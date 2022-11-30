Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Courtland boys rally past Riverbend in opener

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Courtland 62, Riverbend 57: Aaron Brooks scored 34 points and the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter to top Riverbend in the opening game for both teams.

EJ Wilborne scored 15 points and Khalil Wright 14 for the Bears.

Riverbend 16 12 14 15 — 57 Courtland 8 13 15 26 — 62

Riverbend (0-1): Elijah Williams 8, EJ Wilborne 15, Tyrick Ford 5, Hunter Deslauriers 0, Jordan Thomas 2, Laron Johnson 0, Jonas Taylor 4, C.J. Woodley 2, Khalil Wright 14, Vernon Williams 7. Totals: 20 14-19 57.

Courtland (1-0): Kwame Whitaker 4, Jaylen Brooks 7, Aaron Brooks 34, Brooks Shawaryn 9, Justin Ford 0, Kayden Simonton 2. Lorenzo Johnson 0, Joshua Hartsfield 6. Michael Pendleton 0. Totals: 18 19-32 62.

Three-point baskets: Riverbend 3 (Wilborne 2, V. Williams); Courtland 7 (A. Brooks 3, Shawaryn 2, Whitaker, J. Brooks).

Colonial Forge 69, Wakefield 49: Elijah Wise scored 19 points and the Eagles grabbed an early lead to win their first game for new coach Diedrich Gilreath. Caleb Francis added 13 points and Jaiden Oglesby 11.

Colonial Forge 20 14 16 19 — 69 Wakefield 10 13 15 11 — 49

Colonial Forge (1-0): Caleb Francis 12, Elijah Wise 19, Jalen Pierre 3, Jemal Smith 2, Charleston Hall 9, Jaiden Oglesby 11, Finn Perschau 2, Kelan Oglesby 2, Khalil Hodge 1, Jayden Morris 0, Xavier Wilson 4, Dakari Phillips 0, Josh Asare 4, Malachi Jackson 0. Totals: 24 14-23 69.

Wakefield (0-1): Kobe Davi 20, Jeremiah Poole 2, B.J. Willis 0, Terrence Neeplo 8, Colin Duncan 0, Ethan O’Bryan 0, Derrick Bailey 0, Seth Langford 15, Ben Harris 0, Ricardo Snyder 2, Gabe Henneman 2. Totals: 19 11-23 49.

Three-point baskets: Colonial Forge 7 (Hall 3, Wise 2, Pierre, Oglesby); Wakefield 0.

Fluvanna 72, Chancellor 57: Bobby Gardner hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points to lead the visiting Flucos over the Chargers. Ja'Den McKoy led Chancellor with 15 in its opener.

Fluvanna 19 21 18 14 — 72 Chancellor 8 24 6 19 — 57

Fluvanna (1-0): Bobby Gardner 31, Kenyon Smith 2, Benny Denby 8, Tyler Coleman 10, Chazz Burke-White 7, Jalen Johnson 0, Lance Bruce 11, Quamir Dayne 0, Coonor Jeffries 0, Isaac Lewis 0, J.J. Glasscock 0, Dajuan Robinson 3, Kham Hill 0. Totals: 29 4-7 72.

Chancellor (0-1): Charles Brown 11, Lucas Hafner 9, Wally Abed 2, Ja'Den McKoy 16, Jordan Nickerson 8, Seth Hunter 0, Camden Dodson 6, Lavell Edwards 5. Totals: 22 9-10 57.

Three-point baskets: Fluvanna 10 (Gardner 5, Coleman 2, Burke-White, Bruce, Robinson); Chancellor 4 (Brown, Hafner, McKoy, Dodson).

Spotsylvania 57, Mechanicsville 55: Jay Black scored nine of his game-high 19 points as the Knights won in coach P.J. Elliott's debut as head coach. Amie Savage added 14 point and Isaiah Patterson 13.

Mechanicsville 11 22 7 16 — 55 Spotsylvania 16 10 13 18 — 57

Mechanicsville (0-1): Joseph Evans 13, Nolan Harris 6, Brady Barton 14, Joe Foley 0, Josh Morris 14, Jelani Turner 2, Dale DeNapoli 7. Totals: 25 3-7 55

Spotsylvania (1-0): Isaiah Patterson 13, Mitch Patterson 6, Amie Savage 14, Nate Johnson 0, T.J. Grigsby 0, Jay Black 19, Jefferson Paz 5. Totals: 20 14-25 57.

Three-point baskets: Mechanicsville 2 (Foley 2); Spotsylvania 3 (Savage 2, Paz).

North Stafford 58, Westmoreland 50: Curtis Holton had 19 points and Donte Martin added 10 rebounds and six blocked shots in the Wolverines' season-opening win. Julius Downing had 12 points and six assists.

Westmoreland 17 11 11 11 — 50 North Stafford 14 17 10 17 — 58

Westmoreland (0-1): Vaughn Harris 13, Jaylen Campbell 0, Darrien Fauntleroy 9, Jordan Saunders 5, Ahman 2, Traesean Sorrell 5, Kevin 9, Jaylen Slater 5. Totals: 19 10-19 50.

