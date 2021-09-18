UPDATED: High school football: Cyclones left spinning after last-minute cancellation by Brooke Point

Option A would be for the Cyclones to scour the state in search of another squad that's in practically the same exact situation as they are, then try and broker a Week 11 matchup with them. This could prove difficult, especially if the physical distance between the two schools is great.

Option B would entail scheduling makeup games with Liberty and/or Brooke Point during the week, likely on a Monday, and either leaving that Friday's scheduled contest as is or attempting to convince that opponent to move it to a Saturday. Regardless, EVHS would have to take the field three times in a span of roughly a week in this scenario.

Anything other than those aforementioned courses of action would involve the Cyclones having to ask other Battlefield District teams to rearrange their schedules, which is not only unlikely, but unwise in a world where games are going up in smoke quicker than the Dallas Cowboys' perennial Super Bowl hype.

"You schedule these nondistrict games, especially ones against bigger schools like Brooke Point, because it allows you to not only test yourself against good competition, but also get a boost in power points from playing up against a bigger school," Lowery said. "So when you lose the opportunity to not only get better, but to pick up those points, it's tough.