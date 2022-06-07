VHSL Class 4 boys soccer quarterfinal: Chancellor gives defending state champion Smithfield 'everything we can handle'

It was the same opponent and a similar stage, but Chancellor soccer coach Mike Webb wasn’t about to label his team’s second consecutive state tournament loss to Smithfield as déjà vu.

“No, no, no,” Webb protested. “Last year they beat our [butt]. Either team could’ve won this game. We were just a bit unfortunate. We had our chances early, we had our chances late, but we had to score a goal and we made one mistake.”

The Chargers’ fatal lapse came in the 33rd minute, when Smithfield’s Onesime Muepe put a move on his defender and scored the only goal in a Class 4 quarterfinal that came down to the final moments.

From the onset of Tuesday’s match, the Chargers (15–4–3) made it clear that they would pressure the defending state champions on both ends of the field. Handerson Juarez Franco narrowly misfired on a golden chance that would have given Chancellor an early advantage.

Smithfield led 1–0 at halftime, and possession held fairly even with the Packers holding an 8–7 edge in shots.

With time winding down in the second half, a cheer of “Si, se puede,” arose from the Chargers’ student section. And it looked like Chancellor could—would in fact--break through with an equalizer in the final moments of regulation.

But Packers goalkeeper Austin Jackson, who had denied the Chargers all night, saved his best for last. With the Chargers pushed forward in an 11th-hour effort to tie, freshman midfielder Aidan Buhmann got his head on the ball no more than a yard from the goal. Jackson somehow got a hand on it.

“I thought that was our break right there,” Chargers senior Jonas Lohr said. “I thought that was our goal.”

Smithfield (15–3–1) will face Western Albemarle in a state semifinal on Friday at Chancellor.

“They gave us everything we could handle,” Packers coach Jason Henderson said.

The Chargers, meanwhile, are left to ponder a better effort with the same ultimate outcome. Despite some early-season missteps, the Chargers reached the state tournament for an eighth consecutive season.

“People look down their nose at us because we lost a couple games to King George earlier in the year, and we’re the region champion and in the state tournament again,” Webb said. “Tradition doesn’t graduate.”

