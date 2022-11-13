VHSL Class 4 state field hockey final: Great Bridge's defense stifles Courtland en route to third straight title

As valuable as Chloe Davis' goal-scoring was to Courtland's drive to a second straight state field-hockey final appearance, her reputation may have made the Cougars' quest for an elusive title a bit more difficult.

Defending champion Great Bridge was well aware of Davis' acumen in finding the cage, and made stopping her a priority in Sunday's VHSL Class 4 championship game. The Wildcats did exactly that to claim their third straight state title, 2–0, on the Cougars' home field.

"We knew they had a lot of great players, but one that scores most of their goals," Great Bridge coach Katie Duke said. "So I had two girls and I told them, 'If (Davis) gets the ball, stay on her.' "

That extra attention seemed to throw off the Cougars, who struggled all afternoon to mount any consistent offensive pressure and fell to the Wildcats by the identical score, in the same location, as in last year's final.

"I could audibly hear Great Bridge saying, 'Do not let 12 (Davis) get the ball,' " Courtland coach Skylar Medley said. "Chloe is undoubtedly a threat for us, and she got shut down today, and that had definitely an effect on us not being able to have a whole lot of offensive action."

Lydia Hall, a sturdy, aggressive senior defender, essentially shadowed Davis across the offensive half of Courtland's blue turf field, and neither Davis nor any of her teammates were able to consistently threaten Wildcats goalkeeper Payton Belby.

"It just felt like the whole team was kind of on me at certain points," Davis said. "I kind of overheard them all the time, saying, 'Get 12.' It was like '12 this, 12 that.'

"It was kind of flattering, but at the same time, it kind of sucked."

Meanwhile, the Wildcats (17–3) scored goals on corners 15 seconds before the end of the first quarter and 62 seconds into the second period. Anna Hopkins assisted on both scores, by Greyson Curth and Lillian Johnson.

"We've always been a we-need-to-score-first team," Medley said, "so it's really hard to mentally get back from that. As far as field play goes, I think we played them evenly after that."

The Cougars (18–4) did manage to earn all five of their penalty corners in the second half, the final one with 90 seconds left. But Curth broke up a pass on that one, a fitting end to a stifling day that dealt Courtland only its second shutout loss of the season.

While the Wildcats celebrated their fifth state title in the past seven years, Courtland fell just short of its first crown since 2005. Still, with two straight runner-up finishes, the Cougars believed they have closed the gap on the state's elite.

"I'm proud of that, because I think the foundation has been set, and I think this team now knows what it takes to get here," Medley said. "I have a lot of sophomores on this team, so they know what it takes, and they've seen the building blocks set by the classes ahead of them.

"I hope we continue to get here. I think we have the talent, and the team."