BOYS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Monday’s semifinals
Oscar Smith vs. Patriot (at Gainesville), 7
South Lakes vs. Hayfield (at Westfield), 7
VHSL CLASS 5 Semifinals (Monday/Tuesday) Woodside vs. Maury
Patrick Henry vs. Highland Springs (at William Fleming), Monday, 7
VHSL CLASS 4
Monday’s semifinals
Varina vs. King’s Fork (at Highland Spring), 7
E.C. Glass vs. Tuscarora (at Heritage-Lynchburg), 7:30
VHSL CLASS 3
Monday’s semifinals
Skyline vs. Hopewell (at Warren County), 7
Cave Spring vs. Northside (at Hidden Valley), 7
VHSL CLASS 2
Monday’s semifinals
Brunswick winner vs. John Marshall (at Huguenot), 7
Radford vs. Floyd County (at Radford U.), 7
VHSL CLASS 1
Monday’s semifinals
Altavista vs. Lancaster (at Heritage-Lynchburg), 5:30
George Wythe vs. Auburn, TBA
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
VHSL CLASS 6
Monday’s semifinals
Manchester vs. Thomas Dale (at Monacan), 7
James Madison vs. Robinson, TBA
VHSL CLASS 5
Monday’s semifinals
Princess Anne vs. Menchville (at Heritage), 6
Glen Allen vs. L.C. Bird (at Meadowbrook), 7
VHSL CLASS 4
Monday’s semifinals
Tuscarora vs. Pulaski County (at Christiansburg), 7
King’s Fork vs. Hampton (at Bethel), 7
VHSL CLASS 3
Monday’s semifinals
Meridian vs. Brentsville (at McLean), 7
Carroll County vs. Liberty Christian (at Pulaski County), 7
VHSL CLASS 2
Monday’s semifinals
Clarke County vs. John Marshall (at Strasburg), 7:30
Gate City vs. Central-Wise (at Virginia High), 7
VHSL CLASS 1
Monday’s semifinals
Rappahannock County vs. Buffalo Gap (at Highland), 6
J.I. Burton vs. Eastside (at UVA-Wise), 7