VHSL Class 5 wrestling: Brooke Point claims fifth straight state championship

They took the fifth.

On Saturday evening, Brooke Point testified—convincingly—to the endurance of its wrestling dynasty, crowning individual state champions in Parker Trahan and Justis Bell en route to its fifth consecutive Class 5 team championship.

The Black–Hawks outpaced runners up Atlee, 156–112, in the team standings. Mountain View (61) placed fifth overall in the 27-team competition held at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex.

From getting a late start compared to many of their top statewide competitors to navigating COVID-19 protocols and a recent spate of wintry weather, the Black–Hawks overcame myriad obstacles to reach the summit of a season like none before it.

“It definitely feels different,” Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “They [state titles] all mean something, but this one—because of all the adversity and things we faced—definitely means a lot. I’m super proud of my kids and my coaches.”

After placing third in states each of the past two seasons, Bell hung a frame on his bedroom door. The sign read simply: “I’m going to be a state champion.” The senior realized his aim with a third-period takedown of First Colonial’s Seth Stoddard to ride out a 3–2 decision at 132 pounds.