VHSL Class 5 wrestling: Brooke Point claims fifth straight state championship

They took the fifth.
On Saturday evening, Brooke Point testified—convincingly—to the endurance of its wrestling dynasty, crowning individual state champions in Parker Trahan and Justis Bell en route to its fifth consecutive Class 5 team championship.
The Black–Hawks outpaced runners up Atlee, 156–112, in the team standings. Mountain View (61) placed fifth overall in the 27-team competition held at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.
From getting a late start compared to many of their top statewide competitors to navigating COVID-19 protocols and a recent spate of wintry weather, the Black–Hawks overcame myriad obstacles to reach the summit of a season like none before it.
“It definitely feels different,” Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “They [state titles] all mean something, but this one—because of all the adversity and things we faced—definitely means a lot. I’m super proud of my kids and my coaches.”
After placing third in states each of the past two seasons, Bell hung a frame on his bedroom door. The sign read simply: “I’m going to be a state champion.” The senior realized his aim with a third-period takedown of First Colonial’s Seth Stoddard to ride out a 3–2 decision at 132 pounds.
“I took it motivationally,” Bell said of the disappointingly close calls. “All season long, that was my goal.”
Trahan, a sophomore, kicked off the championship round with a 4–0 decision over Mountain View freshman Nick Sanders in their 106-pound bout.
Brooke Point sent a total of five grapplers to the championship finals, with TJ Harris (138 pounds), Stephen Mainz (145), Thomas Duckworth (170) finishing second in their respective weight classes.
North Stafford’s Bryant Quaye was the only other local to reach the finals, falling to Prince George’s Willie Headley by major decision at 195 pounds.
Team scores: 1. Brooke Point 156; 2. Atlee 112; 3. Midlothian 99; 4. Frank W. Cox 63.5; Mountain View 61; 19. North Stafford 20.
Championship finals: 106—Parker Trahan (BP) d. Nick Sanders (MV) 4–0; 113—Jaden Flores (K) d. James Haynie (A) 10–7; 120—Ben Rubin (TJ) d. Drew Wilkinson (K) 10–0; 126—Charlie Lausten (SB) d. Knox Berry (Mi) 2:46; 132—Justis Bell (BP) d. Seth Stoddard (FC) 3–2; 138—Liam Harris (A) d. TJ Harris (BP) 9–3; 145—Alex Frowert (A) d. Stephen Mainz (BP) 3–1; 152—Colin Bridges (Cox) d. Ethan Baker (G) 5–3; 160—Crew Gregory (Mi) d. Nicholas Goenner (FC) 7–1; 170—Ashby Berry (Mi) p. Thomas Duckworth (BP) 3:00; 182—Anthony Schwartz (Mi) d. Daniel Martinez (A) 3–1; 195—Willie Headley (PG) md. Bryant Quaye (NS) 15–1; 220—Keyshawn Burgos (M) d. Kaden Baker (GR) 8–5; 285—Andrew Blanton (CH) d. Miguel Rijo (PA) 11–4.
Third-place matches (locals only): 113—Nicholas Ta (TJ) p. Geoff Whelan (MV) 4:46; 120—Daniel Smith (MV) d. Andrew Woodley (W) 8–2; 126—Riley Stephens (S) p. Dalton Arce (MV) 1:50; 160—Josh Seaton (G) d. Allen Maxwell (BP) 5–2; 182—Joe Jovene (W) d. Remus Montalvo (BP) 2–0; 195—Charles Fitzhugh (BP) d. Yousef Cherrat (BW) SV 6–4; 220—Quintarius Floyd (BP) d. Finn Gustavson (W) 9–3.
