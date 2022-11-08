 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VHSL Class 6 state field hockey quarterfinal: Businesslike Colonial Forge tops Kellam, 1-0

  • 0

Fortune cookies don't win field hockey games, but Julie Spinelli was encouraged by the message she got from a recent after-dinner treat.

"It said, 'You have unfinished business,' or something like that," Spinelli said. "And we've been kind of using that for today, like, 'hey, this is unfinished business.' "

Many of Spinelli's current Colonial Forge players still recall the sting of a 2–0 VHSL Class 6 state quarterfinal loss to Kellam in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 season. The Eagles avenged that with a 1–0 victory Tuesday over the same Knights, earning the first semifinal berth in school history.

Weather permitting, Colonial Forge (14–7) will face the winner of Tuesday evening's Fairfax/South Lakes game on Friday at Massaponax High School.

"We knew we had to play hard," senior forward Kendall Loescher said. "We lost to them two years ago, obviously, so we knew they were a good team and we had to give it our all out there."

People are also reading…

It took their maximum effort to hold off the visitors from Virginia Beach, who had reached two of the past three Class 6 state finals. Alexa Adams' goal off a scramble with 12:42 left in the fourth quarter provided the game's only score.

"It was very much a blur," said Adams, a transfer from Texas who was not part of the previous loss to the Knights (13–6). "I got a really good pass from one of my teammates, and I wrapped it around the goalie."

To that point, Kellam's freshman keeper, Kyleigh Hayden, had made the day's biggest play. She stopped Loescher's penalty stroke early in the third quarter of a game that saw few legitimate scoring chances for either team.

"That was tough facing that," Loescher said, "Just not letting it get in my head and coming back and playing hard, knowing we can score."

Once Adams accomplished that, the Eagles relied on a defense that has allowed just 18 goals all season, and only two in their current nine-game win streak. Kellam's Abby Williams did fire a couple of shots that went wide of the cage in the final four minutes, but Colonial Forge goalie Kate Young had a relatively calm day, thanks to the defenders in front of her.

Now, the Eagles are on to uncharted territory, but they're playing with poise, confidence — and perhaps a bit of dessert karma. Even after their biggest win yet, their business remains unfinished.

"We started out the season 0–3," Spinelli said. "We're not the same team we were at the start of the season. I think that shows their discipline, their passion and their intensity." 

Steve DeShazo: 540/374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

VHSL CLASS 6 QUARTERFINAL

Colonial Forge 1, Kellam 0

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game previews and more...

High school football roundup

Spotsylvania 30, Caroline 24: Spotsylvania's Jefferson Paz went 50 yards for the deciding score, breaking through the defense after catching a…

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert