Tuesday, Sept. 20 high school sports roundup: Eastern View earns Battlefield golf team title

King George’s Michael Sevier won medalist honors, but Eastern View used balance to claim the team title at Tuesday’s Battlefield District golf championships.

Sevier shot a round of 74 to finish four strokes ahead of the field at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club. The Cyclones had the next two best scores (Peter Scott’s 78 and Gaige Robson’s 80) and finished four shots ahead of the Foxes in the team competition.

Top finishers advanced to the Region 3B championships Sept. 27 at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and the Region 4B event Sept. 28 at The Hollows in Ashland.

TEAM SCORES

1. Eastern View 331; 2. King George 335; 3. Courtland 337;

4. Culpeper 351; 5. Spotsylvania 371; 6. James Monroe 376;

7. Caroline 425; 8. Chancellor n/a.

TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS

1. Michael Sevier (KG) 74;

2. Peter Scott (EV) 78; Gaige Robson (EV) 80; 4. Jack Hayden (Ct) 81; 5. Nathan Amos (Cul) 82;

6. Ethan Wilson (Chan) 83;

7. Lucas Ogden (Ct) 83; 8. Caleb Bardine (KG) 83; 9. Ethan Hughes (Ct) 84; 10. Julius Ferlazzo (EV) 85.

GOLF

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

Charlottesville’s Preston Burton carded a 72 to top Western Albemarle’s Elsie MacCleery, who shot a 74, to win the Jefferson District individual title.

MacCleery’s Warriors’ comfortably won the team title, 311–325, over Albemarle. Louisa edged Orange by one stroke, 354–355, to finish sixth.

Team Standings: 1. Western Albemarle 311, 2. Albemarle 325, 3. Goochland 339, 4. Fluvanna 340, 5. Charlottesville 348, 6. Louisa 354, 7. Orange 355, 8. Monticello 361.

Louisa (354): Emma Zelaski 86, Ava Garrison 87, Gabi McGehee 88, Connor Downey 93.

Orange (355): Luke Jerrell 81, Scott Clore 85, Thomas Payette II 94, (tie) Drew Clay, Sophia Hansen 95.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, COLONIAL FORGE 2

In a midseason clash of Commonwealth District volleyball contenders, Massaponax outlasted Colonial Forge in a five-set (26-24, 25-20, 21-25, 21-25, 15-6) thriller.

The Panthers took the first two sets before the visiting Eagles rallied to force a fifth.

RIVERBEND 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

The Bears earn the commonwealth district victory at home 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-13.

Peri Linterman led the Bears with 13 kills, four aces, and four blocks. Allie Lach had 13 kills and two blocks, Daisy Pentorn earned 17 assists and four aces, and Aubrey Parker had 13 assists.

Riverbend (4-3) will host North Stafford Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, EASTERN VIEW 0

Maddie Smith led the Cougars with 11 kills to help defeat the Cyclones 25–11, 25–13, 25–17.

Caroline Eastlake earned nine kills and two aces and Chloe Rose contributed 21 assists, six aces, and three kills in the victory at home.

Courtland (10–5) will host King George on Thursday in a battle for first place in the Battlefield District.

KING GEORGE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Morgan Bellmer led the defense for the Foxes with 18 digs to help defeat the Knights 25–18, 25–21, 25–21.

Mia Cintron had 12 assists, six aces, and seven digs for the Foxes, Bri Ellis contributed 17 kills, five aces, and nine digs, Raya Andrews had eight digs, and Kaelyn Delaney earned three blocks.

King George (10–1) will travel to Courtland on Thursday.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Allison Spittal earned 11 kills and 11 digs to help defeat the Black-Hawks 25-12, 25-7, 25-22.

Maya Tilman contributed 10 kills and two blocks, Maci McDowell and Alonna McCummings earned five kills, and Eva Kruzel had 14 digs in the victory.

North Stafford (7-2) will travel to Riverbend on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

RIVERBEND 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Savannah Waite led the Bears with two goals against the Wildcats.

Caroline DeDecker also scoredl, Madison Stevens earned one assist, and goalie Leah Maliszewski earned 19 saves to help secure the victory.

Megan Soderholm scored for the Wildcats, assisted by Meridan Leischner and goalie Emily Anderson earned 19 saves.

On Thursday, Riverbend will host North Stafford andMountain View will travel to Massaponax.

SPOTSYLVANIA 6, KING GEORGE 0

Mac Robinson led the Knights with two goals to help secure the Battlefield District road victory.

Ciara Eentry contributed a goal and an assist, Lexi Persinger earned two assists, and Ashley Chase, Allison Nelson, and Emily Dickerson each scored.

Spotsylvania (1–7) will host Caroline Thursday.

NORTH STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 1

Gigi Cannon led the Wolverines with three goals on the road to help defeat the Black-Hawks.

Madison Gagnon and Haley Walsh each contributed an assist in the win for the Wolverines. Mia Sanchez earned the only goal for the Black-Hawks.

North Stafford will travel to Riverbend on Thursday.