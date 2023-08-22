GOLF

Culpeper 176, Caroline 199: Matthew Amos took home medalist honors for the second match in a row, shooting a 41, to help Culpeper get a Battlefield District win at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club on Tuesday.

Culpeper (176): Matthew Amos 41, Tommy Stallings 43, Brett Richardson 44, Lucas Smith 48.

Caroline (199): Gordon Storke 45, Adam Pitts 47, Ryan Scheibel 51, Clay Perry 56.

VOLLEYBALL

Spotsylvania 3, Louisa 0: Lauren Long had 14digs and six kills to help homestanding Spotsylvania get a 25-16, 25-22, 25-23 nondistrict win against Louisa.

Jordyn Richeson added 15 assists, four aces and four digs, while Regan Roop supplied 18 digs, five aces and five assists for the Knights (1-0), who visit the Lions on Sept. 5.

Monday's result

GOLF

Spotsylvania 171, James Monroe 172: Robbie Brown carded a 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Knights to a Battlefield District win against the Yellow Jackets at Pendleton Golf Club on Monday.