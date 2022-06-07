VHSL Class 6 boys soccer quarterfinal: Unbeaten James River ousts Colonial Forge, 6-0

MIDLOTHIAN—A four-goal loss to Osbourn in the Region 6B title game did little to dampen the confidence of the Colonial Forge boys soccer team.

The Eagles had still qualified for the Class 6 state tournament. It just meant they had to go on the road to face an undefeated James River squad.

Colonial Forge head coach Adam Spinelli viewed some of James River’s games online and came away believing its record was no fluke.

Still, his faith never wavered that the Eagles could compete in the state quarterfinals Tuesday night on the Rapids’ home field.

“It’s one of those games that I feel like if we play well we can get the result that we want,” Spinelli said before the Eagles took the field. “I try not to concern myself with the other team. We try to play how we want to play and get teams to play on our terms and be able to do that for a full 80 minutes.”

The Eagles were unable to play on their terms Tuesday night. They fell behind 3–0 at intermission and never threatened the Rapids in a 6–0 defeat.

James River (19–0–1) moves on to the state semifinals on Friday against an opponent determined by other state quarterfinal action Tuesday that ended after press time.

Colonial Forge (15–5) sees its season come to an end. The Eagles reached the state tournament for the first time since a loss to Albemarle in the Group AAA title game in 2012.

It was still a memorable campaign for Colonial Forge, which played down a player after a red card in the first half.

The Eagles had a 14–1 stretch before falling 6–2 to Osbourn in the region title game last week. Spinelli said they were a tough team mentally and physically all season long.

“They’re willing to work for each other and they have a good self-belief that every time they play they’re good enough to win a game,” Spinelli said.

James River tested that belief.

Colonial Forge had early opportunities to get on the board but misfired on its chances.

One shot on goal hit the top of the goalpost. Another went over the net. Junior forward Keith Skudi’s one-on-one attempt went wide of the net 13 minutes into the game.

The contest was scoreless at that point but the Rapids soon took control.

After a flurry of activity at the net, senior Ethan Nguyen was and awarded a penalty kick and the Eagles received a red card. Nguyen drilled his kick into the net and James River led 1–0.

James White added a tally minutes later and Pierce Boerner scored off an assist from Nguyen less than two minutes to go before halftime to give the Rapids a 3–0 advantage. Nguyen scored twice more for the Rapids to finish with three goals and an assist.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.