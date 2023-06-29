BOYS' SOCCER
VHSL CLASS 4
Player of the year: Max Cooper (Jamestown). Coach of the year: Jason Henderson (Smithfield).
First team: F-Ethan Frazier (Tuscarora), Onesime Muepu (Smith), Max Cooper (Jam), Edric Zhang (Blacksburg). MF-Connor Campbell (Loudoun County), Peyton Smith (Jam), Chris Wiley (Jefferson Forest), Matthew Guzman-Velzaga (Tusc). D-Jaylen Marble (Smith), Wyatt Simmons (LC), Diego Avelar (Tusc), Haisten Linn (JF). AL-Hunter House (Jam), Kai Feng (Black), Alex Keeton (Western Albemarle). GK-Tyler Beck (JF).
Second team: F-Bryan Mora (LC), Isiah Chisholm (Grafton), Kyle Grant (Courtland), Erick Navarro Zelaya (Chancellor). MF-Anthony Panayiouto (Great Bridge), Andy Muepu (Smith), Will Apostolides (Atlee), Wyatt Eschenmann (Black). D-Carter Shaffer (WA), Fletcher Waran (Hanover), Holden Kinsman (GB), Jackson Sample (King George). AL-Alex Ahedo (LC), Jamey Williamson (WA), Ryan Carriaga (KG). GK-Fernando Saturno (LC).