Tuesday's high school roundup: Loescher boosts Colonial Forge into regional field hockey final

Kendall Loescher scored in double overtime Tuesday to give visiting Colonial Forge a 1–0 victory over Battlefield in a Region 6B semifinal field hockey game.

Keelan Crance earned an assist on the play, which boosted the Eagles into Thursday’s regional final against Patriot. That game will be played at Mountain View.

Schuyler Trail, Regan Fields and Trinitey Tran spearheaded the Eagles’ defensive effort in front of goalie Jaedia Rodgers.

FIELD HOCKEY

STAFFORD 11, BROOKE POINT 0

Olivia Stocks’ two goals and four assists led Stafford to a runaway victory in a Region 5D semifinal game.

Alaina McCoy, Lauren Buckle and Coco Wallace also scored twice, and Alyssa Iannarelli, Carter Furrow and Mattie Furrow had one goal each for the Indians, who will host Albemarle in Thursday’s regional final.

McCoy added two assists, and Iannarelli, Furrow, Braelynn Greenlaw and Paris Stafford had one each.

ALBEMARLE 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0