Tuesday's high school roundup: Loescher boosts Colonial Forge into regional field hockey final

Kendall Loescher scored in double overtime Tuesday to give visiting Colonial Forge a 1–0 victory over Battlefield in a Region 6B semifinal field hockey game.
Keelan Crance earned an assist on the play, which boosted the Eagles into Thursday’s regional final against Patriot. That game will be played at Mountain View.
Schuyler Trail, Regan Fields and Trinitey Tran spearheaded the Eagles’ defensive effort in front of goalie Jaedia Rodgers.
FIELD HOCKEY
STAFFORD 11, BROOKE POINT 0
Olivia Stocks’ two goals and four assists led Stafford to a runaway victory in a Region 5D semifinal game.
Alaina McCoy, Lauren Buckle and Coco Wallace also scored twice, and Alyssa Iannarelli, Carter Furrow and Mattie Furrow had one goal each for the Indians, who will host Albemarle in Thursday’s regional final.
McCoy added two assists, and Iannarelli, Furrow, Braelynn Greenlaw and Paris Stafford had one each.
ALBEMARLE 1, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Caroline Hughlett’s second-period goal stood up as the Patriots edged the visiting Wildcats in a Region 5D semifinal in Charlottesville.
Backup goalie Courtney Elhart stopped Meghan Hyatt’s drive off a corner in the final minute of play to preserve the victory and send Albemarle (11–0) into Thursday’s regional final at Stafford.
Goalie Emily Arveson made five saves for Mountain View, which finished 7–3.
ORANGE 3, EASTERN VIEW 1
Ginger Oliver’s goal snapped a 1–1 tie in the third quarter as the visiting Hornets eliminated the defending Class 4 state champion Cyclones in a Region 4C semifinal.
Riley Twyman and Cierra Hoffman also scored for Orange (8–3), which will host Chancellor in Thursday’s final. Abby Schadly scored for Eastern View (8–3).
VOLLEYBALL
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, PATRICK HENRY 1
Nella Bayard registered 13 kills and Lauren Nelson 12 as the Wildcats used precision passing in a 25–13, 25–20, 22–25, 25–20 Region 5D semifinal victory over their visitors from Roanoke.
Nalani McBride added, 23 digs, 18 “dimes” (passes judged as perfect) and three aces for Mountain View, which will visit top-seeded Albemarle in Thursday’s final. Isa Diaz collected 22 assists and 11 digs, while Zeta Berry had 20 assists.
Alexis Edmonds had seven kills and Claire Weise six.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, COLGAN 0
Baylie Ostvig’s 14 kills helped the visiting Eagles sweep the team led by the school’s former coach, Keith Mesa, 25–19, 27–25, 25–18, in a Region 6B semifinal.
Paityn Walker added 34 assists and 15 digs for the unbeaten Eagles, who will visit Battlefield in Thursday’s regional final. Loren Bell added nine kills and Lucia Herold had 15 digs.
MONACAN 3, CHANCELLOR 0
Despite Anna Anderson’s 14 kills, the Chargers fell 25–22, 25–21, 25–18 in Richmond.
M’laya Ainsworth added seven kills, Rachel Margelos 15 digs and Hinter Wright 14 digs for Chancellor, which finished its season 10–3. Senior Sierra Patterson contribute six digs and two kills in her final high school game.
POWHATAN 3, COURTLAND 0
Emily Flamm had 13 kills and Amanda Trapp added six kills and 16 digs, but the Cougars fell to visiting Powhatan 25–23, 25–20, 25–23 in Region 4B semifinal match.
GOLF
REGION 5D
Stafford’s Ben Harding and Mountain View’s Grayson Margheim qualified for the Class 5 state tournament at Tuesday’s Region 5D championships in Marrisonburg.
Harding shot a 78 at Heritage Oaks Golf Club to qualify for Monday’s state event at Williamsburg National. Margheim earned the third and final individual slot in the first hole of a sudden-dealth playoff after he and Stafford’s Drew Harding each shot 85.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (324) won the team title, with Stafford (339) second.
Patrick Henry (324): Maxwell Stevens 77, Tommy Fitchett 81, Durbin Stevens 82, Caroline Gilbreath 84, Charles Beasley 87, Ryan Straub 90.
Stafford (339): Drew Harding 78, Drew Harding 85, Matt Mellors 87, Luke Szlyk 89, Hunter Eustler 104.
Mountain View (356): Grayson Margheim 85, Ryan Hall 86, Ty Boles 92, Will Frampton 93, Adam Jones 97, Joseph McGill 100.
Albemarle (366): Hayden Cook 86, Michael Wombacher 90, Nathan Choi 95, Ben Mackey 95, Josh Morse 97, Jacob Notari 116.
Harrisonburg (385): Toby Corriston 77, Dylan Thompson 93, Adam Osinkowsky 105, Nathan Brown 110.
Brooke Point: Ethan Greggs 107, Brandon Kalinski 121, Landon Enns 122.
North Stafford: Kaiden Rash 108, Zach Hubbard 136,
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 3B MEET
James Monroe junior Isabel Whitman qualified for next weekend’s state meet with a 15th-place finish at Tuesday’s Region 3B meet at Fairview Park in Woodstock.
Whitman covered the 5,000-meter course in 21:03.1. Teammate Cecilia Lucas was 20th (21:24.0).
The Class 3 state meet is April 21 in Salem.
Monday’s results
GOLF
TRINITY 194, FCS 209
Fredericksburg Christian’s Joey Priebe won medalist honors with a 41 at Westfields Golf Club in Clifton in a dual-match loss to Trinity Christian.
FCS (209): Joey Priebe 41, Nate Cooke 49, Dylan Holyfield 59, Kate Blalock 60.
Trinity (194): Jenna Gibson 42, Chris Balle 43, Gabe Chun 54, William Kuebler 55.