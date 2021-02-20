VHSL Class 4 wrestling: Caroline's Dosado, Spotsylvania's Wilson among area state titlists

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Four local wrestlers brought home individual state titles from Saturday’s VHSL Class 4 wrestling championships in Virginia Beach.
Caroline’s James Dosado capped an unbeaten (13–0) season with a 3–2 decision over Hanover’s Luke Hart in the 152-pound final after finishing as the state runner-up last year.
Louisa junior Owen Greslick took top honors at 120 with a 7–5 decision over Handley’s Cam Gordon, and Spotsylvania senior Moses Wilson (13–1) scored a 13–3 major decision over Heritage–Leesburg’s Patrick Harris for the 126-pound title. Eastern View senior Griffin Smythers decisioned Powhatan’s Linwood Hill in the 170-pound final.
Spotsylvania’s Kyle Csikari (138 pounds) and Eastern View’s Daniel Taylor (160) were state runners-up in their respective weight classes.
Eastern View finished second in the team standings with 92 points behind champion Liberty–Bealeton’s 113. Spotsylvania (70) finished seventh.
106: 1. Bryson Rios (Loudoun County) d. Christian Eberhart (Liberty–Bealton) 3–0. 4. Waylon Rogers (Orange); 5. Brendan Kraisser (King George).
113: 1. Robert Philpot (Tuscarora) d. Walker Chambers (Salem) 5–1. 3. Elijah Smoot (Eastern View).
120: 1. Owen Greslick (Louisa) d. Cam Gordon (Handley) 7–5; 4. Devin Burrows (Spotsylvania).
126: 1. Moses Wilson (Spot) maj. dec. Patrick Harris (Heritage–Leesburg) 13–3; 3. Gabe Nesmith (KG).
132: 1. Mason Barrett (Lib) d. Luke Roberts (LC) 4–2. 4. Kadin Smoot (EV).
138: 1. Colin Dupil (Lib) tech. fall over Kyle Csikari (Spot), 4:35.
145: 1. Noah Hall (Lib) p. Logan Jones (Dominion), 2:02.
152: 1. James Dosado (Caroline) d, Luke Hart (Hanover) 3–2.
160: 1. Simon Fossett (Broad Run) d. Daniel Taylor (EV) 3–2.
170: 1. Griffin Smythers (EV) d. Linwood Hill (Powhatan) 5–2; 5. A.J. Marshall (Culpeper).
182: 1. Kaine Morris (Amherst) d. Kingsley Menifee (Fauquier) 4–3; 5. Shane Shirley (Caroline); 6. Sonny Stewart (Spot).
195: 1. Royce Hall (Lib) d. Benjamin Bell (Fai) 3–2; 4. Charlie Henderson (Courtland).
220: 1. Aiden Halsey (Han) maj. dc. Caleb Graham (LC) 11–2; 3. Bracken Hibbert (Culp); 4. Lance Dean (EV).
285: 1. Alex Birchmeier (BR) d. Cameron Martindale (Salem) 3–1; 3. Chaz Keen (EV); 4. Kyle Orris (Spot).