North Stafford (1-0): Andrew Morris 0, Jeremiah Shelley 11, Curtis Holton 17, Trey Purtell 7, Donte Hyman 7, Gabe Wooten 2, Julius Downing 12, Donte Martin 2. Totals: 19 14-24 58.

Three-point baskets: Westmoreland 2 (Darrien, Trevay); North Stafford 4 (Holton 3, Purtell 7).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Riverbend 56, Courtland 35: Maniyah Alston's 15 points and seven rebounds led the Bears over the Cougars in both teams' nondistrict season opener. Peyton Heishman led Courtland with 11 points.

Courtland 5 6 8 16 — 35 Riverbend 11 22 17 6 — 56

Courtland (0-1): Janay Hill 0, Zooey Hooks 6, Peyton Heishman 11, Aryana Maze 4, Jay'Lenia Thomas 10, Kaila Harvin 2, Ami Sillah 0, Juleena Washington 2. Totals: 11 12-29 35.

Riverbend (1-0): Shavia Davis 1, Riley Baker-Scheel 0, Charlotte Mullinax 6, Aryanna Brent 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 0, Maniyah Alston 15, Maile Burns 4, Bailey Carter 8, Olivia Long 3, Nia Henley 4, Lydia Tanner 1, Shardae Williams 5. Totals: 19 10-27 56.

Three-point baskets: Courtland 1 (Hooks); Riverbend 3 (Mullinax 2, Brent).

Chancellor 57, Fluvanna 53: Haley Lanning scored 18 points and Leah Schoonover hit several big 3-pointers and finished with 11 in the Chargers' opening road win.

Mechanicsville 69, Spotsylvania 16: Kelly Ross scored nine points and blocked several shots in a losing effort for the Knights.

SWIMMING

Mountain View vs. North Stafford: The Wildcats won every event to top the Wolverines 172-114 in the girls' meet and 198-86 on the girls' side.

BOYS' MEET

200-yard medley relay: Mountain View (Andrew Erickson, Anton Semelroth, Brodie Tuttle, Ty Wyant) 1:42.29; 200 freestyle: Peyton Meyer (MV) 1:51.32; 200 IM: Andrew Fiore (MV) 2:07.83; 50 free: Ryan Moore (MV) 23.26; 100 butterfly: Michael Kratowitz (MV) 59.35; 100 free: Ryan Moore (MV) 52,33; 500 free: Meyer (MV) 5:01.31; 200 free relay: Mountain View (Cole Walker, Fiore, Mac Jones, Moore) 1:35.14; 100 backstroke: Jones (MV) 1:01.28; 100 breaststroke: Fiore (MV) 1:04.00; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Walker, Meyer, Jones, Kratowitz) 3:32.33.

GIRLS' MEET

200 medley relay: Mountain View (Nora David, Janie Whatley, Kristina Hatzis, 2:00.15; 200 free: Izabella DiPalma (MV) 2:31.87; 200 IM: Hatzis (MV) 2:22.14; 50 free: Davia Hoover (MV) 27.13; 100 fly: Hatzis (MV) 1:04.83; 100 free: David (MV) 56.15; 500 free: Morgan Moore (MV) 6:06.00; 200 free relay: Mountain View (David, Hatzis, Whatley, Hoover) 1:48.19; 100 back: Lily Jones (MV) 1:09.69; 100 breast: David (MV) 1:13.35; 400 free relay: Mountain View (Jones, Allison Vile, Madison Simons, Moore) 4:14.31.

Brooke Point vs. Massaponax: The Black-Hawk boys won their season opener 170-110, while the Panther girls prevailed 160-126.

BOYS' MEET

200-yard medley relay: Brooke Point (Owen Hoban, Caleb Luxeder, Niko Casale, Ryan Megna) 1:47.87; 200 freestyle: Trevor Tiberio (Ma) 2:00.15; 200 IM: Brandon Fulayter (Ma) 2:09.63; 50 free: Megna (BP) 24.70; 100 butterfly: Hoban (BP) 52.34; 100 free: Tiberio (BP) 54.03; 500 free: Caslae (BP) 6:20.03; 200 free relay: Brooke Point (Luxeder, Dane Daniels, Tyler Nerenberg, Logan Wahler) 1:41.25; 100 backstroke: Hoban (BP) 54.31; 100 breaststroke: Fulayter (MV) 1:09.25; 400 free relay: Brooke Point (Wohler, Casale, Megna, Hoban) 3:40.36.

GIRLS' MEET

200 medley relay: Brooke Point (Emma Clark, Olivia Lupo, Ciara Whaley, Olivia Ohlenger) 2:15.00; 200 free: Whaley (BP) 2:12.81; 200 IM: Emily Weeks (BP) 2:25.58; 50 free: Georgia Verbel (Ma) 28.14; 100 fly: Kyleigh Tiberio (Ma) 1:04.66; 100 free: Verbel (Ma) 1:02.25; 500 free: Emily Weeks (BP) 5:49.70; 200 free relay: Massaponax (Verbel, Lily Wallach, Claire Thomas, Tiberio) 1:55.87; 100 back: Wallach (Ma) 1:12.89; 100 breast: Lupo (Ma) 1:28.56; 400 free relay: Massaponax (Wallach, Verbel, Thomas, Tiberio) 4:14.90.