BOYS' SOCCER
VHSL CLASS 4
Player of the year: Max Cooper (Jamestown). Coach of the year: Jason Henderson (Smithfield).
First team: F-Ethan Frazier (Tuscarora), Onesime Muepu (Smith), Max Cooper (Jam), Edric Zhang (Blacksburg). MF-Connor Campbell (Loudoun County), Peyton Smith (Jam), Chris Wiley (Jefferson Forest), Matthew Guzman-Velzaga (Tusc). D-Jaylen Marble (Smith), Wyatt Simmons (LC), Diego Avelar (Tusc), Haisten Linn (JF). AL-Hunter House (Jam), Kai Feng (Black), Alex Keeton (Western Albemarle). GK-Tyler Beck (JF).
Second team: F-Bryan Mora (LC), Isiah Chisholm (Grafton), Kyle Grant (Courtland), Erick Navarro Zelaya (Chancellor). MF-Anthony Panayiouto (Great Bridge), Andy Muepu (Smith), Will Apostolides (Atlee), Wyatt Eschenmann (Black). D-Carter Shaffer (WA), Fletcher Waran (Hanover), Holden Kinsman (GB), Jackson Sample (King George). AL-Alex Ahedo (LC), Jamey Williamson (WA), Ryan Carriaga (KG). GK-Fernando Saturno (LC).
BASEBALL
VHSL CLASS 5
Palyer of the year: Tyler Fetterman (Independence). Coach of the year: Matt Ittner (Frank Cox).
First team: P-Tyler Fetterman (Ind), Luke Smyers (Mills Godwin) Michael Irby (Cox). C-Macaddin Dye (Cox). 1B-Tyler Fetterman (Ind). 2B-Jack McDonald (Ind). 3B-Austin Irby (Cox). SS-Darnell Parker (Nansemond River). OF-Brayden Bachman (Hickory), Sly Clarke (NR), Dylan Deyoung (Gloucester). DH-Caelen Funk (MG). AL-Riley DeCandido (Cox), David Mendez (Ind).
Second team: P-Cayman Goode (Douglas Freeman), Chad Yates (Ind), Austin Shackleford (Glou). C-Collin Snyder (Riverbend). 1B-Drew Barbosa (NR). 2B-Matthew Britt (Douglas Freeman). 3B-Cam Rizzo (Deep Run). SS-Juice Tobin (MG). OF-Warren (DF), Kyle Johnson (Riverside). Caleb Ramsey (Mountain View). DH-Hayden Rue (MV). AL-Lee Sowers (DF), Billy Fluharty (Rb).