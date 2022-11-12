VHSL Class 4 field hockey: Davis, Courtland shed early jitters, top Atlee to advance

Chloe Davis admitted that a narrowly-averted wardrobe malfunction was still on her mind when Courtland took the field Saturday afternoon.

Just minutes before the Cougars’ scheduled noon Class 4 semifinal against Atlee, Courtland coach Skyler Medley was informed that her team’s grey jerseys were too light. Instead, the Cougars would be forced to wear mesh pinnies for their biggest game of the year.

While the uniform issue was ultimately resolved in Courtland’s favor, the Cougars were still dealing with some resulting nerves during a scoreless first quarter.

“It made me really anxious,” Davis said. “We all got in our head about that, and then we calmed down.”

Davis kept cool and drove home both goals in Courtland's eventual 2–0 victory at Chancellor High School. On Sunday at 2 p.m., the Cougars (18–3) will play Great Bridge for a state championship on their home turf.

Despite penetrating the Raiders' end on several occasions, Courtland didn’t sustain much in the way of offense until late in the first half. Very late, in fact.

Courtland earned a corner as the siren sounded and then another when the ball glanced off a defender’s foot. Davis calmed a pass off the insert before uncorking a shot from close range to send the Cougars into the break with a 1–0 lead.

“I knew that was our only chance, so I just stayed on the post,” she said.

Courtland dominated possession for three-plus quarters and held a 9–3 edge in penalty corners. Atlee didn’t earn a corner or manage a shot on goal during the second half. Lenna Chandler had seven saves in goal for the Raiders (17–4).

“Our defense has done a really good job of recovering a replacing for one another,” Medley said. “If one person misses the ball, another is there to scoop it up before it can even get to the circle, and we really showed that today.”

After a scoreless third quarter, Davis found the net again from close range to extend Courtland’s advantage to 2–0 with 10 minutes to play. For her part, Medley is reticent to take any credit for the tenacious play of her senior captain.

“Chloe will fight like her life depends on it,” Medley said. “There’s a grit to her style of play that you just don’t see. It’s innate; you can’t teach it.”

Opacity aside, there’s little doubt the Cougars will be wearing their Sunday best when they gun for the program’s first state title since 2005 in front of what's certain to be a raucous home crowd. Standing in Courtland’s way is Great Bridge, a team that ended their season with a 2–0 defeat in last year’s final. The Wildcats outlasted Loudoun Valley in a shootout to set up Sunday's rematch.

“We left something unfinished last year,” Medley said. “We’re hungry, and we want it. They know how it felt to lose last year, and they want it even more because of that.”