VHSL Class 5 all-state football

VHSL CLASS 5
Offensive player of the year: Jacob Thomas (Stone Bridge). Defensive player of the year: Tayuon Reid (Maury). Coach of the year: Mickey Thompson (Stone Bridge).
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB-Jacob Thomas (SB). C-Isaiah Whitehurst (Maury). OL-Savion Moore (Maury), Carter Sweazie (SB), Noah Hartsoe (J.R. Tucker), Andrew Lee (Hermitage). RB-Peyton Jones (Maury), Eli Mason (SB), Jeremiah Coney (Herm). WR-Tayon Holloway (Green Run), Ahmarian Granger (Maury), Quanye Veney (Highland Springs). TE-Mathias Barnwell (Riverbend). AP-Saquan Miles (Maury). K-Kollin Samaha (Woodgrove). KR-Josh Hand (Independence).
Defense
DL-Savion Moore (Maury), Lemar Law (GR), Miles Greene (HS). DE-Jaylon White (Kempsville), Rashad Pernell (HS). LB-Nathaniel Knox (Maury), Latrell Sutton (HS), Kyle Carpe (SB), Jack Everix (Kemp). DB-Zach Laing (SB), Tayon Holloway (GR), Quanye Veney (HS), DeVonte Floyd (Maury). AP-Tayuon Reid (Maury). P-Matt Ward (Tallwood). PR-Taysean Young Stieff (GR).
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB-Xavier Davis (GR). C-Jonathan Dudley (SB). OL-Luke Rogers (Ind), Jaylon White (Kemp), Dequan Cobb (Woodside), Chris McCullers (Woodgrove). RB-Ike Daniels (Mountain View), Naiquan Washington Pierce (Kemp), Curtis Allen (Prince George). WR-Takye Heath (HS), Colin Hart (SB), Keylen Adams (GR). TE-Sean McElwain (Glen Allen). AP-Josh Hand (Ind). K-Lincoln Keel (Kemp). KR-Takye Heath (HS).
Defense
DL-Soloman Davis (SB), Andrew Lee (Herm), Frank Coleman (HS). DE-Jayden Hargett (Maury), Bryson Jennings (Clover Hill). LB-Daquan Giles (HS), Aiden Fisher (Rb), Corey Bolden (Herm), Roshon Carter (Maury). DB-Quedrion Miles (GR), Takye Heath (HS), Christian Stubbs (Herm), Dai'vionne Fitzgerald (Woodgrove). AP-Lance Nelson (HS). P-Brett Starling (Kecoughtan), PR-Jhakari Bolden (Herm).