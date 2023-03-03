Glen Allen girls basketball coach Rick Brennan knew his team would need to account for standout Massaponax junior Takeira Ramey anytime she was on the floor during Friday’s Class 5 state quarterfinal.

“That number 1,” Brennan said of Ramey. “Whew, what a player.”

So imagine his glee when the second half commenced with Ramey languishing on the bench with three fouls. She could only watch as the Panthers went five-plus minutes without a basket in what proved to be the decisive stretch of a 47–33 loss at Courtland High School.

“Any time you’re playing a game and you come down four or five possessions and you don’t score and the other team scores, it definitely puts you in a position where you get behind,” Panthers coach Ramon Hounshell said. “At certain points in the game, they out-hustled us.”

Glen Allen (23–2) will face the winner of LC Bird and William Fleming in Monday’s VHSL semifinals. The Jaguars, whose only losses on the season came to powerhouses LC Bird and Thomas Dale, exerted full-court pressure from the opening tip, building a 19–6 lead after one quarter.

“We said that they were going to make runs,” Brennan hinted.

The Panthers’ most potent offensive stretch came during the second quarter, when they used a 9–0 run to pull within three points. Kierston Bowler hit a late 3-pointer to send Massaponax into the break trailing just 25–21.

But by the time Ramey re-entered the contest midway through the third quarter — ending the Panthers’ lengthy scoring drought with a layup at the 2:23 mark — Glen Allen’s lead had grown to double digits. Ramey finished with a team-high 12 points.

Syndey Worsham had 16 points for the Jaguars, who stretched their final few possessions until the Panthers began fouling inside the final two minutes.

As players trickled out of the Massaponax locker room — some sobbing, others seething — it became clear there would be no moral victories or silver linings immediately following the team’s deepest postseason run in program history.

After claiming their first regional championship and state tournament berth, the Panthers clearly wanted more.

“Everybody during the season, that’s what we expected,” Hounshell said. “We expected to get to this level. We expected to win this game tonight.”

1 2 3 4 — F

Glen Allen 19 6 16 6 — 47

Massaponax 6 15 4 8 — 33

Glen Allen: Sydney Worsham 16, Cierra McGinlay 17, Lindsay Shoulders 4, Sarah Fellin 4, Ava Johnson 3, Riley Waite 3. Totals: 19 5-8 47.

Massaponax: Takeira Ramey 12, LaKaiya Butcher 7, Kierston Bowler 6, Gabby Athy 2, Saniya Hymes 2, Faith Butler 2, Kyra Price 2. Totals: 12 5-6 33.

3-pointers: Glen Allen 4 (McGinlay 2, Johnson, Waite). Massaponax 4 (Bowler 2, Ramey, Butcher).