UPDATED: North Stafford's Asbury flips script, commits to Boston College

“Shawn’s very old school in terms of, he loves contact and is an excellent tackler,” Sullivan said. “Even when he was playing offense, he was a great blocker. He’d bring the physicality.

The Boston College coaching staff made it clear that they plan to utilize Asbury’s skillset early and often.

“They actually envision me coming in and playing early on defense and in the return game,” Asbury said. “That was huge.”

Asbury said he informed Virginia Tech of his decision a day prior, on Thursday, and had a follow-up conversation with the Hokies staff on Friday. More than any failing on Virginia Tech's part, Boston just seemed like a better fit than Blacksburg.

Hafley's NFL bona fides didn't hurt, either. Before taking the job at Boston College, he served as co-offensive coordinator at Ohio State and previously had coaching stints with the Tampa Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

“I just made my decision with what I felt like was right in my heart and for my family,” Asbury said. “I just feel like I have a better opportunity with coach Halfley’s resume.

"He’s coached a lot of great guys and gets a lot of first-rounders, too. With him being able to coach me, you can’t really ask for anything better than that.”

