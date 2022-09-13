Tuesday, Sept. 13 high school sports roundup: Massapoax wins, sets up showdown

Carlie Clements’ 18 kills helped Massaponax set up a first-place Commonwealth District volleyball showdown with Tuesday night’s 25–12, 25–14, 23–25, 25–19 victory over Stafford

Massaponax (10–1) will host Colonial Forge on Tuesday for the district lead.

Maddie Wells contributed 24 assists and six aces, Regan Shanahan had 16 digs, and Kiah Barnett earned 11 digs and seven kills for the Panthers Tuesday night.

Vanessa Rodriguez had 18 assists and Jada Williams earned nine kills for the Indians.

Stafford (3-4) will host C.D. Hylton on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

KING GEORGE 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Mia Cintron’s eight blocks and 10 assists helped King George remain unbeaten with a 25–18, 25–23, 25–10 Battlefield District victory .

Briana Ellis earned eight kills; Rebecca Heim had four blocks and three kills; Madison Carlile earned nine assists, 11 digs and three aces; and Morgan Bellmer earned 10 digs and three aces for the Foxes (5–0), who travel to Eastern View on Thursday.

Tiana Stubbs led the Chargers with five kills, three blocks, and two aces, and Jada Kaleda earned five kills. Chancellor (1–10) will travel to Caroline on Thursday.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, BROOKE POINT 1

Autumn Brown earned 15 digs in the 25–20, 25–13, 25–16 victory over the visitng Black-Hawks.

Kaley Haydon earned nine kills, C.J. Southerland contributed six and Elsie Afful and Alyssa Hellman had five each. Emma Va Fleet had four aces, Alaina Corbin had six digs, and Zeta Berry earned 15 assists for the Wildcats.

Mountain View (3–7) will travel to North Stafford on Thursday.

Olivia Lupo had eight kills, Alison Byrd nine digs and Abby Bell six assists for the Black-Hawks (1–8), who host Colonial Forge Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, RIVERBEND 0

The Eagles earn the Commonwealth District victory 25–18, 26–24, 25–13 over the visiting Bears.

Peri Linterman contributed 11 kills and four blocks and Macy Burns had 12 digs and six kills in the loss for the Bears.

Riverbend (3–2) will host Stafford Thursday.

JAMES MONROE 3, CULPEPER 0

Jordan Carter led the Yellow Jackets at home with 11 kills, 10 assists, eight digs, and two aces to help defeat the Blue Devils 25–20, 25–22, 25–23.

Mariah Williams contributed 10 digs and five kills, Makayla Ford earned five blocks and five kills, and Angelina Badasu had 12 assists in the victory.

James Monroe (5–2) hosts Spotsylvania Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, CAROLINE 0

Maddie Smith led the Cougars with eight kills, three blocks, and four aces in a 25–20, 25–19, 25–14 Battlefield District victory over the visiting Cavaliers.

Courtland will travel to Culpeper on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 4, MASSAPONAX 0

Coco Wallace scored twice and Camryn DeLeva had three assists as the Indians remained unbeaten with a Commonwealth District victory over the visiting Panthers.

Skylar Duffy and Madison Patton also scored for Stafford (9–0), and Madison Patton had an assist.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 6, BROOKE POINT 0

Sierra Crews, Laurel Melville, Gabrielle Bartels, Keira Scanland and Ashlyn Fields all scored as the Wildcats earned their first Commonwealth District victory.

Ava Windham tallied two assists and Bartels notched one for Mountain View, which plays at North Stafford on Thursday.

Jillian Zampino had 10 saves in goal for Brooke Point.

COURTLAND 8, CAROLINE 0

Natalie Holt had two goals and two assists, andKelsie Ashwood notched three assists in the Cougars’ Battlefield District win.

Chloe Davis also scored twice, and Deysi Amaya and Sydney Fleming each had a goal and and assist. Paige Stevens and Emma Thompson also scored for Courtland, which hosts Eastern View next Tuesday.

JAMES MONROE 7, CULPEPER 0

Sarah Rigual led the Yellow Jackets with four goals and one assist to help defeat the Blue Devils on the road.

Kelsey Reviello scored two goals, Addyson Hough had one goal and one assist, Sally Beringer earned one assist, and goalie Zoe Schneider had seven saves in the shut-out victory.

James Monroe will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

GOLF

BROOKE POINT 182, STAFFORD 194

Will McClellan, Luke Sterner, and Chauncey Jones earn the medalist award for the Black-Hawks shooting a 43 at the Gauntlet Golf Club.

Jonathan Taylor shot his personal best round finsihing with a 53 for Brooke Point.

Aidan Sutton led the Indians shooting 46, Logan Janis and Landon Delozier shot a 49, and Luke Szlyk shot a 50.

Both teams will face of on Wednesday with Riverbend.