Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Eastern View edges Chancellor in overtime

Mia Hutchinson’s overtime goal lifted Eastern View to a 2–1 over Battlefield District field hockey victory over visiting Chancellor Tuesday.
Following a scoreless opening half, Eastern View (7–1, 3–1) got on the board first thanks to Abby Schadly’s tally at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter.
The Chargers didn’t take long to knot things up, as Erin Dameron found the back of the cage with 5:53 left in the period.
On Thursday, Chancellor hosts King George and Eastern View entertains Courtland.
FIELD HOCKEY
JAMES MONROE 13, KING GEORGE 0
Maddie Tierney had three goals and one assist and Sarah Rigual added two of each as James Monroe remained unbeaten and unscored upon.
Kelsey Reviello and Grace Maynard each had two goals and and assist, and Ginny Beringer also scored twice. Lillian Hutcherson and Ciaran Cubbage also scored. Celie Constantine had two assists and Sam Black one.
Alina Puentes made 10 saves in goal for the Foxes and Kendall Morgan had four.
On Thursday, JM visits Caroline and King George plays at Chancellor.
CAROLINE 4, SPOTSYLVANIA 1
Litzy Ramos lead the Cavaliers with two goals, Lili Smith and Kaylei Raymond each tallied a goal and assist.
Leah Wright was the lone goal scorer in the loss for the Knights, assisted by Emily Ewing. The Knights host Eastern View Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
JAMES MONROE 3, SPOTSYLVANIA 2
Teagan Thompson had 16 kills, six digs, three blocks and two aces as James Monroe rallied for a 20–25, 25–18, 25–27, 25–21, 15–13 Battlefield District victory.
Olivia Coulon added 11 assists, three aces and two kills, and Alyssa Johnson had 18 digs and two assists for the Yellow Jackets (2–8), who visit King George Thursday.
COLONIAL FORGE 3, NORTH STAFFORD 0
Alayna Woodall had five kills, two aces and six digs for the Wolverines. Alonna McCummings added four kills and three blocks.
CHANCELLOR 3, CAROLINE 0
Anna Anderson’s 20 kills led the Chargers to a 25–7, 25–22, 25–18 Battlefield District sweep of the visiting Cavaliers.
Kendall Washington added nine kills and four aces, and Rachel Margelos had 29 assists and 13 digs for Chancellor (8–1), which visits Eastern View Thursday.
KING GEORGE 3, COURTLAND 1
Lauren Wentzel lead the Foxes with 42 digs and two aces to help defeat the Cougars in four sets, 25–22, 25–15, 22–25, 28–26.
Madison Carlile had 15 assists and 14 digs. Rebecca Heim had 15 digs and nine kills, and Madison Herndon tallied 16 digs for King George, who will host James Monroe on Thursday.
BASEBALL
FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN 8, TRINITY (MEADOW VIEW) 6
Elijah Lambros went 4 for 5, scored four times and earned the pitching victory in relief as visiting Fredericksburg Christian School topped Trinity Episcopal.
Vince DiLeonardo drove in three runs and Camden Henderson had two RBIs for the Eagles.
|R
|H
|E
|Fredericksburg Christian
|101
|402
|0
|—
|8
|15
|3
|Trinity (Meadow View)
|023
|010
|0
|—
|6
|7
|4