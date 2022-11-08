VHSL Class 6 state field hockey quarterfinal: Businesslike Colonial Forge tops Kellam, 1-0

Fortune cookies don't win field hockey games, but Julie Spinelli was encouraged by the message she got from a recent after-dinner treat.

"It said, 'You have unfinished business,' or something like that," Spinelli said. "And we've been kind of using that for today, like, 'hey, this is unfinished business.' "

Many of Spinelli's current Colonial Forge players still recall the sting of a 2–0 VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal loss to Kellam in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season. The Eagles avenged that with a 1–0 victory Tuesday over the same Knights, earning the first semifinal berth in school history.

Weather permitting, Colonial Forge (14–7) will face the winner of Tuesday evening's Fairfax/South Lakes game on Friday at Massaponax High School.

"We knew we had to play hard," senior forward Kendall Loescher said. "We lost to them two years ago, obviously, so we knew they were a good team and we had to give it our all out there."

It took their maximum effort to hold off the visitors from Virginia Beach, who had reached two of the past three Class 6 state finals. Alexa Adams' goal off a scramble with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter provided the game's only score.

"It was very much a blur," said Adams, a transfer from Texas who was not part of the previous loss to the Knights (13–6). "I got a really good pass from one of my teammates, and I wrapped it around the goalie."

To that point, Kellam's freshman keeper, Kyleigh Hayden, had made the day's biggest play. She stopped Loescher's penalty stroke early in the third quarter of a game that saw few legitimate scoring chances for either team.

"That was tough facing that," Loescher said, "Just not letting it get in my head and coming back and playing hard, knowing we can score."

Once Adams accomplished that, the Eagles relied on a defense that has allowed just 18 goals all season, and only two in their current nine-game win streak. Kellam's Abby Williams did fire a couple of shots that went wide of the cage in the final four minutes, but Colonial Forge goalie Kate Young had a relatively calm day, thanks to the defenders in front of her.

Now, the Eagles are on to uncharted territory, but they're playing with poise, confidence — and perhaps a bit of dessert karma. Even after their biggest win yet, their business remains unfinished.

"We started out the season 0–3," Spinelli said. "We're not the same team we were at the start of the season. I think that shows their discipline, their passion and their intensity."