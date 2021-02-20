VHSL Class 4 wrestling: Caroline's Dosado, Spotsylvania's Wilson among area state titlists

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Four local wrestlers brought home individual state titles from Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships in Virginia Beach.

Caroline’s James Dosado capped an unbeaten (13–0) season with a 3–2 decision over Hanover’s Luke Hart in the 152-pound final after finishing as the state runner-up last year.

Louisa junior Owen Greslick took top honors at 120 with a 7–5 decision over Handley’s Cam Gordon, and Spotsylvania senior Moses Wilson (13–1) scored a 13–3 major decision over Heritage–Leesburg’s Patrick Harris for the 126-pound title. Eastern View senior Griffin Smythers decisioned Powhatan’s Linwood Hill in the 170-pound final.

Spotsylvania’s Kyle Csikari (138 pounds) and Eastern View’s Daniel Taylor (160) were state runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Eastern View finished second in the team standings with 92 points behind champion Liberty–Bealeton’s 113. Spotsylvania (70) finished seventh.

106: 1. Bryson Rios (Loudoun County) d. Christian Eberhart (Liberty–Bealton) 3–0. 4. Waylon Rogers (Orange); 5. Brendan Kraisser (King George).