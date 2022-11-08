 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VHSL Class 3 field hockey quarterfinal: High-flying James Monroe soars past Lakeland

On a night when a man jettisoned himself from a small airplane, emerged as a silhouette against the jet black sky and landed with precision near midfield at Maury Stadium, skydiving was arguably only the second-most impressive aerial display at Tuesday’s Class 3 state quarterfinal.

That distinction belonged to James Monroe field hockey standout Kelsey Reviello, whose searing reverse drives are best measured by Mach. Reviello netted a hat trick, and fellow senior captain Sarah Rigual added a pair of goals as the Yellow Jackets throttled Lakeland 6–0 to advance to a state semifinal tentatively scheduled for Friday at Chancellor High School.

During halftime, by which point Reviello had already victimized the visiting Cavaliers for a pair of death-defying goals, Lakeland goalie Ashley Maynard sound-boarded her new net-minding strategy with teammates.

“Next time I’m just going like this and hoping for the best,” said Maynard, splaying her arms wide and shutting her eyes, “because I can’t even see it.”

The second half was a similar blur of shots and penalty corners for the Yellow Jackets, who didn’t allow a shot and rarely allowed Lakeland to penetrate their end of the field. Sophomore forward Addyson Hough ended the game nearly six minutes prematurely when her close-range goal triggered the mercy rule.

Despite the show of dominance, Yellow Jackets coach Erin Cunningham identified areas for improvement, especially with her team shifting from grass to turf for what they hope will be two more games.

“We definitely see our flaws that we need to fix for the end of the week,” Cunningham said. “But we’re really excited and this was a great game to pump us up.”

In the semifinals, James Monroe will face Poquoson, a 2–0 winner over Monticello, in a contest that will likely be rescheduled due to inclement weather expected Friday. It’s the same Islanders squad that ended JM’s season with a 3–1 defeat in last year’s semifinals.

Everyone knows James Monroe possesses a high-flying-offense; getting over the hump and earning the program’s fourth state championship title will require more than talent, however.

“When you play these teams and we’re both matched so well, it comes down to who’s willing to get gritty,” Rigual said.

jlomonaco@freelancestar.com

FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 3 QUARTERFINAL

James Monroe 6, Lakeland 0

