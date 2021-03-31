Tuesday's high school sports roundup: Eastern View edges Chancellor in overtime

Mia Hutchinson’s overtime goal lifted Eastern View to a 2–1 over Battlefield District field hockey victory over visiting Chancellor Tuesday.

Following a scoreless opening half, Eastern View (7–1, 3–1) got on the board first thanks to Abby Schadly’s tally at the 10:28 mark of the third quarter.

The Chargers didn’t take long to knot things up, as Erin Dameron found the back of the cage with 5:53 left in the period.

On Thursday, Chancellor hosts King George and Eastern View entertains Courtland.

FIELD HOCKEY

JAMES MONROE 13, KING GEORGE 0

Maddie Tierney had three goals and one assist and Sarah Rigual added two of each as James Monroe remained unbeaten and unscored upon.

Kelsey Reviello and Grace Maynard each had two goals and and assist, and Ginny Beringer also scored twice. Lillian Hutcherson and Ciaran Cubbage also scored. Celie Constantine had two assists and Sam Black one.

Alina Puentes made 10 saves in goal for the Foxes and Kendall Morgan had four.

On Thursday, JM visits Caroline and King George plays at Chancellor.