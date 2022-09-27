Tuesday, Sept. 27 high school sports roundup: Winter boost North Stafford hockey'

Peyton Winter scored in the closing seconds of the second overtime to give North Stafford a 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey win against visiting Massaponax on Tuesday night.

Naomi Glass opened the scoring for the Wolverines (7–5) in the second quarter and Sam Middleton assisted on both goals.

Natalie LaFleur tied the scored for the Panthers with 5:54 left in the fourth quarter.

North Stafford host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 2, MOUNTAIN VIEW 1

Skylar Duffy scored her second goal of the game in the final minutes to lift the Indians to victory in a Commonwealth District matchup.

Camryn DeLeva added an assist for Stafford (12–0). Gabrielle Bartels scored the lone goal for Mountain View and Fallon Dismukes earned the assist.

Mountain View will host Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

RIVERBEND 2, BROOKE POINT 0

Kayleigh Sullivan and Caroline DeDecker scored in the Bears’ Commonwealth District victory, with assists by Savannah Waite and Olivia Long.

Leah Maliszewski earned the shutout in goal for Riverbend, which hosts Massaponax Thursday.

Goalie Jillian Zampino had 18 saves for the Black-Hawks.

CHANCELLOR 6, EASTERN VIEW 0

Ellen Gallagher scored twice to lead the Chargers against the visiting Cyclones.

Lindsey Loar, Maddie Anderson, Alice Muntean, and Kaylin Ozuna each contributed a goal for the Chargers and Ally Berkes had seven saves in goal.

Chancellor (8–2) will travel to Spotsylvania on Thursday.

ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD 2, FRED. ACADEMY 1

Despite goalie Emma Clements’ 15 saves, Fredericksburg Academy dropped a Greater Piedmont Athletic Conference road game in Charlottesville. Charlotte Dreany scored for the Falcons (3–2–1) off an assist from Savannah Stec.

COURTLAND 8, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Chloe Davis led the Cougars with three goals and one assist in the victory over the Knights.

Delaney Hollaran earned two goals and one assist, Paige Stevens contributed one goal, Natalie Holt earned two assists and one goal, Emma Thompson had one goal, and Kelsie Ashwood contributed one assist in the win.

Courtland will travel to James Monroe on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

MASSAPONAX 3, NORTH STAFFORD 2

Carlie Clements had 20 kills and 10 dig in the Panthers’ 18–25, 25–18, 22–25, 25–18, 15–8 Commonwealth District win.

Maddie Wells had 40 assists; Regan Shanahan added 19 digs and nine kills; and Kaiah Barnett had 17 digs, eight kills and four assists for Massaponax (13–1).

Allison Spittal had 16 kills and 24 digs for the Wolverines (9–2). Lindsay Canty added 14 kills and Eva Kruzel had 22 digs.

RIVERBEND 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Allison Lach earned 14 kills, two aces and eight digs to help the Bears get a 25–21, 25–18, 25–11 Commonwealth District road victory.

Macy Burns contributed nine kills and two aces; Aubrey Parker earned 18 assists; and Daisy Pentorn had 16 assists in the win over the Black-Hawks.

Ashley Lingerman earned 10 digs and five kills for the Black-Hawks. Ella Crowe earned eight kills; Allison Byrd contributed 10 digs; and Abby Bell had 13 assists and three digs.

CULPEPER 3, CAROLINE 0

Despite nine kills from Riley Forehand and 15 assists from Rushella Epperson, the Cavaliers dropped a 25–21, 25–18, 25–16 Battlefield District decision.

Caroline visits Eastern View on Thursday.

COURTLAND 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 0

Maddie Smith lead Courtland with 19 kills and two blocks in a 26–24, 25–20, 25–19 Battlefield District home win.

Iyana Seargeant suppled 11 kills, 16 digs and two aces; and Chloe Rose amassed 32 assists, 11 digs, three kills and two aces for the Cougars (12–5, 6–0), who visit James Monroe on Thursday.

KING GEORGE 3, JAMES MONROE 0

Briana Ellis earned 17 kills and nine digs to help the Foxes defeat the Yellow Jackets 14-25, 14-25, 14-25.

Alexius Cole had four kills and two blocks, Rebecca Heim earned two aces and eight digs, Madison Carlile contributed 12 assits and 10 digs, Morgan Bellmer had 18 digs, and Mia Cintron contributed 18 assists and five digs for the Foxes.

Angelina Badasu contributed eight digs and four assists, C’niya Turner earned four kills, Harmony Jones had three kills, and Angela Badasu had six digs for the Yellow Jackets.

James Monroe (7-4) will host Courtland on Thursday.

King George (12-2) will travel to Culpeper on Thursday.

STAFFORD 3, MOUNTAIN VIEW 2

Vanessa Rodriguez led the Indians with 33 assists to help defeat the Wildcats’ in five sets 20-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.

Jada Williams contributed 19 kills, Joline Ford had nine digs, and Amber Shiftlet earned eights kills for the Indians.

Zeta Berry earned 23 assists to help her reach 1,000 assists in her career for the Wildcats, she also contributed 12 digs and five aces, Alaina Corbin had 11 assists, eight digs, and four kills, Autumn Brown had 15 digs, Elsie Afful earned seven kills and four blocks, and Kaley Haydon earned seven kills and two aces.

Mountain View will travel to Potomac on Wednesday.