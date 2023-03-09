BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s final at VCU
Patriot vs. Hayfield, 8 p.m.
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday’s final at VCU
Woodside vs. Patrick Henry, 8
VHSL CLASS 4
Thursday’s final at VCU
Varina vs. E.C. Glass, late
VHSL CLASS 3
Saturday’s final at VCU
Hopewell vs. Northside, 2:30
VHSL CLASS 2
People are also reading…
Saturday’s final at VCU
John Marshall vs. Radford, 6:30
VHSL CLASS 1
Thursday’s final at VCU
Lancaster 62, George Wythe 40
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Friday’s final at VCU
Manchester vs. James Madison, 6
VHSL CLASS 5
Saturday’s final at VCU
Princess Anne vs. L.C. Bird, 11 a.m.
VHSL CLASS 4
Thursday’s final at VCU
Hampton 75, Pulaski County 63
VHSL CLASS 3
Friday’s final at VCU
Brentsville vs. Carroll County, 12:30
VHSL CLASS 2
Saturday’s final at VCU
Clarke County vs. Central-Wise, 4:30
VHSL CLASS 1
Thursday’s final at VCU
Rappahannock County 70, Eastside 65