VOLLEYBALL

Spotsylvania 3, Eastern View 0: Nyla Brown posted six kills, three aces and eight digs in the Knights' 25-15, 25-12, 25-19 Battlefield District victory.

Jordan Richeson had five aces, eight assists and seven digs, and Riley Perkins added seven digs and three kills for Spotsylvania, which hosts King George Thursday.

King George 3, Caroline 0: Every player saw the court in the Foxes home victory over the Cavaliers.

Jenna Wynes had eight kills and three blocks, Kaelyn Delaney contributed four kills and two blocks, Brooke Heim earned six kills, 10 digs, and two aces, and Morgan Bellmer had 17 digs and three aces in the victory for King George.

North Stafford 3, Massaponax 2: Sydney Turner led the Wolverines with eight kills, three aces, and 17 digs to help secure the comeback victory over the Panthers (17-25, 22-25,25-18,25-19,15-13).

Maya Tillman had 15 kills, Lindsay Canty added 13 kills, Allison Spittal had 38 digs, and Ashely Stafira added 33 assists and three aces for the Wolverines.

The Panthers were led by Carley Coghill with 23 kills and 13 digs, Brenna Raymond added 21 digs, Leni Furrow had 16 assists, and Cameron Cox earned 19 digs.

Massaponax (2-2, 1-2) will travel to Stafford on Wednesday.

North Stafford will host Mountain View on Wednesday.

Chancellor 3, Courtland 2: Tiana Stubbs led the Chargers with 25 kills and three blocks to help secure the home victory over the Cougars.

Destinee Goodman added seven kills, Jade Kaleda earned 13 digs and seven kills, and Aiden Jolly had 32 assists for the Chargers.

Chancellor (5-6,1-1) will travel to Caroline Thursday.

FCS 3, Trinity Christian 2: Layna Thomas led the Eagles with 36 digs to help secure the victory (27-25, 24-26, 25-10, 21-25, 15-11).

Madison Kamphius had 19 kills, Grace Khoury earned 13 kills, Emma Minnick added four blocks, and Chloe Borisuk had 39 assists and five aces.

FIELD HOCKEY

Colonial Forge 3, Brooke Point 0: Kate Shoaf scored one goal to help the Eagles secure the home victory over the Black-Hawks Tuesday.

Chrissy Strickler and Lexie Kindel each scored one goal, and Morgan Mesterhazy, Kaitlyn Shell, Grace McPeak each earned one assist.

Colonial Forge (3-2, 2-2) will travel to Annandale high school on Monday.

Spotsylvania 7, Eastern View 1: Lily Digges scored four goals and added one assists to help the Knights secure the home victory over the Cyclones.

Shelby Coomer added one goal and one assist, Lexi Persinger and Kylie Fowler each scored one goal, and Marisa Jordan and Emily Dickinson each contributed one assist in the win.

Kimmy Mihelich scored the lone goal for eastern View with an assist from Cailin Rendell.

Spotsylvania will host King George on Thursday.

North Stafford 4, Massaponax 0: Peyton Winter led the Wolverines with two goals to help secure a road victory over the Panthers.

Savannah Learn scored one goal and added two assists, Maya Adon contributed one goal, and Izzy Johns had one assist in the win.

Arabella Parrett had 15 saves in net for Massaponax.

North Stafford (6-1, 2-1) will host Mountain View on Wednesday.

James Monroe, 1 Culpeper 0, OT: Addyson Hough scored the game-winning and only goal of the night to help the Yellow Jackets secure the road victory over the Blue Devils.

Lauren Holland had the assist and goalie Alyssa Layton earned two saves.

Mountain View 3, Colgan 0: Gabrielle Bartels and Alivia Boatwright scored one goal each to help the Wildcats secure the road victory.

Mountain View will travel to North Stafford on Wednesday.

Monday's results

GOLF

Eastern View 153, Spotsylvania 168: Robbie Brown shot a 1-under par 35 at Pendleton Golf Club to take medalist honors for Spotsylvania, but all four Eastern View golfers shot 41 or lower to get the Battlefield District team win.

Eastern View (153): Julius Ferlazzo 36, Gavin Cain 37, Jason Mills 39, Noah Ferlazzo 41.

Spotsylvania (168): Robbie Brown 35, Toby Lavoy 42, Caleb Dawson 45, Wyatt Brown 46.

King George 165, Caroline 206: Michael Sevier carded a 37 to win medalist honors and lead King George to a Battlefield District win at Fredericksburg Country Club.

King George (165): Michael Sevier 37, Caleb Bardine 42, Daniel Boyd 42, Tyler Truslow 44.

Caroline (206): Gordon Storke 46, ClayPerry 49, Arthur Duke 54, Adam Pitts 57.

