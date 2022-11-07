VHSL Class 4 field hockey: Confident Courtland overwhelms Fauquier 7-0 in quarterfinals

Last year, Courtland's field hockey team surprised many observers — and perhaps even the Cougars themselves — with a run to the VHSL Class 4 state championship game.

If the Cougars return this year, it will be far less of a shock.

Tuesday night's 7–0 state quarterfinal romp over visiting Fauquier served notice that the Cougars are contenders. If they can beat Atlee in a semifinal scheduled for Friday at Chancellor, they'll play for the title on their blue turf field a day later.

"I think we're a lot more confident this year, because we have a lot of people who know what it's like to go all the way from last year's team," said junior midfielder Kelsie Ashwood, who had three goals and an assist in a game that was shortened to three quarters by the VHSL's mercy rule.

"So that really helps the people who haven't been through that. They can be more comfortable, and we can tell them that it's not as scary as it may seem."

The Cougars (17–3) struck fear in the Falcons (13–6) with a barrage of five first-quarter goals. Delaney Holloran redirected a cross from Paige Stevens into the cage just 2½ minutes into the game, and Chloe Davis' drive from the top of the circle made it 2–0 less than three minutes later.

Ashwood scored two of her goals and Stevens had another before the game was 11 minutes old.

"We made it a point today. I told them I wanted a goal in the first five minutes, and within the first three, they scored," coach Skyler Medley said. "They feed off that momentum, and it kind of gets rid of the nerves for them."

Added Ashwood: "It definitely helps to get on top first, and it definitely intimidates the other team."

The Falcons certainly looked overwhelmed. Davis made it 6–0 in the final seconds of the second period, and Ashwood completed her hat trick on a pass from Sydney Fleming with 2:30 left in the third.

Fauquier recovered from the early punches to mount a couple of scoring chances, but goalie Ellie Shoaf posted her third straight shutout and 10th of the season, with some help from her defense.

The early advantage allowed Medley to get all of her field players into the game, and it earned the Cougars at least one pregame bonding meal.

It'll probably be breakfast, since the Cougars are scheduled to take the field on Friday at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. With heavy rains forecast for that day, the VHSL is expected to make contingency plans Wednesday morning, possibly pushing the semifinals and finals back a day.

"We'd rather have a good hockey game than see who withstands the elements better," Medley said.