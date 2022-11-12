VHSL Class 3 field hockey semifinal: Poquoson frustrates James Monroe a second time

In retrospect, the James Monroe field hockey team’s dominance may have contributed to its downfall.

Through 20 unbeaten games entering Saturday’s Class 3 state semifinal against Poquoson, the Yellow Jackets had never trailed. And while James Monroe coach Erin Cunningham was keen to remind her players that a team is at its most vulnerable within the first two minutes of scoring, it was largely an academic exercise for a group that had allowed a grand total of two goals all season — both to Class 4 finalist Courtland.

All of which is to say that, when the Islanders used a swift counterattack to net a 1–0 lead late in the first quarter at Chancellor, it came as something of a shock.

“It’s a privilege to face these kinds of teams, but it took some getting used to,” senior midfielder Sarah Rigual said.

Acclimatization was a luxury the Yellow Jackets could not afford in their 4–3 loss at Chancellor High School. At various points on Saturday evening, James Monroe (20–1) learned how to mount a comeback, as well as how it feels like when one falls short. It’s second straight season the Yellow Jackets have seen their season end with a loss to Poquoson in the state semifinal round.

Down 1–0, Michigan signee Kelsey Reviello erased the deficit with a reverse drive that’s become an all-too-familiar sight for opposing goalkeepers. Reviello, who finished with a hat trick, went on to give JM its only lead on a drive that came with 5:20 left before halftime.

Aware that the Yellow Jackets’ offense flowed through Reviello and Rigual, Islanders coach Darcey Chiappazzi deployed a man mark on both JM standouts throughout the second half.

“We tried to eliminate the ball getting to them,” she said.

Rio Jones scored twice for Poquoson (15–6), which will face Tabb in Sunday’s Class 3 state final. Jones’ second tally gave the Islanders a two-goal lead with 5:10 to play.

Less than a minute later, Reviello shaved the deficit to 4–3. The equalizer never materialized.

“In those moments, they get down the field and it’s like an unlucky touch,” Reviello said. “Someone’s in front of someone; it’s not on one person on our team. But it’s field hockey, it’s the way of the game. Sometimes they get a little luckier than us.”

But it took more than good fortune for the Yellow Jackets to compile a 20-win campaign and claim both Battlefield District and Region 3B titles. In a teary postgame huddle, Cunningham tried to convey her appreciation for a group of seniors — tough city girls — who carried on a storied tradition.

“I just told them how proud I was of them and how thankful I was that they’ve been a part of our program as long as they have,” she said. “It kind of just trickles down every year.”