kills, six digs and nine assists to helpthe Yellow Jackets (9–5) defeat the Cyclones 25–22, 25–22, 25–22.

Sophie Coulan and Makailah Ford each contributed five kills in the victory, Ciara Jermin had 10 digs, and Angelina Badsu earned nine assists.

MASSAPONAX 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Maddie Wells contributed 27 assists to help the Panthers defeat the Black-Hawks 25–14, 25–8, 25–7.

Liberty Young earned six digs, Avery Rau had five kills, and Carlie Clements contributed 12 kills for the Panthers (15–1).

COURTLAND 3, CHANCELLOR 1

Chloe Rose earned 11 digs, 27 assists, and five aces to help the Cougars earn the Battlefield District victory 25–11, 21–25, 25–13, 25–9.

Jade Kaleda earned 10 kills and Tiana Stubbs had five kills for Chancellor.

Iyana Seargeant earned right digs, five aces, and five kills and Maddie smith contributed 11 kills and two aces for the Cougars (14–5), who will travel to Massaponax on Monday.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, STAFFORD 1

Emma Parkyn had 28 assits and two aces to help the Wolverines defeat the Indians 25–17, 19–25, 25–11, 25-17.

Allison Spittal contrbuted 21 digs, eight kills, and two aces, Lindsay Canty had nine kills and four aces, Sanai Jones recorded 17 digs and two aces, and Maya Tillman earned nine kills and two blocks for the Wolverines.

KING GEORGE 3, CAROLINE 0

Bri Ellis earned 11 kills, eight digs, and three blocks in the home victory over the Cavaliers, sweeping in three sets 25-11, 25-10, 25-10.

Madison Carlile had six aces, nine assists, and three kills, Rebecca Heim added six kills and four aces, Mia Cintron contributed 17 assists, two aces, and four digs, Kaelyn Delaney had two blocks, and Morgan Bellmer earned nine digs and four aces for the Foxes.

King George (14-2) will travel to Chancellor on Thursday.

SPOTSYLVANIA 3, CULPEPER 0

Kaileen Coffman tallied nine aces in the victory for the Knights to defeat the Blue Devils 25-12, 25-15, 25-13.

Hannah Dildine earned 10 digs, Rylee Perkins had five kills, Lauren Long had four kills, and Nyla Brown contributed five digs for the Knights.

Spotsylvania (10-7) will travel to Eastern View on Thursday.