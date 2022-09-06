Tuesday, Sept. 6 high school sports round up: Panthers roll past Riverbend

Regan Shanahan commits to the University of Lynchburgh after contributing nine digs and nine kills to Massaponax’s 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 volleyball victory over Riverbend Tuesday night.

Maddie Wells earned 35 assists, Carlie Clements contributed 16 kills and eight digs, Carley Coghill had five kills, Addy Higgins had four aces, Cameron Cox earned 13 digs, and Kiah Barnett had 9 digs and seven kills in the victory for the Panthers.

Daisy Pentorn had six kills and seven digs in the loss for the Bears (2-2).

Riverbend will play Colonial Forge on Tuesday.

Massaponax (6-1) will travel to Brooke Point on Thursday.

STAFFORD 3, BROOKE POINT 0

Vanessa Rodriguez led the Indians with 26 assists to defeat the visiting Black-Hawks 25-9, 25-23, 25-19.

Jada Williams contributed 10 kills, Amber Shifflett had eight kills, and Melinda Johnson earned five kills for the Indians.

Olivia Lupo contributed five kills for the Black-Hawks, Ashley Lingerman had four kills, Alison Byrd earned six digs, and Hayden Ayers contributed 12 assists.

Stafford (2-1) will travel to North Stafford for a Commonwealth District matchup on Thursday.

Brooke Point (1-6) will host Massaponax on Thursday.

JAMES MONROE 3, BRENTSVILLE 1

Jordan Carter had 14 kills, 13 assists, eight digs and four aces to help homestanding James Monroe get a 25-15, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22 nondistrict win.

Makailah Ford totaled 10 kills, five digs and an aces, and Mariah Turner seven kills and four aces for the Knights (3-2).

Angelina Badasu supplied 14 assists and C’Niya Tuner added five kills for Spotsylvania, which opens Battlefield District play at Eastern View on Thursday.

COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0

Colonial Forge secured a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 Commonwealth District home win.

Leaders for the Wolverines included Allison Spittal with 17 digs, seven kills and three aces; Maya Tillman with four kills and two blocks; and Ashley Stafira with 11 assists, four aces and four digs.

North Stafford hosts Stafford on Thursday.

FLUVANNA 3, CHANCELLOR 0

Jade Kaleda had nine kills for Chancellor, but visiting Fluvanna took home a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 nondistrict win.

The Chargers (1-8) entertain Courtland on Thursday.

KING GEORGE 3, MECHANICSVILLE 0

The Foxes earn the non-district victory on the road 25-8, 25-13, 25-12, with Bri Ellis leading with 17 kills.

Madison Carlile had seven aces, 14 assists, and eight digs, Rebecca Heim earned 11 digs and two blocks, Raya Andrews had four aces, and Mia Cintron had 17 assists for the Foxes.

King George (3-0) travels to Caroline on Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 3, COURTLAND 0

Kelsey Reviello scored twice and Sarah Rigual once in James Monroe’s Battlefield District victory.

Angelina Baldwin had an assist for the Yellow Jackets, and goalie Alyssa Layton made three saves.

Ellie Shoaf had 13 saves for the Cougars.

EASTERN VIEW 3, CAROLINE 1

Miller Haught scored twice and Vivian Vesuna once in the Cyclones’ Battlefield District win.

Kaylei Raymond scored for the Carvaliers, assisted by Makailee McCarthy and Lili Smith.

STAFFORD 6, BROOKE POINT 0

Madison Patton amassed two goals and two assists, and Lauren Buckle added another two scored and an assists to help Stafford get a Commonwealth District home win.

Maylynn Watson added a goal and an assists, Coco Wallace also scored and Braelynn Greenlaw chipped in an assists for the Indians, who visit North Stafford on Thursday.

MASSAPONAX 1, RIVERBEND O (OT)

Natalie LaFleur took a pass from Jordyn Grace and broke away for the winning score with two minutes left in overtime to give Massaponax a Commonwealth District home win.

Grace and Claudia Painter lead the defensive effore for the Panthers and Teagan Cork stood out in the attack.

Riverbend goalie Leah Maliszewsiki made seven saves in goals.

Massaponax, which visitis Brooke Point on Thursday, held a 15-1 edge in corners.

GOLF

CULPEPER 171, JAMES MONROE 193

Nathan Amos carded a 40 to win medalist honors and lead visiting Culpeper to a Battlefield District win—its fifth straight—against James Monroe at Fredericksburg Country Club.

Culpeper (171): Nathan Amos 40, Matthew Amos 43, Tommy Stallings 44; Brett Richardson 44.

James Monroe (193): Palmer Van Zandt 47; Nathan Scharf 48; William Payne 48; Gia McDermott 50.

KING GEORGE 164, SPOTSYLVANIA 169

King George’s Caleb Bardine and Spotsylvania’s Robbie Brown split the medalist honors, each shooting a 30, while the Foxes took home the team win on Meadows Farms’ Island Nine.

Spotsylvania (169): Robbie Brown 39, Jackson McNamee 42, CT Reed 44, James LaVoy 44.

King George (163): Caleb Bardine 39, Michael Sevier 40, Mason Nicoletti 40, Tyler Truslow 44.