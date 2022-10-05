Tuesday, October 4 high school sports roundup

Bri Ellis earned 11 kills, eight digs, and three blocks in the Foxes’ 25–11, 25–10, 25–10 Battlefield District volleyball win.

Madison Carlile had six aces, nine assists, and three kills, Rebecca Heim added six kills and four aces, Mia Cintron contributed 17 assists, two aces, and four digs.

King George (14–2) will visit Chancellor on Thursday.

Tuesday’s games

VOLLEYBALL

SPOTSYLVANIA 3, CULPEPER 0: Kaileen Coffman tallied nine aces in the victory in the Knights’ 25–12, 25–15, 25–13 Battlefield DIstrict win.

Hannah Dildine earned 10 digs, Rylee Perkins had five kills and Lauren Long four kills for Spotsylvania (10–7), which visits Eastern View on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

COURTLAND 5, CHANCELLOR 2: Paige Stevens scored three goals to help the Cougars earn a Battlefield District victory.

Chloe Davis had a goal and an assist for Courtland, and Emma Thompson also scored. Natalie Holt, Brianna Walsh and Delaney Holloran added assists.

Lindsey Loar and Maddie Anderson scored for the Chargers.

MASSAPONAX 6, BROOKE POINT 0: Teagan Cork had three goals and an assist and Natalie LaFleur scored twice with one assist in the Panthers’ Commonwealth District victory.

Bayleigh Valentine also scored for Massaponax, which hosts Stafford Thursday. Hayden Gayle and Kyra Saunders had assists.