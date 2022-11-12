VHSL Class 6 field hockey semifinal: Stuck in early hole, Colonial Forge can't rally, falls to Fairfax

Early adversity rarely bothered the Colonial Forge field hockey team this season. The Eagles shrugged off an 0–3 start and several injuries to win the Region 6B title and earn their first state semifinal berth.

But on Saturday, the Eagles ran into a quick obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

Fairfax’s Ripley Collins scored 45 seconds into their VHSL Class 6 semifinal at Massaponax, and the Lions never looked back in a 2–0 win.

“That was a real quick goal, right off the bat, Colonial Forge coach Julie Spinelli said. “After that, you have to get your composure back and take the mindset that it’s 0–0. I think we did a good job of that.”

The Eagles (14–8) did play the Lions (23–1–1) fairly evenly over the final 59 minutes. But against a team that has allowed just one goal in its current 13-game-winning streak, even a 1–0 deficit can seem insurmountable.

“In the postseason, we’ve been mostly a second-half team, Fairfax coach Amber Beaudoin said. “So we put a real emphasis on the first five minutes of the game.”

And when Kaia Beaudoin, the coach’s daughter, scooped the ball past Colonial Forge goalie Kate Young off a corner early in the third quarter, the Eagles’ task got exponentially tougher, given the Lions’ speed and skill.

“They made really quick passes. They weren’t holding the ball,” Colonial Forge senior Kendall Loescher said, “They were Stafford-level. They always knew where each other were.”

After seven state semifinal losses, Fairfax will face defending state champion Yorktown in Sunday’s final at Courtland.

While the Lions boast 12 seniors, Colonial Forge has just three. So the Eagles’ first semifinal appearance may not be their last.

“They set the bar really high,” Spinelli said. “I honestly think this gives (the underclassmen) the opportunity that, ‘We’ve been there before, we can do it again.’

“Confidence is huge going into high-level games like this. I think the future is bright.”