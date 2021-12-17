VHSL Class 3 all-state field hockey team

FIELD HOCKEY
VHSL CLASS 3
Player of the year: Kate Fiest (Tabb). Coach of the year: Darcey Chiappazzi (Poquoson).
FIRST TEAM
F—Kate Fiest (Tabb), Kelsey Reviello (James Monroe), Lynn Giesken (Tabb), Grace Maynard (JM). MF—Sydney Holbrook (Tabb), Skyler Brown (Poq), Celie Constantine (JM), Avery Jackson (Poq). D—Drew Clemmons (Tabb), Aubrey Case (Tabb), Regan Worley (Poq), Katie Boyd (JM). AL—Kylie Patton (Poq), Allie Freeman (Tabb), Mallory Hollup (York). GK—Maddy Miller (York).
SECOND TEAM
F—Libby Harper (Poq), Haedyn Barnes (Monticello), Caeli Firth (York), Sarah Ettinger (Meridian). MF—Eleanor Geiser (Mer), Kendal Gibson (Mont), Madison Adcock (Lafayette), LilyKate Sweeney (Charlottesville). D—Sydney Baggett (Poq), Angelina Baldwin (JM), Mollie Davis (Mont), Zoe Barr (Maggie Walker). AL—Ava Barnes (Mont), Amelia Lewis (Mont), Cameron Uncle (MW). GK—Sam Black (JM).