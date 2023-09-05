VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax 3, Brooke Point 0: Carley Coghill amassed 18 kills, and Cameron Cox totaled eight aces and 11 digs to help visiting Massaponax get a 25-16, 25-23, 25-11 Commonwealth District win on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Bowler added seven kills, and Brenna Raymond accounted for 17 digs for the Panthers (2-1, 1-1), who host North Stafford on Tuesday.

Colonial Forge 3, Mountain View 0: Claire Wortman contributed five aces and 13 kills and Izzy Ostvig had 25 assists and in the Eagles' 25-19, 25-15, 25-12 Commonwealth District win. Juli Comer and Kiyah Robinson each had seven digs for Colonial Forge, which visits unbeaten Riverbend Thursday.

Alyssa Kumah had eight kills for Mountain View, Alaina Corbin contributed 16 assists and five digs, and Bella Park added 13 digs.

Riverbend 3, North Stafford 1: Peri Linterman led the Bears with 11 kills, four digs, and two blocks in the road victory over the Wolverines 19-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.

Allison Lach added 18 kills, nine digs, and two blocks, Aubrey Parker had 35 assists, and Havannah Ladzekpo contributed five blocks in the victory.

Maya Tillman earned 10 kills and two blocks for North Stafford, Lindsay Canty added eight kills, Allison Spittal contributed 14 digs and two aces, Sanai Jones had 16 assists, and Ashley Stafira had 13 assists.

Riverbend (5-0) Will host Colonial Forge on Thursday.

Louisa 3, Spotsylvania 1: Rylee Perkins had 15 digs, and Jordyn Richeson and Kaileen Coffman each supplied 10 assists for visiting Spotsylvania, but Louisa was able to secure an 18-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 nondistrict win.

Chancellor 3, Patrick Henry 0: The Chargers earn victory at home 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 with Tiana Stubbs leading the way contributing 19 kills.

Anastazja Arvan added seven kills, Jade Kaleda earned five aces and eight digs, and Aiden Jolly earned 23 assists and three aces for the Chargers.

Chancellor (4-5) will travel to James Monroe on Tuesday.

Caroline 3, Northumberland 1: Jordyn Wilkerson had 12 kills and eight aces in the Cavaliers' 25-9, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 non-district victory. Riley Forehand added 13 kills and 10 digs, Kayla Veney doled out 22 assists and Gracelyn Edwards had 15 digs.

FIELD HOCKEY

Chancellor 9, Eastern View 0: Maia Fissel scored three goals and Maddie Anderson and Sofia Vivas Romero twice each in the Chargers' Battlefield District romp. Adelyn Watkins and Hannah Seabolt also scored, and Ellen Gallagher had three assists. Goalies Ally Berkes and Julie Dillard combined on the shutout.

Chancellor (4-0, 2-0) visits James Monroe Thursday.